Manual for Byster software for Deadlock

This page contains instructions for Byster Deadlock.

Activation and Launch Guide.

After payment, you will receive a key to activate access to the cheat. First, you need to prepare to download the loader and launch the cheat: Completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). If you have other antiviruses installed on your PC, it is recommended to remove them, as they may prevent the software from running correctly;

We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender through the Defender Control program, you can download it using this link. Password for the archive - sordum. Download the Byster software loader from this link. Run the loader. When running, you need to select a server, 2 options are available: China - for China, Global - for all other countries. After selecting the server, the loader will create configs and close. Now you need to run it again. You will see an authorization window in the loader. Register if you don't have an account yet. After registration, you will be automatically logged into your account. To activate the key, go to the settings (gear on the right top), enter your key in the line "Activate key" and press "Enter". After activating the key, you need to restart the loader. Now, when choosing a game, you will see the end date of your subscription. Select the appropriate software and press "Download". Wait for the console to appear and follow the further instructions. The software will restart your Steam client and open the game. After opening the game, go to the sandbox and wait for the injection (the menu to appear). Congratulations! Byster for Deadlock has been successfully launched.

The cheat menu is opened/closed by pressing the Insert key.

Video demonstrating the launch and gameplay:

Possible problems and solutions (FAQ).

Next we will list the most popular errors and methods for fixing them:

The most popular problem is the enabled Windows Defender / Antivirus. Disable Windows Defender completely (as we described earlier) and uninstall other antivirus software.

Update Visual C++ libraries, you can download them from this link.

You should also update DirectX, you can download it from this link.

FaceIt and Riot Vanguard anti-cheats installed on your PC also interfere with the software. Remove them using "Add or Remove Programs".

If you have Windows 11, you must disable kernel isolation and use this fix.

To run the cheat, you must also disable Reputation-based Protection. Open the start(windows) menu and search for “Reputation-Based Protection.” Open this window.

In the window that opens, disable all options.

Also, if you have problems with cheat injection or other problems during the game (ESP lags, etc.), then try switching the screen mode to "Borderless / Windowed)" in the game settings.

If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact our support On our discord server

You can follow all our news and updates in Our Telegram channel.

We look forward to your feedback and future purchases!