Softhub cheat for PUBG (Aimbot + Wallhack)

Information about cheat

We present to you a new product in our store: Softhub private cheat for PUBG. This product at an affordable price includes a large number of types of hacking: aimbot, wallhack and radar. The vector aimbot adequately copes with its task - it allows you to easily eliminate your opponents. Wallhack also works properly and smoothly shows the location of all enemies. For those who like a safer game, the software has a radar that shows the same information as wallhack, but on a 2D radar. This software is the best offer in terms of the number of features for such a price. Security is also given a lot of attention, so you can play without a ban for a long time if you are careful enough. Try this hack in the game, it's worth it!

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam

Aimbot for PUBG

  • Enable - turn on/off aiming enemies
  • Prediction - predicting the trajectory of enemies
  • Bone - selecting body parts (hitboxes) for aiming
  • FOV - size of the aimbot's working area
  • Draw FOV - draw a circle showing the size of the FOV area
  • Smooth - smoothness of aiming movements, higher value - slower aiming
  • Draw Spot - show the point at which the aimbot will be aimed when opening fire from the current position
  • Aim Key - the key, when pressed, the aimbot will work
  • Crosshair - static crosshair in the middle of the screen
  • Enemy Only - aimbot only works against enemy players
  • Visible Check - aiming only targets in line of sight (not behind a wall)
  • RCS (Recoil Control System) - recoil control system, works when shooting using an aimbot, reduces weapon recoil

Wallhack for PUBG

  • Player ESP - wallhack showing players
  • Bots ESP - wallhack showing bots
  • 2D Box - wallhack in the form of 2D boxes
  • Skeleton - esp in the form of skeletons
  • Health Bar - show the amount of HP of opponents using an indicator
  • Player Name - player nicknames
  • Active Weapon - weapons in the hands of players
  • Distance - current distance to the target in meters
  • Snapline - wallhack in the form of a line (snapline)
  • Prediction Point - draw a point that shows where you need to shoot to hit the target, taking into account the target’s trajectory and distance to it
  • Spectators Count - display information about the number of observers on the screen
  • Visible Check - players behind the wall and in line of sight are painted in different colors
  • Enemy Only - wallhack shows only enemies
  • Custom Colors - allows you to set any colors for WH

World ESP (Loot & Other)

  • Spawned Items - show items that appear on the map at the beginning of the match
  • Dropped Items - items that have been dropped to the ground by other players
  • Death Box - boxes of player corpses (corpses)
  • Death Box Content - contents of player corpses
  • Vehicle ESP (Health, Fuel) - show the vehicle: name, hp, fuel
  • Air Drop - show the location of airdrops
  • Air Drop Content - information about airdrop contents
  • Loot Filter - custom filter for loot displayed by the cheat
  • Custom Colors - allows you to set any colors for WH

Loot Filter Categories

  • Weapon (Automatic Rifle, Sniper Rifle, Marksman Rifle, Submachine Gun, Other)
  • Ammo (.45 ACP, 5.56mm, 7.62mm, 9mm)
  • Helmet (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3)
  • Armor (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3)
  • Backpack (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3)
  • Attachment (Extended Mag, Supressor, Scope / Sight, Other)
  • Healing / Booster
  • Other Items

Radar for PUBG

  • Enable - enable/disable the radar window on top of the game
  • Distance - show the distance to players on the radar
  • Angle - location of the radar on the screen (position)
  • Size - radar window size
  • Background Opacity - transparency of the background of the radar window
  • Point Size - size of points on the radar
  • Local Direction - show your viewing direction on the radar