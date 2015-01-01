Memez Fortnite Software
Information about cheat
Private Memez Cheat for Fortnite — is a modern and safe external software created for a comfortable and discreet Fortnite gaming experience. Inside you’ll find a powerful aimbot with separate settings for different types of weapons, an accurate triggerbot, highly customizable ESP, and a unique feature — Minimap ESP, which displays enemies directly on the in-game minimap, as if it’s a part of the game. Thanks to its external operation method, the cheat does not directly interfere with the game’s memory, lowering the risk of detection and bans. The built-in spectator indicator will suggest when to play more carefully. There’s also config support, color selection, and ESP display styles to customize your gameplay experience. Memez Fortnite is an excellent choice for those who value a balance between functionality, legitimacy, and security.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Epic Games Store (EGS)
Combat (Aimbot)
- Enable Aimbot
- Aim Key (First, Second) - bind 2 keys for aim activation
- Prediction - prediction of target movement trajectories
- Visible Check - fire only at targets not behind walls
- FOV - size of the area where aim works
- Show FOV - show the aim's working area on screen (circle)
- FOV Color - color of the aimbot circle
- Dynamic FOV - dynamic FOV changes depending on circumstances
- Ignore Knocked - turn off aim for knocked players
- Ignore Pickaxe - turn off aim when you are holding a pickaxe
- Smooth - smoothing aim movements; higher value means weaker aim
- Custom Settings (Sniper Rifle, Pistol, SMG, Shotgun, Assault Rifle) - separate aim settings for different types of weapons
ESP (Wallhack)
- Enable ESP - turn on ESP to show players
- Box - ESP in the form of boxes
- Box Style (Square, Corners, Fill) - option to select box type, with the ability to fill box background
- Visible Check - different color for visible targets and those behind walls
- Skeleton - ESP in the form of skeletons
- Distance - distance to targets in meters
- Nickname - player names
- Kills - players’ number of kills
- Weapon - weapon held by the player
- Minimap - display enemies on the in-game minimap
- Outlines - additional outline for ESP elements and its settings
- Arrows - directional arrows pointing toward enemies
- Platform - players’ platform (PC / Console, etc.), icon or text
TriggerBot
- Enable Triggerbot - automatic shooting when the enemy is in your crosshair
- Only Shotgun - triggerbot works only when you are holding a shotgun
- Always Active - triggerbot is always active by default, no key holding required
- Use Keybind - in this mode, triggerbot works when holding down a chosen key
Misc (Other Features of Memez Fortnite)
- Spectator List - a list of players currently spectating you
- Configs (Create, Delete, Load) - the ability to save and manage your settings
- Custom Colors - the ability to change colors for most ESP elements in the Memez cheat for Fortnite
