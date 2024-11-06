External Software for Marvel Rivals
Information about cheat
On this page we are pleased to present you our next product for the game Marvel Rivals - External software. This cheat is a classic external product without unnecessary unsafe features, there are only WH, Aimbot, Radar and several other hacking functions. If you use the aimbot and ESP carefully enough, then the chance of a ban even through reports will be minimal. Since external software is completely external and does not interact with the processes and files of the game, the chance of detection here is also very low. The external cheat menu is available in 2 languages: Russian and English. Settings are made through a convenient and beautiful menu, so using this software is convenient and pleasant. If you need good working software for Marvel Rivals, then you can buy external, you will definitely like everything!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games (EGS)
Aimbot (AIM)
- Enable Aimbot - enable aimbot, aiming assistance when shooting
- Vector Aimbot - vector aimbot simulates human mouse movements when aiming
- Aimbot Key - select a key to activate the aimbot (hold)
- Smoothy Aimbot - smooth mode of operation for aim
- Smooth - smoothness of aim movements, the higher the value, the weaker the aim
- FOV - the size of the area within which the aim will select targets
- Draw FOV - show the size of the aim area as a circle around the sight
- FOV Color - color of the FOV circle line
- Filled FOV - fill the background of the aim circle with a dark transparent color
- Lock Target - fixing the aim on the target until it is destroyed or fire ceases
- Ignore BOT - ignore bots (AI)
- Distance - aimbot operating range
ESP (WH)
- Show Players - show players using WH
- Draw BOX - esp in the form of boxes
- Box Style - style of boxes (only corners or whole boxes)
- Snaplines - wh in the form of lines
- Snaplines Style - style of lines (choosing where they will stretch towards enemies)
- Hero Name - the names of the characters that players play for
- Player Name - players' nicknames
- Health Points - amount of HP for players (text)
- Health Bar - a bar showing the amount of HP players have
- Ignore Bot - ignore bots (AI)
- Max Distance - Player ESP operating range
- Custom Colors - choose colors for ESP to your taste
- Arrows - arrows in the direction of the players
Misc (Other Features)
- Radar - radar window on the screen, shows players on the radar
- Crosshair - static sight in the middle of the screen and its settings
- Font Settings - change the settings of the font used in ESP
- Config - the ability to save and load your settings
- Language - the cheat menu is available in English and Russian