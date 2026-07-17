Buy Private Cheats

Safe Software for Online Games

Multifunctional hacks for popular online games from WH-SATANO are developed by a team of professional developers. Our products are the most secure solutions for players who want to play their favorite games with cheats. On our website you will find many convenient programs, using which you can get a feeling of unimaginable superiority over other players and remain unpunished. Buy our private software today and only victories will await you!

Apex Legends APEX
PUBG: Battlegrounds PYBG
Rust Rust
DayZ Standalone DayZ
Escape From Tarkov (EFT) EFT
Escape from Tarkov: Arena (EFT) EFT Arena
Counter-Strike 2 (CS 2) CS2
Valorant Valorant
Delta Force: Hawk Ops (DF) Delta Force
Arena Breakout Infinite (ABI) Arena Breakout
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (R6S) R6S
Dead By Daylight (DBD) Dead By Daylight
Meccha Chameleon (Mecha) Chameleon
Fortnite Fortnite
Call of Duty Warzone (COD, WZ) Warzone
Call of Duty Black Ops 7 (COD BO7) COD Black Ops 7
Call Of Duty (Warzone, MW, Black Ops, BO6, Modern Warfare, DMZ) Call Of Duty
HWID Spoofer Spoofer
Hunt: Showdown 1896 Hunt: Showdown
ARC Raiders ARC Raiders
SAND: Raiders of Sophie SAND Raiders
Battlefield (BF) Battlefield
Battlefield 6 (BF6) Battlefield 6
Battlefield RedSec (BF) BF RedSec
Battlefield 2042 (BF) Battlefield2042
Battlefield 1 (BF I, BF1) Battlefield 1
Dota 2 Dota 2
Deadlock Deadlock
Overwatch 2 Overwatch 2
Marvel Rivals Marvel Rivals
Path Of Exile 2 (POE 2) Path Of Exile 2
Path of Exile 1 (POE) Path of Exile
Last Epoch Last Epoch
Active Matter Active Matter
War Thunder War Thunder
Enlisted Enlisted
Foxhole Foxhole
SQUAD SQUAD
Arma Reforger Arma Reforger
Arma III Arma 3
Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) GTA 5
Sea of Thieves (SoT) Sea of Thieves
Mistfall Hunter Mistfall Hunter
Left 4 Dead 2 (L4D2) Left 4 Dead 2
SCUM SCUM
Deadside Deadside
NBA 2K26 NBA 2K26
PYBG: BLINDSPOT PYBG BLINDSPOT
PYBG Mobile PYBG Mobile
THE FINALS THE FINALS
FragPunk FragPunk
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 The Division 2
Paladins Paladins
Rogue Company Rogue Company
Off The Grid Off The Grid
Farlight 84 (FL84) Farlight 84
Hell Let Loose (HLL) Hell Let Loose
Gray Zone Warfare (GZW) Gray Zone Warfare
Insurgency Sandstorm Insurgency
World War 3 (WW3) World War 3
Caliber Caliber
Minecraft Minecraft
Unturned Unturned
Genshin Impact Genshin Impact
Etheria Restart Etheria Restart
Snowbreak: Containment Zone Snowbreak
Wuthering Waves Wuthering Waves
Neverness to Everness (NTE) Neverness to Everness
Honkai Star Rail (HSR) Honkai Star Rail
The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin TSDS: Origin
Arknights Endfield Endfield
Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) Zenless Zone Zero
Duet Night Abyss Duet Night Abyss
The First Descendant (TFD) The First Descendant
Dune Awakening Dune Awakening
Conan Exiles Conan Exiles
ARK: Survival Evolved ARK
Ark Survival Ascended ARK Ascended
The Isle The Isle
Palworld Palworld
Pioner Pioner
STALCRAFT: X Stalcraft
Stay Out (Stalker Online) Stay Out
Will To Live Online (WTLO) Will To Live Online
Albion Online Albion Online
The Midnight Walkers Midnight Walkers
Dark and Darker (DaD) Dark and Darker
HumanitZ HumanitZ
Megabonk Megabonk
Rust No Steam (Free, Alkad) Rust NoSteam
BattleBit Remastered BattleBit
Myth Of Empires Myth Of Empires
Identity V (Identity 5) Identity V
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (TCSM) Texas Chain Saw Massacre
Payday 3 Payday 3
The Front The Front
Marauders Marauders
Lost Light Lost Light
CS 1.6 CS 1.6
League of Legends (LOL) League of Legends
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS GO, CSGO) CS:GO

Our brands of hacks

SoftHub (Softhab) SoftHub
Fecurity Fecurity
Predator Systems Predator
Midnight Midnight
Unnamedtech Unnamed
Unicore Unicore

About private cheats

Welcome to the WH-SATANO store, here you can buy the best private cheats for any online games. Our hacks will help you reach incredible heights in the world of video games. Become our client, and we will be happy to become your guide to many glorious victories. Why do users choose us?

