Introducing the new cheat in the Wh-Satano store for Fortnite – Unnamed. This software combines powerful functionality, flexible settings, and high reliability. You will find a convenient aimbot with an extensive set of parameters for fine customization to suit your playstyle, as well as a triggerbot with detailed adjustments allowing for maximum automation of attacks. The classic ESP (WH) for players gives you the ability to see opponents through obstacles and always stay one step ahead. For even greater control, there's a built-in radar allowing you to track enemy movements in real time. All this is accompanied by stable work, regular updates, and a low risk of blocking, making Unnamed a reliable choice for those seeking a balance between functionality and security.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Epic Games Store (EGS)
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enabled - turn the aimbot on/off
- Aim Key - button to activate the aimbot
- Gamepad Key - button on the gamepad to activate the aimbot
- Prediction - predict trajectory at long distances
- Visible Check - aimbot will only target visible enemies (no obstacles)
- Ignore Knocked - aimbot will ignore knocked-down players
- FOV - the area (work zone) of the aimbot around the crosshair
- Draw FOV - display the aimbot's action zone as a circle
- Color FOV - set a custom color for the aimbot circle
- Smooth - smoothness of aimbot tracking
- Speed - speed of aimbot movement
- Stickiness - degree of aim fixation on the target
- Bones - body part the aimbot will aim at
- Target Line - draws lines to enemies within the aimbot radius
- Max Distance - maximum range of aimbot functionality
WH for Players (WH)
- Enabled - turn ESP (WH) on/off
- Distance - distance to the target in meters
- Name - display player nicknames
- OOF Arrows - arrows pointing to players outside the field of view
- Box Type - style of boxes (full, corners)
- Snaplines - WH displayed as lines
- Visible Check - mark visible players with a different color
- Skeleton - WH displayed as skeletons
- Head Circle - display a circle around players' heads
- Rank - display players' ranks
- Platform - display the player's platform
- Weapon - display active weapon in hands
- Kill Score - show player's kills score
Triggerbot
- Enabled - turn auto-shoot on/off
- Visible Check - trigger will activate only on visible targets
- Ignore Knocked - ignore knocked-down players
- Trigger Key - key to activate the triggerbot
- Gamepad Key - button on the gamepad to activate triggerbot
- Bones - hitbox where the trigger will activate
- Tolerance - sensitivity of the triggerbot
- Max Distance - maximum range of the triggerbot
Radar
- Enabled - turn radar on/off
- Visible Check - visible targets will be marked with a different color on the radar
- Position - allow moving the radar window on the screen
- Dot Size - size of dots representing players on the radar
- Radar Size - size of the radar window
- Max Distance - radar operational range
- Radar Colors - customize colors for displaying players
Other Features of Unnamed Fortnite
- Configs - a config system that allows saving, creating, deleting, and loading profiles with settings for different playstyles
- Info - various system information in the cheat menu for support
- Players Count - displays the number of active players in the match
- Unload Button - a button to unload the cheat from the game's memory
- StreamProof - the cheat menu and elements are not visible on screenshots, videos, and streams.
