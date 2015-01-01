Information about cheat

Fury — is a high‑quality private software for Marvel Rivals, designed for dynamic team battles and precise target control. The solution combines informative ESP and an aimbot with a strong prediction system, which is especially important in a game with highly mobile heroes. ESP displays character names, distance, skeletons, 2D boxes, and health bars. You can enable enemy‑only display and see the current health state of each hero. All elements scale via DPI settings for comfortable visibility. The aimbot works on a keybind, supports bone selection (head, pelvis, or the bone closest to the crosshair), adjustable FOV, and smoothness. Accurate movement prediction allows consistent hits even on fast‑moving characters. A config save/load system is also included. Fury — a balanced solution for confident gameplay in Marvel Rivals.