Best Cheats: We offer a wide range of private hacks developed by experienced devs to provide you with the best software to dominate the game without the risk of getting banned.

24/7 Support: Our technical support team is available around the clock to help you with any questions or problems. We are happy to help you with any questions and at any time!

Regular updates and improvements We constantly update our cheats to ensure they are up to date and functional. We monitor game and anti-cheat updates and quickly adapt our products to changes.

Easy To Buy Cheats: We have made the purchasing process as simple, convenient and fast as possible. You get access to the cheat immediately after payment. The goods are delivered instantly and automatically.Don't pass by and don't miss your chance to become a real champion in the world of video games. Buy private cheats in our store right now and start dominating other players and saving your time today!

  • Wallhack
  • AimBot
  • TriggerBot

SKILL

Why should you buy a cheat from us?

The software is secure

The source code of the cheats we develop is reliably protected from detection by anti-cheats. Only safe software in the UNDETECTED status.

Affordable price

You will be surprised by our democratic prices, discounts and a large selection of payment methods. Pay for the hack using a payment method convenient for you.

Support

Our team of technical support agents is always happy to answer any questions you may have. We are available 24/7, don't hesitate to contact us!

Assortment

In our store you will find and be able to buy private cheats for any video game. We have more than 150 working hacks for more than 60 different games.

Safe Video Game Hacks by Wh-Satano

If you want to improve your progress in any online game by hacking, then you will need the appropriate software. Our store has a wide range of applications for such procedures. By purchasing such utilities from us, you practically do not risk, since all the cheats on our site are private and safe. In addition, all our products are regularly updated and remain relevant for as long as possible. In short, if the conversation turns to high-quality hacking of any game, then you can rely on us in this matter. With us you can always find the best cheats, hacks, scripts, spoofers and other related developments.

Download private cheats from Satano website

When it comes to cheat software for games, the reliability and security of the files you download is always a crucial factor. Trying to download cheats from free links or from pirate forums by searching for "download cheats for free" or "free cheats" always puts you at great risk, as it's very easy to download malicious files. But our customers have nothing to fear, as our service operates exclusively on a paid basis. Our developers receive reliable compensation for their work and are always motivated to continue updating and improving the software. Access to our cheat files is only possible with a license key, which you receive after successfully paying for your order on our website.

Everything about cheats: questions and answers (FAQ)

Cheats (hacks) are special programs or scripts that give the player advantages in the game: for example, automatic aiming (aimbot), displaying enemies through walls (ESP/WH), speedhack, immortality and other features. Cheats allow you to simplify the gameplay, achieve goals faster and dominate your opponents. They are used in a variety of genres - from shooters to MMOs and survival games.

Private cheats are paid, not available to everyone and carefully protected versions of hacks that are created with maximum security and invisibility in mind. They are not freely available and are updated regularly to bypass anti-cheats. Unlike public programs, private are less likely to be detected and allow you to use the functionality without the risk of being banned.

Wh-Satano is a private cheat store for popular online games. Our catalog features over 150 products for more than 60 different games, covering everything from competitive shooters to MMORPGs. We not only develop and sell software, but also provide technical support to our customers after purchase. Our site has been operating since 2015, and we've successfully completed over 500,000 orders. Reliability, experience, and quality — that’s why players choose us.

Paid cheats have a number of advantages: they are more stable, safer and are updated much more often. They are developed by professionals, not random enthusiasts. Such cheats have flexible settings, clear menus, a minimal chance of being banned and are often equipped with additional protection, spoofers and configurators. The user receives a quality tool and technical support if necessary.

Free cheats are often unstable, quickly get into anti-cheat databases and have a high risk of being banned. Many such programs are infected with viruses, steal data or damage the system. Developers are not responsible, updates are rare or absent altogether. This makes free cheats an extremely unreliable solution - especially if you value the security of your account and your device.

It’s easier than you think! You’re already in the right store. First, choose the game you need a cheat for — you can find it on the homepage or use the site’s search bar. Then browse our available products for that game and select the one that suits you best. Go to the cheat’s page, choose the number of days you want to purchase, and click “Buy”. Select your preferred payment method and follow the payment system’s instructions to complete the transaction. Once the payment is complete, you’ll automatically receive an activation key, all necessary files, and a full setup guide.

Latest cheat website news

Review of Dullwave’s cheat for DayZ (Longread)

DayZ

In recent years, the DayZ software market has changed noticeably. Previously, most projects developed on the principle of “the more features, the better,” but today the situation looks different. Players are increasingly focusing not on the number of switches in the menu, but on the stability of operation, compatibility with the latest game versions, and the convenience of everyday use. That is why many modern projects are gradually moving away from an overloaded interface towards a more well‑thought‑out architecture.

