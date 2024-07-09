Dullwave FragPunk Software
Private Dullwave cheat for FragPunk is a new software created for comfortable and safe gameplay. Includes a vector Aimbot with basic settings, which provides accurate and natural aiming. WH (ESP) provides all the necessary information about enemies, helping to track their movements and control the situation on the map. Optimized operation of the cheat guarantees no FPS drops, which makes it convenient even on relatively weak PCs. The developer paid special attention to the protection system, so the risk of a ban is minimal. Like all Dullwave cheats, this software is easy to install and run, as well as an affordable price. If you are looking for a stable and convenient cheat for FragPunk, Dullwave will be a great choice!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Mouse)
- Enabled - enable/disable aimbot
- Bind - key to activate aim (hold)
- Bone - body parts that the aim is aimed at
- FOV - the size of the area in which the aim works
- Draw FOV - show the aiming area as a circle
- Aim Lock - fixing the aim on the target until it is destroyed or the fire stops
- Humanize - aimbot will try to simulate human movements
- Invisibles - fire at targets behind obstacles
- Draw Snapline - draw a line to the current aim target
- Smooth - smoothness of aim movements, the higher the value, the weaker the aim
- Distance - aim range
Player ESP (Wallhack)
- Player ESP - WH showing players behind walls and information about them
- Box ESP - WH in the form of boxes
- Box Style (2D, Corner) - type of boxes
- Health Bar - indicator showing the amount of HP of players
- Nickname - game names of players
- Distance - distance to the ESP targets
- Skeleton - WH in the form of skeletons
- Snapline - ESP in the form of lines from you to the player models