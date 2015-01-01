Information about cheat

Mason — is a simple, proven, and reliable private software for Active Matter, focused on maximum safety and minimalism. The solution is designed for players who do not need aim assistance or additional features, but only want visual advantage without unnecessary risks. Mason's functionality is limited exclusively to a WallHack in the form of pink shading of models, making enemy visibility clear and easily distinguishable in any conditions. This approach significantly reduces detection vectors and increases the overall safety level when using the software. This solution has no built‑in menu — all functions activate automatically right after launching the software together with the game. This simplifies use and removes the need for extra configuration, which is especially convenient for players who value simplicity and stability. Mason is perfect for those who want to maintain fair gameplay without interfering in shooting or loot mechanics, while still gaining a tactical advantage. The affordable price, minimal functionality, and reliability make Mason for Active Matter one of the best solutions in its segment.