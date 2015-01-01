Buy Arcane Fortnite Software
Information about cheat
Introducing the Arcane cheat — a powerful and reliable solution for the game Fortnite. This private software offers a wide range of features and stands out with a high level of security, making it an excellent choice for both legitimate gameplay and a more aggressive playstyle. Inside, you will find a powerful aimbot with flexible settings, allowing you to adjust the aiming behavior to your playstyle. There is also a full-fledged ESP: displaying players, information about them (health, distance, weapons, etc.), as well as Loot ESP — for visualizing chests, weapons, and other valuable items on the map. All functions are managed through a stylish and user-friendly menu, where everything is intuitively clear. Arcane operates stably in UNDETECTED status and has maintained a high level of protection against anti-cheat for a long time. If you are looking for a reliable, safe, and flexible cheat for Fortnite — Arcane will be an excellent choice.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Epic Games Store (EGS)
Aimbot (AIM)
- Enable Aimbot - turn on aimbot
- Aim Key - bind for aimbot activation
- Weapon Type (Pistol, SMG, Rifle, Shotgun, Sniper) - different aimbot settings for various weapon types
- Targets (Knocked, BOT, Team) - target selection for aimbot
- Bone (Head, Neck, Body, Legs) - body part selection for aimbot
- Smooth - smoothness of aimbot movements, higher value means weaker aimbot
- FOV - size of the working area for aimbot
- Draw FOV - display the aimbot working area as a circle on the screen
- Distance - max working range of aimbot
- No Recoil - disable weapon recoil when shooting
- Visible Check - aimbot will only target visible enemies
- Prediction - predicting enemy movement trajectories
Wallhack
- Players ESP - Wallhack for displaying players and their information
- 2D Boxes - ESP in the form of 2D boxes
- Line - Wallhack in the form of lines
- Skeleton - ESP in the form of skeletons
- Weapon - weapons in the hands of enemies
- Distance - distance to ESP targets
- Nickname - player names
- Platform - target platform (PC, PlayStation, XBOX, Nintendo, etc.)
- View Line - direction of the character's gaze
- Is In Vehicle - mark if the character is in a vehicle
- Knocked - display knocked enemies
- Visible Check - different colors for targets behind walls and in direct visibility
- Hide Bot - hide AI bots
- Show Team - display allies
- Max Distance - ESP range
Loot ESP
- Items ESP - enable ESP for loot display
- Distance - distance to displayed items
- Name - names of displayed objects
- Rarity (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mystic) - item rarity and filters by rarity
- Max Distance - Loot ESP range
- Chests - display loot containers
- Ammo Box - display ammo boxes
- Machine Redux - vending machines
- Vehicle - vehicles
- Zipline - ziplines
Misc (Other Arcane Fortnite Features)
- Battle Mode - in battle mode, all ESP except for players is hidden
- Crosshair - static crosshair in the center of the screen with customization options
- Arrows - arrows pointing towards targets outside the camera's field of view
- Configs - in Arcane Fortnite, you can save and load your cheat settings
- Language - Arcane Fortnite menu is available in 3 languages: Russian, English, and Chinese
- StreamProof - the cheat is completely invisible in video recordings, screenshots, and streams
