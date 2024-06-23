Ancient Cheat for PUBG (Aim + ESP + Radar + Spoofer)
Information about cheat
This time we have prepared a really good product for you. Meet Ancient PUBG Hack. This software is made very well and includes very cool features. Firstly, here you will find a really good aimbot, using which it is quite easy and pleasant to play. Secondly, in Ancient PUBG there are 2 types of radar: the first one works through the in-game minimap, and the second one through the big map. The next interesting feature of the software is Loot ESP - there is a custom loot filter that allows you to easily and conveniently customize the display of the items you need. The features of Ancient do not end there, the product is also equipped with full streamproof, this software is completely invisible to any software for recording the screen or screenshots. The final feature is the built-in spoofer to bypass the HWID ban, which really works and helps. We hope that you will not pass by such an interesting offer.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (1809 - 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Vector)
- Vector Aimbot - vector aimbot, simulates human mouse movements
- Enable Aimbot - activate aimbot operation
- First / Second Aim Key - the first and second key to activate aim
- FOV - the size of the aimbot's working area
- Draw FOV - draw the aim's FOV as a circle
- FOV Color - color of the FOV circle
- Smooth - smoothness of aim movements when pointing
- Bone - the part of the body that the aim will target
- Force Bone - Second Hitbox for Aim
- Force Key - when you press this key, the aim will be aimed at the second hitbox
- Only Visible - in this mode, only enemies in direct line of sight will be selected as targets
- Lock Target - fixes aim on the current target until it is destroyed (or until fire ceases)
- Lock Knocked - fire at knocked enemies
- RCS - Assistance in recoil control when shooting with aim
- Disable RCS for DMR - disable RCS for semi-automatic rifles
- Prediction - predicting the enemy's trajectory and ballistics
Player ESP (Wallhack)
- Players ESP - wh for highlighting players
- Bots ESP - activate wallhack against bots
- Box ESP - wh in the form of boxes
- Skeleton - wh in the form of skeletons
- Visible Check - targets behind and not behind the wall are painted in different colors
- Team Check - by default ESP shows only enemies, but you can also include allies
- Distance - distance to targets (in meters)
- Draw Distance - ESP display range
- Names - players' nicknames
- Health - show HP of enemies using a strip (bar)
- Knocked - display of knocked enemies
- Weapon - weapons in the hands of players
- Kills - show the number of kills on targets
- Enemy Grenades - highlight grenades thrown by enemies
- Show PUBG Partner - tag PUBG partner players
Radar and Others (In-Game)
- MiniMap Radar - display enemies on the in-game minimap using dots
- Big Map Radar - display enemies on the in-game big map using dots (the map that opens when you press M)
- Map Predict - show the map before loading into the game (in the upper right part of the screen)
- Spectator Count - show the number of players who are watching you in spectator mode
World / Loot ESP
- Items - show items on the ground
- AirDrops - airdrops
- Corpses - players' corpses
- Container contents - contents of airdrops/corpses/other containers
- Vehicle - transport (cars, boats, etc.)
- Weapons - firearms and bladed weapons
- Attachments - modules for weapons (sights, silencers, etc.)
- Ammo - ammunition
- Bomb - explosive
- Armor (LVL1, LVL 2, LVL3) - display of body armor
- Helmet (LVL1, LVL2, LVL3) - display of helmets
- Backpack (LVL1, LVL 2, LVL3) - backpacks
- Heal - first aid kits, bandages
- Boosts - energy drinks, painkillers, syringes
- Custom Filter - custom loot filter, you can select specific items
- Distance - distance to loot
- Max Distance - different distance settings for different loot categories
Misc (Other Features of Ancient Software)
- Custom Colors for ESP - ability to choose any colors for visual features
- Toggle Keys - bind your keys to turn on/off all functions in the software
- Text Font Size - you can adjust the font size for the ESP
- Language (English / Chinese) - Ancient cheat supports 2 menu languages: English and Chinese
- Battle Mode Key - by activating the battle mode, you disable all ESP except for players
- Configs - save and load settings so you don't have to configure them every time
- StreamProof - complete bypass of streams, recordings and screenshots, cheat is not visible anywhere
- Built-In Spoofer - the cheat has a working spoofer built in to bypass the HWID ban