Authority Hack Review for Dayz

DayZ

In recent years, survival and extraction shooters have undergone significant changes, and the software used for these games has evolved alongside them. DayZ, Tarkov, PUBG, and STALCRAFT are just a few examples of games that have long focused not only on shooting but also on information control, map comprehension, and the ability to read the situation before other players. In this article, Mgr. Daniel will provide a detailed analysis of DayZ Authority, one of the most well-known and highly-discussed DayZ projects in recent years, formerly known as Murkware and Superior.

TitanX Spoofer Guide (Manual)

Spoofer

Welcome! In the full version of this article, you'll find a detailed step-by-step guide to using the TitanX spoofer. We've covered every step, from activation to launching the software, so anyone can understand the process. We also include a FAQ to help you troubleshoot common errors. If you still have questions after reading this guide, you can always contact our technical support. Good luck!

A comprehensive guide to using Eclipse cheats

ARC Raiders

Welcome to the Wh-Satano private cheats store! In the full version of this article, you can read the guide to using private cheats from the developer Eclipse. Our instructions will walk you through the process of launching and using the product. It also contains all the necessary information and an FAQ, so you can easily fix any errors. If you have any questions, you can always contact us for help. Good luck!

Crooked Arms Software Activation and Launch Guide

Battlefield2042, Battlefield, ARC Raiders, Battlefield 6, BF RedSec, Warzone, Call Of Duty, Arena Breakout, Delta Force, COD Black Ops 7

Hello everyone! In this article, we'll walk you through the correct steps for downloading, activating, launching, and using cheats from developer Crooked Arm's. Follow our simple guide, and you'll have no trouble using this brand's products. If you have any questions or encounter any difficulties, please feel free to contact our technical support for assistance. Good luck!

Latest new products in cheats store

Arcane Mistfall Hunter
  • High-Quality Aimbot with Adaptive FOV Adjustment
  • Wallhack for Players and NPCs + Treasure ESP
  • User-Friendly Menu, Config System, Low Ban Risk
Mistfall Hunter
from 5 $

Arcane Palworld
  • Aimbot with Adaptive FOV and flexible customization
  • ESP / Wallhack for Players, Pals, NPCs, Treasures, Spawn Points, etc.
  • A lot of Exploits: Pal Teleport (Magnet), God Mode, Fast Mining, Infinite Ammo, etc.
Palworld
from 5 $

Phoenix Meccha Chameleon
  • Large set of unique features
  • Detailed ESP (WH) with flexible customization
  • Auto Paint, God Mode, Noclip, Speed Hack and other exploits
Chameleon
from 2.4 $

Unnamed Marvel
  • Advanced Aimbot + Triggerbot + Magic Bullet (with gamepad support)
  • ESP + Player Wallhack Chams with customization
  • Safe Skin Changer, BunnyHop, SpinBot and other features
Marvel Rivals
from 5 $

Unnamed NBA2K26
  • Unlock All clothing, gear, and animations
  • Full in-game attribute editor
  • Auto Green for perfect shot timing
NBA 2K26
from 30 $

Unnamed Fortnite Internal
  • Advanced Aimbot with gamepad support
  • ESP for players, bots, containers and loot + WH Chams
  • Excellent Internal cheat for Fortnite
Fortnite
from 7 $

Unnamed Apex Internal
  • Excellent Internal Cheat for Apex Legends
  • Perfect Aimbot with Extensive Customization
  • ESP, Wallhack (WH), Auto-Strafe, Super Glide, Custom crosshair and much more
APEX
from 8 $

Mason Enlisted FULL
  • Customizable Aimbot for smooth and comfortable shooting
  • ESP / Wallhack for players, vehicles, and objects
  • 2D Radar hack, custom crosshair, and simple mod menu
Enlisted
from 4.2 $

Latest Reviews of Wh-Satano

EFT Collapse
snakeeater

snakeeater

Normal cheat

For 250 rubles it's okay, but if you want even safer, get Ancient Chams, otherwise it's fine...

COVCHEG Fortnite
sonio

sonio

amazing

simple injection, fast, no crashes, minimal fps loss (maybe 1-5%) crazy aimbot with legit features (camera shake and prediction) undetected and not banned for 1 week. <3

Pussycat The Isle Evrima / Horde
kaisel

kaisel

works perfectly

works perfectly! I tried it out and everything checks out. Sadly I wanted to extend my sub time but my card gets declined I hope I can fix and extend my time of sub.

