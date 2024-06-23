Softhub cheat for PUBG (Aimbot + Wallhack)
Information about cheat
We present to you a new product in our store: Softhub private cheat for PUBG. This product at an affordable price includes a large number of types of hacking: aimbot, wallhack and radar. The vector aimbot adequately copes with its task - it allows you to easily eliminate your opponents. Wallhack also works properly and smoothly shows the location of all enemies. For those who like a safer game, the software has a radar that shows the same information as wallhack, but on a 2D radar. This software is the best offer in terms of the number of features for such a price. Security is also given a lot of attention, so you can play without a ban for a long time if you are careful enough. Try this hack in the game, it's worth it!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot for PUBG
- Enable - turn on/off aiming enemies
- Prediction - predicting the trajectory of enemies
- Bone - selecting body parts (hitboxes) for aiming
- FOV - size of the aimbot's working area
- Draw FOV - draw a circle showing the size of the FOV area
- Smooth - smoothness of aiming movements, higher value - slower aiming
- Draw Spot - show the point at which the aimbot will be aimed when opening fire from the current position
- Aim Key - the key, when pressed, the aimbot will work
- Crosshair - static crosshair in the middle of the screen
- Enemy Only - aimbot only works against enemy players
- Visible Check - aiming only targets in line of sight (not behind a wall)
- RCS (Recoil Control System) - recoil control system, works when shooting using an aimbot, reduces weapon recoil
Wallhack for PUBG
- Player ESP - wallhack showing players
- Bots ESP - wallhack showing bots
- 2D Box - wallhack in the form of 2D boxes
- Skeleton - esp in the form of skeletons
- Health Bar - show the amount of HP of opponents using an indicator
- Player Name - player nicknames
- Active Weapon - weapons in the hands of players
- Distance - current distance to the target in meters
- Snapline - wallhack in the form of a line (snapline)
- Prediction Point - draw a point that shows where you need to shoot to hit the target, taking into account the target’s trajectory and distance to it
- Spectators Count - display information about the number of observers on the screen
- Visible Check - players behind the wall and in line of sight are painted in different colors
- Enemy Only - wallhack shows only enemies
- Custom Colors - allows you to set any colors for WH
World ESP (Loot & Other)
- Spawned Items - show items that appear on the map at the beginning of the match
- Dropped Items - items that have been dropped to the ground by other players
- Death Box - boxes of player corpses (corpses)
- Death Box Content - contents of player corpses
- Vehicle ESP (Health, Fuel) - show the vehicle: name, hp, fuel
- Air Drop - show the location of airdrops
- Air Drop Content - information about airdrop contents
- Loot Filter - custom filter for loot displayed by the cheat
- Custom Colors - allows you to set any colors for WH
Loot Filter Categories
- Weapon (Automatic Rifle, Sniper Rifle, Marksman Rifle, Submachine Gun, Other)
- Ammo (.45 ACP, 5.56mm, 7.62mm, 9mm)
- Helmet (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3)
- Armor (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3)
- Backpack (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3)
- Attachment (Extended Mag, Supressor, Scope / Sight, Other)
- Healing / Booster
- Other Items
Radar for PUBG
- Enable - enable/disable the radar window on top of the game
- Distance - show the distance to players on the radar
- Angle - location of the radar on the screen (position)
- Size - radar window size
- Background Opacity - transparency of the background of the radar window
- Point Size - size of points on the radar
- Local Direction - show your viewing direction on the radar