Guide to using Memez software for Fortnite (Instructions)

Fortnite

This page provides instructions on how to launch and use the Memez Fortnite cheat.

Step-by-step guide

Simple step-by-step instructions for the Memez:

  1. After payment, you will receive a key to activate access to the cheat, a link to this instruction and a link to the loader.
  2. First, you need to prepare to download and launch the loader:
    • Completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). If you have other antivirus programs installed on your PC, we recommend that you remove them, as they may prevent the software from running correctly;
    • We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender via the Defender Control program, which can be downloaded using this link. The password for the archive is sordum.
    • Enter the game without a cheat and set the screen mode to "Borderless" or "Windowed", the software will not work in "Full Screen".
    • Completely remove the following software via the Control Panel (Software Uninstalling): Faceit AC, Riot Vanguard, GameGuard, ACE (AntiCheatExpert). These anti-cheats prevent cheats from running.
    • Memez cheat require Discord Overlay to be active: Update Discord to the latest version -> Open Settings -> Game Overlay -> Enable Overlay. If you have "Enable Legacy Overlay" enabled, you will need to disable it.
    • Also, Discord must be running as an administrator. Close it completely and reopen it as an administrator.
    • If for some reason Discord doesn't work for you, you can also use the Nvidia overlay (if you have the appropriate video card). Open Nvidia App - Settings - Enable NVIDIA Overlay.
  3. Now that everything is ready, download the loader from the link that you received along with the link to this instruction and the key.
  4. Run the loader file as an administrator. 
  5. Insert your key into the loader window and press Enter.
  6. Wait for the inscription [+] Press F2 in the lobby to appear.
  7. Launch the game.
  8. Wait until the menu (Lobby) is fully loaded.
  9. If you are using Discord overlay, just press F2 in Lobby to inject.
  10. If you use NVidia overlay, then first in the lobby you need to press Alt + R, the Nvidia counter should appear. After that you can press F2 to inject.

Memez cheat for Fortnite has been successfully launched. The cheat menu is opened/closed by pressing the Insert key.

Video

Video demonstrating the gameplay and functionality of the software:

FAQ, Errors

Here we have gathered common problems and ways to fix them:

If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact our support In Our Discord server
You can follow all our news and updates in Our Telegram channel.
We also recommend checking out our other Cheats for Fortnite
Enjoy the game, we are waiting for your next purchases and good reviews!