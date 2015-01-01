Buy Premium Fortnite Cheat: Aimbot and WH
Information about cheatMeet a new product in the Wh-Satano cheat store: a premium cheat for Fortnite. This product was developed jointly with our partners from Fecurity and includes everything you need for a comfortable game of Fortnite with hacks. The software is equipped with a powerful aimbot with the ability to configure it for both Rage (Silent) and legit cheating. Convenient ESP on players and loot will also greatly help you in conquering the Fortnite battle royale, allowing you to see all the necessary information through walls and other obstacles. Don’t pass by and check out our offer, because now there are not many good undetected cheats for Fortnite!
This cheat does not work for AMD processors!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel Only
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Epic Games
Aimbot (Legit & Rage)
- Enabled - enable/disable aimbot
- Aim At Shoot - auto-activation of aim while shooting
- Vectored Aimbot - vector aimbot simulates human mouse movements
- Silent Aimbot - a powerful type of aim, bullets hit targets in the FOV radius, but the sight and camera do not move
- Visible Only - fire only at visible targets (not behind a wall)
- Enemy Only - aim only at enemies (ignore allies)
- Aim Horizontal Speed - aim movement speed horizontally
- Aim Vertical Speed - aim movement speed vertically
- Recoil Compensation (RCS) - a system for controlling the recoil of a weapon when firing
- FOV - the size of the aim's working area
- Target Switch Delay - delay between changing target and aim
- Bone - select body parts for aiming
- Hitscan Coefficient - % of hits in the priority hitbox
- Draw FOV - show the FOV size of the aim as a circle
- 2 Keys for Aimbot - ability to set 2 keys for aimbot
ESP (Wallhack)
- Player ESP - esp showing players
- Enemy Only - wallhack only against enemies
- Visible Check - show enemies behind the wall and in direct line of sight in different colors
- Box - esp in the form of boxes
- Box Outline - additional outline of boxes
- Skeleton - esp in the form of skeletons
- Distance - show distance to targets
- Name - players' nicknames
- Max Distance - operating range of the ESP
- Weapon ESP - show weapons in players hands
- Loot ESP - show loot on map
Misc (Other Functions)
- FOV Changer - ability to change the size of the viewing angle
- Distance Unit - unit of distance measurement (meters / feet)
- Binds - возможность биндить свои клавиши для фич софта
- Custom Colors - the ability to customize ESP colors to your taste
- Localizations - ability to switch language from English to Russian, Chinese or Korean