Crusader Hack EFT
Kurgan84

Kurgan84

for $5 it's a bit weak

The aimbot has no prediction, no chams, sometimes it crashes after a raid or the game starts running at 5 fps, which still forces you to restart the game. You can't assign a separate key to the aimbot.

Phoenix SAND Raiders
satanoYT

satanoYT

This software is superb! (Phoenix SAND)

Launching is easy, the functionality is fantastic, and aiming at players is fantastic. The only downside is the aimbot is weak against ships. There's no FPS drop, and there's even a no-clip feature, but be careful with it.

Wh-Satano Valorant ESP
Daev

Daev

ESP Val

Works good! Easy inject and undetected!

Memez Apex
mm

mm

memez

the recoil control is not good

Fecurity Hack (EFT + Arena)
Niko

Niko

Excellent stealth cheat

It works well, no dancing with a tambourine required to use it)

Stealth Rust Lite
ss

ss

Stealth Lite

Very good legit cheat, only problem is in the snow the chams blend in with the landscape, but everything else is fine. I've used this so much with no bans.

Mason Rust Full
Sonio

Sonio

rust mason full

Cheat is fire, no crashes, best fps i had using external ever (and i tried like 10 of them). Aimbot is fire unless you on a movin thing (cargo,exacvator) and sometimes he gets buggy on moving objects, but if you on normal ground its 10/10. Esp is so easy, very nice to the eye even when theres 1000 things to loot, i still understand what im looking at. Predicition is 50/50, not 100% calculated, but still does the job. Only thing missing to give it 5/5 is that Chams is 50/50, not always showing on...
Read more

Cheat is fire, no crashes, best fps i had using external ever (and i tried like 10 of them). Aimbot is fire unless you on a movin thing (cargo,exacvator) and sometimes he gets buggy on moving objects, but if you on normal ground its 10/10. Esp is so easy, very nice to the eye even when theres 1000 things to loot, i still understand what im looking at. Predicition is 50/50, not 100% calculated, but still does the job. Only thing missing to give it 5/5 is that Chams is 50/50, not always showing on players. And there isnt backpack esp, like you have CORPSE esp, but not the backpack that comes after.

I currently have 120 on a fresh acount (started from 0) played only on officials, never got 1 banned.

config - > esp only, aimbot on keybind, 5.0 smoothness, only activate aimbot when needed, not every fight (like you really dont wanna die).

The non crashes, the high fps, and the nice visuals are 100% worth it. Thank you guys

COVCHEG Valorant ESP
BISHAN BHOWMIK

BISHAN BHOWMIK

Covcheg ESP Software for Valorant

Best cheapest cheat I have ever seen. If you have a good aim and know game mechannics, then you will be over powered, but this cheat is only for those who has good aim, because its only esp and the esp is also great. Easy to use very simple safe cheat, played for like 3 weeks, got up from plat 1 to immo 2 ezz.

Memez Apex
BISHAN BHOWMIK

BISHAN BHOWMIK

Memez Software for Apex Legends

Cheat is easy to use, great cheat, good esp, but aimbot could be better. Even after trying many settings for aimbot it still lacks the performance. Would love if the dev looks into it, but except that everything is good.

EFT Chams
Noobasik

Noobasik

Feedback about support

I overlooked the fact that CHAMS only works with version 23H2. Support patiently looked into the issue, even though they didn't immediately spot the incorrect Windows version. Once the reason for the cheat not working properly became clear, they offered a replacement in the same price range. I am extremely impressed by such customer care! A special thanks to Lex!

COVCHEG Valorant ESP
Rastafara

Rastafara

Affordable ESP for the first time

It’s affordable if you want to try the ESP cheat for the first time. The downsides are:

  • The ESP will appear only when enemies are nearby, or it takes a while for the ESP to appear (Laggy?)
  • Sometimes the ESP isn’t accurate if you’re not close to the enemy
  • Sometimes 1–3 enemies aren’t detected by the cheat, so use your own skills!

This cheat is good but not the best because it’s also quite cheap—but it’s still a great option if you want to try a cheap and safe Valorant cheat

It’s affordable if you want to try the ESP cheat for the first time. The downsides are:

  • The ESP will appear only when enemies are nearby, or it takes a while for the ESP to appear (Laggy?)
  • Sometimes the ESP isn’t accurate if you’re not close to the enemy
  • Sometimes 1–3 enemies aren’t detected by the cheat, so use your own skills!

This cheat is good but not the best because it’s also quite cheap—but it’s still a great option if you want to try a cheap and safe Valorant cheat

WH-SATANO PUBG FULL (Phoenix)
Arda

Arda

Decent Wallhack for PYBG

Everything works really well, but the frame rate drops significantly while playing—down to 60 FPS—making it impossible to shoot properly.

Memez Rust No Recoil
duck

duck

Very Good Script

very good script for rust, cheap and safe, works well