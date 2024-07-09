Ancient Software for Marvel Rivals
Information about cheat
Meet another software for Marvel Rivals - Ancient. The game based on the Marvel universe continues to be popular, so more and more developers make their cheats for it. Software from Ancient usually has basic functionality and stable operation. If you have used products of this brand in other games, then you know what to expect. Here you will find an aimbot with a fairly flexible setting, perfect for playing in the Legit style. There is also an ESP with all the necessary elements. A nice bonus will be the built-in Spoofer, which will help in the fight against the HWID ban. This product is perfect for those who need a basic set of hacking types for Marvel, as well as for those who prefer software from the Ancient brand. For a reasonable fee, you get all the baisc necessary features, a low chance of a ban and stable performance of the utility. Good luck!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games (EGS)
AIMBOT (Legit)
- Enabled - enable/disable aim
- FOV Value - the value of the aim area size
- Draw FOV - show the size of the aiming area using a circle around the sight
- FOV Color - the color of the aim circle
- Use Smoothing - use aimbot movement smoothing
- Smooth Value - smoothing value, the higher the value, the weaker the aim
- Aim Delay - delay before aiming starts
- Aim Key First - the first key to activate aim (hold)
- Aim Key Second - the second key to activate aim (hold)
- Bone - hitboxes (body parts) that the aim will aim at
- Visible Check - aiming only at targets not behind walls
- Team Check - by default only enemies are selected as targets
- Lock Target - fixing the aim on the target until it is destroyed or fire ceases
- Prediction - predicting the enemy's trajectory
Player ESP (WH)
- Player ESP - wh for displaying players and information about them
- Box ESP - ESP is available in Ancient Marvel Rivals in the form of a box
- Health - show the amount of HP of players using a bar
- Skeleton - esp in the form of skeletons
- Distance - distance to targets
- Character Name - the names of the heroes that players play for
- Target Mark -
- Draw Teammates - in Ancient you can enable ESP to display teammates as well (default is off)
- Visible Check - targets behind walls and in direct line of sight are colored differently
Other Ancient Features for Marvel Rivals
- Configs - ability to save your cheat settings
- StreamProof - the cheat is completely invisible on the screen recording or broadcast
- Spoofer - built-in HWID-spoofer to bypass ban