Instructions for External software for CS 2 (CSGO 2) Inside this article you will find detailed instructions for one of our private software for CS. Among the materials you will find: a step-by-step guide to launching, a link to download the cheat, a FAQ on errors and other useful things. Open the full version of the article if you are interested.

Guide for Software for Albion Online Inside you will find a guide to a private radar for Albion online. Detailed instructions and other information.

Instructions for the Software Deadside Inside this article you will find instructions for private software for Deadside.

Guide to using software for Stalcraft This article contains instructions for cheating on Stalcraft (Aim + ESP)

Guide to private software for Unturned Inside, as always, you will find a detailed and understandable guide to one of our private cheats. This time I'm reading a cheat for Unturned. All details are in the full version of the article.

How to enable cheat for Dungeonborne? Guide to using our private cheat for Dungeonborne. The full version is available here.

Instructions for the Fecurity cheat for Escape From Tarkov (+Arena) Manual for downloading, launching and using the Fecurity cheat for Tarkov. Inside you will find steps, FAQ and hotkeys. As well as a video with the launch and demonstration of the software.

How to Download and Install the Ancient cheat for DayZ This guide is dedicated to a new cheat for DayZ: Ancient Hack. Detailed instructions for the software are waiting for you inside!

Guide to Installing and Using the Script for LOL On this page you will find detailed instructions for one of our cheats for League of Legends. Information about the correct launch and use of the script.

Instructions for Multihack for the Game Valorant This guide contains instructions for our multi-hack for Valorant. All details are contained in the full version of the page.



This section of our website contains various articles and news. Most of the materials are guides for launching and using cheats, which are presented in the assortment of our store. But sometimes it will also be possible to find other useful information on the topic of game hacking.