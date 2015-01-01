Active Matter is a new extraction shooter that launched in late 2024 and immediately caught players' attention with its unique mechanics and dynamic game world. Despite rumors of it being a "Tarkov killer", Active Matter is not one and offers a unique experience: anomalies, dangerous monsters, mysterious statues, and energy fields make every raid unpredictable. Vertical gameplay adds strategic depth – you can use buildings, platforms, and ladders for tactical advantage.

The game combines elements of PvPvE and hardcore survival. Comparing it to other extraction shooters like Escape from Tarkov, Hunt: Showdown, or Scavengers, it becomes clear that Active Matter offers a its own unique universe with a distinct atmosphere and balance of risk and reward.

Active Matter is available on PC via the official client, Steam, and Gaijin Store, making the game easily accessible to most gamers. It is on PC where you can use private cheats – their operation on consoles is technically impossible.

Private cheats are relevant for players who want to get maximum enjoyment from raids, level up characters faster, and avoid tedious moments. They help you see enemies through walls, react instantly to dangers, and find rare loot, making the gameplay more comfortable and effective.

If you are interested in Active Matter Cheats, check out other sections: "Escape from Tarkov Cheats", "Arena Breakout Cheats", "Delta Force Cheats", "War Thunder Cheats".

Active Matter Cheats Features

The game Active Matter combines dynamic PvPvE gameplay, unique anomalies, vertical level design, and diverse combat mechanics. In such conditions, private cheats become a genuine tool that helps the player utilize every element of the map with maximum efficiency. They provide an advantage while remaining undetectable to other players, which is especially crucial in extraction shooters.

Using private software allows you to see enemies and NPCs through walls, track their actions on the mini-map, find valuable loot, and manage combat situations with minimal delay. Furthermore, cheats enable you to automate routine tasks – for example, farming resources or clearing dangerous areas, saving time and effort.

Aimbot for Active Matter (Aim Bot)

Aimbot is one of the most sought-after features in private software. In Active Matter, shooting accuracy and reaction speed to dangerous situations are critically important. Aimbot helps automatically aim at opponents, taking into account distance, visibility, and selected hit zones. This is especially useful in PvP and when clearing anomalies, where instant reaction often determines the outcome of a raid.

Below we have gathered the main capabilities of the aimbot and real in-game scenarios for their use.

Aimbot Features:

Enable – activates automatic aiming.

– activates automatic aiming. Visibility Check – fires only at visible enemies, excluding targets behind walls.

– fires only at visible enemies, excluding targets behind walls. Automatic Target Switch – the system quickly switches between opponents.

– the system quickly switches between opponents. Show Radius and Crosshair – convenient visualization of the aimbot's effective area.

– convenient visualization of the aimbot's effective area. Aim Radius (FOV) – adjusts the area where the crosshair automatically locks onto an enemy.

(FOV) – adjusts the area where the crosshair automatically locks onto an enemy. Bone Selection: head, neck, body – priority hit zones for maximum damage.

head, neck, body – priority hit zones for maximum damage. Maximum Distance – the aimbot does not shoot at excessively distant targets.

Usage Examples:

Quickly detect enemies on upper levels on the "Zero Zone" map.

Instantly react to monsters and NPCs during raids through anomalies.

Gain an advantage in firefights during PvP battles with other guilds.

The Aimbot in Active Matter is a tool that allows the player to focus on strategy and tactics instead of spending effort on precise aiming, making raids efficient and productive.

Active Matter Players, Monsters WH (Wallhack)

ESP (or Wallhack) for Active Matter is one of the most powerful features of private software, giving the player complete control over the situation on the map. In a game where every move can cost a life, knowing where an enemy or monster is located becomes a key advantage. With WH, you can see opponents, their actions, health status, and weaponry, even if they are hiding behind walls or objects. This is especially useful on maps with dense structures and multiple vertical levels, where sudden ambushes lurk around every corner.

ESP allows you to easily distinguish not only players but also dangerous creatures found in anomalies. This way, you can avoid unnecessary confrontations, assess situations in advance, and choose the safest route. In a team, WH also helps coordinate actions, as you will always know where your teammates are and from where a threat is approaching.

