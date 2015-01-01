Buy Arcane Software for Off the Grid (Arcane OTG)
Meet the updated version of Arcane for Off The Grid – a reliable and powerful solution for those who want to take full control of the game. Arcane's long-established product is now available for this game, retaining its key advantages: high security, stable performance without crashes, and a stylish menu with flexible settings. The arsenal includes a high-precision Aimbot for confidently defeating enemies at any distance, as well as a detailed ESP with a sophisticated filter system and color customization that shows everything you need: nickname, health level, distance, and other information about enemies. Additionally, there is a Battle Mode that allows you to instantly disable secondary visual elements and focus on the shootouts. Additional features include SpeedHack for fast movement around the map and an exploit for infinite sliding, which will take your opponents by surprise. This solution combines convenience, functionality, and a high level of protection, making it one of the best choices for Off The Grid.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Epic Games Store (EGS), Microsoft Store (Xbox)
Aimbot
- Enable – enable or disable aimbot mode
- Aim Key – key for activating aimbot
- Visible Check – aimbot works only on visible targets
- Max Distance – maximum working range of aimbot in meters
- Bones – choose hitbox (bone) for aimbot targeting
- FOV – set working area (radius) of aimbot
- Show FOV – display aimbot working area as a circle
- FOV Color – allows you to set your own color for the aimbot circle
- Smooth – smoothness level of aim assist movements
Player ESP (WH)
- Box – ESP in 2D box style
- Box Style – set box color and type (2D, corners, filled, gradient)
- Skeleton – ESP showing enemies as skeletons
- Skeleton Thickness – adjust thickness of skeleton outlines
- Visible Check – mark visible enemies with a different box color
- Lines – show enemy view direction as a line
- Snaplines – ESP lines drawn to enemies
- Health – show enemy HP as a bar
- Health Text – display enemy HP as text
- Shield – show enemy shield level as a bar
- Shield Text – display enemy shield as text
- Name – display enemy nicknames
- Clan Tag – display enemy clan tags
- Team ID – display player team ID
- Distance – show distance to target in meters
- Colors – customize colors for ESP elements (box, fill, skeleton, HP bar, shield bar)
Misc (Other Features Arcane OTG)
- Speedhack – significantly increase movement speed
- Infinite Slide – perform unlimited slides without restrictions
- Battle Mode – combat mode that disables extra ESP features and leaves only ESP for players
- Off-Screen Arrows – arrows pointing to enemies outside your field of view
- Crosshair – static crosshair in the center of the screen for better accuracy
- Menu Key – select key to open or close Arcane OTG menu
- Panic Key – instantly unload cheat from the game when pressed
