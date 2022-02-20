Squad Private Hack
Information about cheat
This page contains a private cheat for the Squad game, which includes many features. This software is made in collaboration with our partner Dullwave, who has proven himself to be cool developments for DayZ, Cycle and some other popular online games. Private Hack for Squad includes Silent Aimbot, Vector Aimbot, ESP with many visual features, speed hack and some other useful features. Do not pass by, though the cheat is not very cheap, but the quality and number of functions justify this cost by 100%
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 [1903, 1909, 2004, 20H1, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2]
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Aimbot - this feature aims your crosshair and bullets at enemy models
- Bone - selection of the part of the body that bullets will hit with the help of the aimbot
- FOV - setting the radius of the aimbot
- Smooth - smoothing the movements of the aim, if the value is higher, then the crosshair will move slower and smoother
- Silent Aimbot - a powerful type of aimbot, when used, bullets will reach targets, but the sight will not twitch and move at the same time
- Vector Aimbot - vector aim, a legit option for aiming at opponents using a cheat
- Distance - limiting the distance for capturing targets by aim in meters
- Aimlock - sticking the sight to the target when aiming, to unstick you need to destroy the target or deactivate the aimbot (stop holding the button)
- Draw FOV - draw the work area of the aimbot, looks like a circle around the sight
- Invisibles - turns on the aimbot against invisible (hidden) targets
Player ESP(Wallhack)
- Player ESP - display various information about players
- Boxes - highlighting players behind walls and other obstacles using boxes
- Style - selection of the visual style of the boxes
- Filled - full filling of player boxes
- Health Bar - a bar next to the player model showing the amount of hp
- Skeleton - shows players' skeletons, a handy wallhack that allows you to understand what position the enemy is in
- Distance - shows the distance to the target in meters using text near the player's box
- Nickname - shows nicknames of other players
World ESP(Vehicles, Loot)
- Tracers - shows tracer projectiles
- Grenade - shows throwable explosives
- Vehicle ESP - wallhack showing the location of vehicles and military armored vehicles
- Draw BOX - show vehicles using boxes
- Motorcycle - show motorcycles
- Helicopter - show helicopters
- Truck - show trucks
- Tunk - display tanks
- Jeep - highlight jeeps
- APC - show APC
- IFV - shows IFV
Misc(Extra Cheat features)
- No Sway - disables camera and crosshair sway when shooting
- No Recoil - disables recoil for all weapons when firing
- No Spread - disables the spread of bullets for firearms when firing, all bullets will hit exactly one point
- Speedhack - increase your character's movement speed
- Speed Multiplier - speed hack multiplier, the number of times your running speed will be increased