Popular WH capabilities in Active Matter are listed below:

Enable ESP for a complete map overview.

Adjust render distance to see enemies at an optimal range.

Health bar showing the target's condition.

Skeleton and outlines allowing precise assessment of the target's stance and view direction.

Box: standard, cornered, with outline – for clear target distinction.

Name and equipped weapon to understand how dangerous an enemy is beforehand.

Ability to display teammates to avoid confusing them with foes.

In real gameplay situations, WH helps, for example, track enemy guild movement between floors in an abandoned factory, see approaching mutants in advance on anomaly maps, or bypass traps. During a base assault, you can quickly determine the direction of gunfire and stage a counter-attack.

WH in Active Matter is not just an "overview cheat", but a full-fledged battlefield analysis tool. It makes every fight more meaningful and every raid safer. Thanks to this, you can act preemptively, without wasting time and resources on unnecessary risks.

Active Matter Loot ESP

The Loot ESP system in Active Matter is designed for those who value efficiency in every raid. In a game where loot directly impacts character survival and progression, the ability to quickly find valuable items, energy, and materials provides a huge advantage. With this feature, you can see loot through walls, determine its rarity, and choose the most profitable collection route without wasting time on useless detours.

Loot ESP is particularly useful on vast maps and locations with multiple levels, where items are often hidden in hard-to-reach places or under debris. This function not only saves time but also minimizes risk – as you know exactly where to go and where potential resources are located. For players hunting rare materials for weapon upgrades or artifacts, such a tool becomes indispensable.

Main Loot ESP Capabilities in Active Matter:

Display all nearby loot and items.

Highlight rare and craftable items for quick prioritization.

Identify matter and anomalous energy sources used for upgrades.

Detect corpses from which resources or gear can be quickly gathered.

Flexible filter settings to display only needed item categories.

In practice, it looks like this: you enter an area filled with debris and anomalies, activate WH – and immediately see where crates with useful materials or energy containers are located. In PvPvE zones, you can safely collect loot from enemy corpses without spending time on visual searches. When farming rare resources on anomaly maps, you can easily determine which area will yield the maximum profit.

Using Loot ESP turns raids into clearly planned missions without chaotic searching. You will no longer run around aimlessly or waste time checking empty rooms. With this feature, every foray becomes rational and profitable, and the risk of encountering enemies for useless items is practically reduced to zero.

Bots for Active Matter

Bots in Active Matter are functionality for those who want to automate routine processes and focus on key aspects of the game. In an extraction shooter where every raid requires concentration and planning, such support can be a real lifesaver. Bots can collect resources, eliminate monsters, perform patrols, or assist with quests while you handle other tasks. This is especially convenient for players who don't want to spend hours on repetitive farming or monotonous actions.

Bot functions were developed considering the specifics of Active Matter's gameplay, where not just speed but also caution is important. A smart algorithm allows bots to act realistically: they react to enemies, avoid anomalies, and correctly interact with environmental elements. All this makes using private bots as natural and safe as possible, without the risk of raising suspicion from the anti-cheat.

Main Bot Capabilities:

Automatic collection of resources and energy from anomalous zones.

Independent clearing of monsters along the raid route.

Assistance in completing daily quests and experience farming.

Patrolling selected map areas to protect against intrusions.

Behavior settings (aggressive, defensive, gathering mode).

Real Situation Examples: You can run a bot in matter farming mode while you are busy with trading or analyzing collected artifacts. During a raid, a bot can clear nearby areas of weak monsters, reducing the risk of sudden attacks. And when performing repetitive missions, the bot takes over routine tasks, allowing you to concentrate on strategically important moments.

Using bots makes playing Active Matter more flexible and comfortable. You control the process but don't waste time on mechanical actions. As a result, the game transforms into a deeper, more strategic experience where you manage not just a character, but an entire system of actions.

Active Matter Radar Hack

The Radar Hack for Active Matter is a situational awareness tool that lets you always know what's happening around you. In a game where any mistake can lead to the loss of collected loot or rare artifacts, information becomes the most valuable resource. Thanks to the radar, you see the location of opponents, monsters, NPCs, and even active anomalies in real-time. This allows you to plan movements, avoid ambushes, and set up ambushes yourself – transforming the game into a well-thought-out tactical symphony.

