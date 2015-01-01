This page contains a usage guide for the following private cheats: Dullwave COD, Dullwave DayZ, Dullwave Bloodhunt, Dullwave Finals, Dullwave SQUAD, Dullwave Apex, Dullwave HLL, Dullwave FragPunk, Dullwave Marvel Rivals, Dullwave Farlight, Dullwave Dune.

Software Usage Guide

Universal step-by-step instructions for launching the software:

After payment, you will receive an activation key, a link to this guide, and a link to the loader. Before launching the loader, prepare your system: Fully disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). If you have other antivirus software installed, it is recommended to uninstall it as it may interfere with the software launch.

We strongly recommend using Defender Control to disable Defender. You can download it from this link. Archive password: sordum .

. Fully uninstall the following software from Control Panel (Programs and Features): Faceit AC, Riot Vanguard, GameGuard, ACE (AntiCheatExpert). These anticheats interfere with cheat software.

Additionally, we recommend launching all cheats from a USB stick. This significantly reduces the risk of getting banned. Once everything is ready, download the loader from the link you received with your key and this guide. Make sure the game is closed! Launching the cheat while the game is running can result in a ban. Run the cheat loader as administrator. Paste your key into the loader window and press Enter. After first activation, the loader may close — reopen it again. When you launch the Call of Duty software, at this point you will need to select the version of the game you are going to play. Enter the number of one of the suggested options and click Etner to continue. After a short loading period, you'll see the message: "Press start game and press F2". If you launched the cheat from a USB stick, remove it at this stage. Start the game and press F2. If the injection was successful, you will hear a sound notification. The cheat menu will appear. Dullwave software is now successfully running!

In all games, the menu opens/closes with the Home key. In DayZ, the menu opens/closes with the TAB key.

Additional:

The key to activate No Clip in DayZ in the basic CFG is F7. You can assign your own key in the menu.

To prevent the aimbot from working on your friends in Dayz, you need to add them to your friends list. To do this, aim at the player and press Ctrl + F. The distance between you and the target should be no more than 5 meters.

To teleport a corpse to yourself in Dayz, you need to aim at it and press RMB (in the basic CFG). You can teleport corpses at a distance of no more than 100 meters.

In DayZ, the Panic Key is F3 by default. Pressing the Panic Key completely closes the cheat process.

FAQ – Common Issues & Solutions

Here are common problems and how to resolve them:

Most common issue — enabled Windows Defender/antivirus. Fully disable Windows Defender as described above, and uninstall any third-party antivirus.

Update your Visual C++ libraries. You can download them here.

Update DirectX. You can download it here.

Anticheats like FaceIt and Riot Vanguard prevent the cheat from running. Uninstall them from Control Panel.

You must also disable Reputation-based Protection: Open the Start menu and search for "Reputation-based Protection". Open the window.

Disable all options in the window.

If your system clock is incorrect, synchronize time in Windows: open "Settings" with Win+I, go to "Time & Language", and click " Sync " in the "Clock synchronization" section.

" in the "Clock synchronization" section. If ESP is displaying incorrectly, set the screen scaling to 100% in Windows display settings and match the resolution in-game.

If the loader won't start due to server connection issues, try launching it with a VPN enabled.

Disable Core Isolation: press Start , search for " Core Isolation ", and disable all parameters in the window.

, search for " ", and disable all parameters in the window. Disable Secure Boot in BIOS.

Enable Hyper-V Virtualization — this is required for Dullwave software to work.

Also, if you have problems with cheat injection or other problems during the game (ESP lags, etc.), then try switching the screen mode to Borderless / Windowed in the game settings.

