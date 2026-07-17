Cheat is fire, no crashes, best fps i had using external ever (and i tried like 10 of them).
Aimbot is fire unless you on a movin thing (cargo,exacvator) and sometimes he gets buggy on moving objects, but if you on normal ground its 10/10.
Esp is so easy, very nice to the eye even when theres 1000 things to loot, i still understand what im looking at.
Predicition is 50/50, not 100% calculated, but still does the job.
Only thing missing to give it 5/5 is that Chams is 50/50, not always showing on...
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Cheat is fire, no crashes, best fps i had using external ever (and i tried like 10 of them).
Aimbot is fire unless you on a movin thing (cargo,exacvator) and sometimes he gets buggy on moving objects, but if you on normal ground its 10/10.
Esp is so easy, very nice to the eye even when theres 1000 things to loot, i still understand what im looking at.
Predicition is 50/50, not 100% calculated, but still does the job.
Only thing missing to give it 5/5 is that Chams is 50/50, not always showing on players.
And there isnt backpack esp, like you have CORPSE esp, but not the backpack that comes after.
I currently have 120 on a fresh acount (started from 0) played only on officials, never got 1 banned.
config - > esp only, aimbot on keybind, 5.0 smoothness, only activate aimbot when needed, not every fight (like you really dont wanna die).
The non crashes, the high fps, and the nice visuals are 100% worth it. Thank you guys