The radar is especially useful when visual contact with an enemy is impossible. For example, in foggy or dark locations where enemies hide in buildings and tunnels. In such situations, the mini-map with markers becomes your second sight, helping you keep every meter of the map under control. The Wh-Satano private software ensures the radar operates with maximum stability and accuracy – data updates instantly, without delays or bugs.

Main Radar Capabilities:

Display all nearby players and NPCs on the mini-map.

Mark monsters and dangerous creatures, including those behind walls.

Designate active anomaly zones for safe navigation.

Ability to adjust the view radius to see only the required sector.

Display enemy movement directions for planning ambushes.

In real scenarios, the Radar Hack helps, for instance, determine how many enemies are around the corner when clearing an industrial zone. During team raids, you can see ally movement routes and avoid intersections to prevent revealing your position. And when exploring locations with high verticality, the radar helps track enemies on different levels, even if they are not in your line of sight.

Using the radar provides a sense of control and confidence. It doesn't just help you survive; it turns every raid into a planned operation. With it, you cease to be prey – you become the hunter who sees everything, even what is hidden from others.

Active Matter Hacks

In addition to core tools like bots and radar, Wh-Satano offers a whole set of auxiliary functions that unlock your character's potential to a completely new level. These cheats don't just make the game easier – they allow you to tailor the gameplay to your own style, creating unique scenarios unavailable to regular players.

Speedhack – one of the most requested features. It allows you to move across the map with speed unattainable by standard means. This is especially useful when you need to reach rare resources quickly or escape a danger zone. At the same time, private versions of the speedhack work smoothly and naturally, reducing the risk of detection. The key is to use the speed boost wisely, without arousing suspicion from other players.

– one of the most requested features. It allows you to move across the map with speed unattainable by standard means. This is especially useful when you need to reach rare resources quickly or escape a danger zone. At the same time, private versions of the speedhack work smoothly and naturally, reducing the risk of detection. The key is to use the speed boost wisely, without arousing suspicion from other players. No Recoil – a function that removes weapon recoil. In Active Matter, where firefights often decide the outcome of a mission, precision becomes a decisive factor. Thanks to No Recoil, you can maintain accurate fire even with automatic weapons, which is particularly useful for clearing rooms and in intense combat situations.

– a function that removes weapon recoil. In Active Matter, where firefights often decide the outcome of a mission, precision becomes a decisive factor. Thanks to No Recoil, you can maintain accurate fire even with automatic weapons, which is particularly useful for clearing rooms and in intense combat situations. Flyhack opens up the possibility of vertical movement – the character can ascend buildings, cliffs, or move above the surface, avoiding traps and enemies. This type of hack provides an incredible tactical advantage, especially for reconnaissance or searching for rare artifact spawn points.

opens up the possibility of vertical movement – the character can ascend buildings, cliffs, or move above the surface, avoiding traps and enemies. This type of hack provides an incredible tactical advantage, especially for reconnaissance or searching for rare artifact spawn points. The Stamina Hack function removes stamina limitations, allowing infinite running, jumping, or dodging attacks. This makes your character agile and tireless, which is especially valuable for surviving long raids or escaping danger zones.

Each of these tools can be used differently – some employ them for fast leveling, others for experiments and testing. The main thing is to exercise caution and not overuse visible effects. With proper configuration, such hacks become an invisible yet powerful part of your arsenal.

Ultimately, the additional functions of Wh-Satano turn Active Matter into a space without limits. You control not only your character but the very mechanics of the game – speed, physics, recoil, and even the rules of movement. This opens up endless possibilities for those who want to explore the game world on their own terms.

Undetected Hacks for Active Matter – Wh-Satano

The Wh-Satano Store has long established itself as a reliable provider of private cheats for popular online games. We don't just sell software – we provide a comprehensive service created for gamers who value comfort, safety, and technical excellence. Unlike many dubious sources, Wh-Satano focuses on stability and privacy: our software doesn't pop up on forums, isn't distributed openly, and is constantly updated to bypass anti-cheats and patches. This allows our clients to use the functionality without fear of losing their account.

