PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Cheats (PUBG Hacks)

Reliable software for PUBG / PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds / PUBG Battlegrounds from Wh-Satano

This page contains products for the PC version of PUBG. If you are interested in cheats for the mobile version of the game, you can find them in the section "Cheats for PUBG Mobile".

The Wh-Satano project has been working with cheats for PUBG for a very long time: we released the first products even before the official release of the game in 2017. Our first software was packs for PUBG (PUBG Mod) and radar, after which we released Phoenix PUBG X-Ray (WH) and a product for PUBG Lite. Real success came to our project within this game with the release of Phoenix PUBG Radar in December 2019: this cheat remained in the Undetected status from the moment of its release until August 2021 - this is a real record for the duration of the Undetected status for this game. Below we will talk in more detail about cheats on PUBG and their features.

Which PUBG clients do we currently work with or have worked with previously:

Cheats for PUBG Steam (Main Client for PC).

Cheats for PUBG Epic Games (From 2022).

Cheats for PUBG Kakao (Korean Client).

Cheats for PUBG Mail.ru (Kilent PUBG from Mail ru, support discontinued due to the transfer of accounts to Steam).

Cheats for PUBG Lite (Lite Version of Pubg, support discontinued due to the closure of the game).

Cheats for PUBG Mobile (See current products in the corresponding section).

Types of hacks for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).

Main types of hacking in PUBG:

Full-fledged Internal / External cheats. Such software usually includes WH, Aimbot and other basic functions. This is the most popular type of cheat for PUBG.

Packs / Mods. Pubg packs/mods replace game files and give access to some functions: disable recoil, remove grass, etc. Previously, such cheats were very popular and safe.

Browser radar. The safest type of cheats for PUBG. Previously, our radar was in Undetected status for almost 2 years. Now it is almost impossible to find a working browser radar for PUBG.

HWID Spoofer. A spoofer is needed to bypass a hardware ban or prevent one from being received. An important tool if you regularly play PUBG with cheats.

Macros. These are scripts for controlling the recoil of weapons when firing. Sometimes they may also include other functions. As a rule, they are quite safe, but not very convenient and do not provide significant benefits.

We have listed the main popular types of cheats for PUBG Battlegrounds.

How to buy cheats for PUBG in 2024?

Step-by-step instructions for purchasing cheats on PUBG:

First, you need to go to the appropriate section of the Wh-Satano store: "Cheats for PUBG" Now you need to familiarize yourself with our assortment and choose some cheat. Go to the page of the selected product and study the information about it in more detail. If you are satisfied with everything, then you can proceed to purchase. Select the number of days and place your order. Follow the instructions of the payment system to pay for the order. Immediately after successful payment you will be given access to cheats on pubg.

As you can see, the process of purchasing cheats for pubg is quite simple and straightforward.

Even 7 years after its release, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds remains a very popular and in-demand game, as do cheats for it. On our website you can purchase the best cheats at affordable and fair prices. So don’t waste time and hurry to conquer the battle royale with the help of our private cheats.