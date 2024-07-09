Byster FragPunk Software (Booster)
Information about cheat
Private cheat Byster for FragPunk is a great solution for those who want to get the maximum advantage in the new game. This software provides two types of aimbot: Silent Aim for an aggressive style (Rage) and classic Aimbot for a more stealthy and natural game (Legit). The cheat also includes basic ESP, which helps track enemies and get important information about them. Exploits already available include No Spread, which eliminates bullet spread and increases shooting accuracy. The config system allows you to save and load settings at any time, and the built-in HWID-Spoofer helps bypass blocking and protects against bans. Byster for FragPunk is a reliable and affordable cheat that combines high-quality protection, useful features and ease of use. An excellent choice for improving the game!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, NetEasy Launcher
Aimbot (Silent, Legit)
- Enable - turn on/off aimbot
- Key - key bind for aim
- Mode (Hold, Toggle) - aim key operation mode
- Silent Aimbot - a powerful type of aim, bullets hit targets, but the sight and camera do not move
- Normal (Vector) Aimbot - vector aimbot aims at targets by simulating human mouse movements
- Bones (Head, Neck, Torso, Legs) - selection of body parts for aiming
- Ignore Invisible Skill - Ignore players using invisibility
- Lock Target - fixing the aim on the target until it is destroyed or fire ceases
- Through Wall - also includes aiming at targets behind walls
- FOV - the size of the area in which the aim selects targets
- Show FOV - show FOV on the screen as a circle around the sight
- FOV Color - color of the FOV circle
- Smooth (Min / Max) - smoothness of aim movements in Normal mode, the higher the value, the weaker the aim
- Target Switch Delay (Min / Max) - the delay before the aimbot changes its target in Normal mode
Player ESP (Wallhack)
- Enable - enable ESP to display players and information about them
- Name - players' nicknames
- Box - classic ESP in the form of boxes
- Invisible Skill - Show when players used the invisibility skill
- Health - show the amount of HP of players using a bar
- Distance - distance in meters to ESP targets
- Visible Check - players behind the wall and in direct line of sight are painted in different colors
- Enemy Only - WH shows only enemy characters
- Custom Colors - ability to customize colors for WH to your taste
Misc (Other Byster FragPunk Features)
- Config (Save, Load, Reset) - the config system allows you to save, load and reset the settings of the Byster cheat
- Menu Key - you can assign the key you need to call the menu
- Menu Key Mode (Toggle, Hold) - menu operation mode
- Custom Scale - ability to customize the scale of the cheat booster menu
- No Spread - disable bullet spread when shooting
- Built-In Spoofer - built-in spoofer to bypass ban