Wh-Satano collaborates only with verified developers and tests every cheat manually. This means you receive not "raw" software, but a reliable tool that undergoes checks for compatibility, detection, and optimization for the specific game. For Active Matter, this is especially important: the project uses its own protection on the Unreal Engine 5, so our cheats are adapted for all the latest client versions and work without lag or crashes.

Why choose Wh-Satano?

Privacy and Security. All cheats are distributed via a secure loader and are not accessible to third parties. Your data, keys, and purchase history are securely encrypted, and the authorization system prevents information leaks.

All cheats are distributed via a secure loader and are not accessible to third parties. Your data, keys, and purchase history are securely encrypted, and the authorization system prevents information leaks. Experience and Reputation. We have been working with private software since 2018 and support hundreds of games, from Rust and Escape from Tarkov to new releases like Active Matter.

We have been working with private software since 2018 and support hundreds of games, from Rust and Escape from Tarkov to new releases like Active Matter. 24/7 Support. Our specialists are available anytime to help install, configure, or update the cheat. We don't leave clients alone with problems, even if it's your first time launching such software.

Our specialists are available anytime to help install, configure, or update the cheat. We don't leave clients alone with problems, even if it's your first time launching such software. Regular Updates. After every game patch, our engineers instantly analyze the changes and release an update. While the check is ongoing, the cheat is temporarily frozen – you don't risk getting detected.

After every game patch, our engineers instantly analyze the changes and release an update. While the check is ongoing, the cheat is temporarily frozen – you don't risk getting detected. Easy Installation. All our products have an intuitive interface and automatic installation. Even a beginner can activate the cheat without special knowledge.

All our products have an intuitive interface and automatic installation. Even a beginner can activate the cheat without special knowledge. Fair Payment and Instant Access. Immediately after purchase, you receive a key and detailed instructions in your personal account. We support popular payment systems and cryptocurrency.

By purchasing cheats from Wh-Satano, you are paying not just for software, but for an entire service: security, technical support, updates, and confidence that your software will always work. This is why thousands of players choose us as their primary provider of private solutions.

How to Buy Cheats for Active Matter in 2025?

Purchasing private cheats for Active Matter from Wh-Satano is extremely simple and secure. We've made the purchasing process clear even for those encountering such software for the first time. All steps take no more than a couple of minutes, with the result being instant access to a cheat that is fully ready for use.

Before purchasing, you can study the description, compare versions, and clarify any details with our support service. We value players' trust and do everything to make the purchasing process transparent, ensuring the client understands what they are paying for.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to acquire private software:

Go to the official Wh-Satano website. Open the section with cheats for Active Matter. Review the list of available solutions and select the suitable option. Navigate to the page of the chosen cheat to familiarize yourself with its capabilities, features, and system requirements. Choose the appropriate license type – e.g., for a day, week, or month. Click the "Buy" button. Specify your preferred payment method: bank card, cryptocurrency, or e-wallet. After a successful transaction, access to the file and instructions will appear in your personal account. Download the installer and follow the installation instructions – they are very simple and require no additional tools. Launch Active Matter, activate the cheat via the loader, and enjoy the new possibilities.

As you can see, it's not complicated – the purchasing process is intuitive and takes just a few minutes. Moreover, all operations are fully secured, and Wh-Satano support is always ready to help if any questions arise.

Active Matter Paid Hacks

Active Matter is a game where not only accuracy and reaction matter but also strategic thinking. However, even the most experienced player can face situations where opponents use forbidden methods or simply have too great an advantage. Private cheats from Wh-Satano allow you to balance the scales, make the gameplay more comfortable, and restore the joy of combat.

We don't offer a magic "win" button – we provide tools that help you see more, react faster, and act more precisely. All our solutions are developed with an emphasis on safety, stealth, and optimization for real gameplay scenarios. You receive stable, discreet software that doesn't interfere with gameplay but seamlessly integrates into it, providing a tangible advantage.

By choosing Wh-Satano, you choose reliability, privacy, and support. We constantly update our products, monitor new patches and improvements for Active Matter, so you always stay one step ahead. No risks, no compromises – just pure enjoyment of confident gameplay.