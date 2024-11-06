Byster Marvel Rivals Software (Booster)
Information about cheat
While the game is hot, we are adding another new product for Marvel Rivals - Byster. This cheat was released later than the others, so it needs to be different from the others in order to attract your attention. Firstly, here you will find the lowest price among private cheats for Marvel Rivals. Secondly, there are the main basic types of hacking: AIMBOT and ESP. Thirdly, everything works efficiently and without bugs, the performance is high, the menu is clear, the launch process is very simple and easy. There were no problems with security, the chance of ban or detection is no higher than with more expensive cheats for Marvel Rivals. If you want to play this game with a cool cheat for a really symbolic fee - Byster will be a great option for you, you will not go wrong!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games (EGS)
Aimbot (AIM)
- Aimbot - aim, help in aiming at enemies, vector
- Enable - allows you to enable/disable the aimbot
- Aim Key - key to activate aim (toggle)
- Always Aim - aimbot always works (on/off by pressing a key)
- Through Wall - if you activate this parameter, then targets behind walls will also be selected
- FOV - the size of the area within which the aim will select targets
- Show FOV - show the FOV size as a circle on the screen
- FOV Color - color of the FOV circle
- Smooth - smoothness of aimbot movements, higher value - weaker aim
Player ESP (WH)
- Enable - in the byster cheat for marvel rivals you can enable/disable WH
- Show Hero Name - show the names of characters (heroes)
- Name - players' nicknames
- Box - wh in the form of boxes
- Health - show the amount of HP of players using a bar
- Distance - distance in meters to ESP targets
Misc (Other Byster Marvel Rivals Features)
- FPS Indicator - indicator showing FPS of the cheat
- Config (Save / Load / Reset)
- Menu Key - allows you to bind a key to call the menu
- Custom Scale - Byster cheat menu item scale settings for Marvel Rivals
- Custom Colors - you can customize the colors of the ESP functions to your taste