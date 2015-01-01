Reliable cheats for Sea of ​​Thieves. In the Wh-Satano store you will find the safest and most functional solutions at affordable prices.

Sea of Thieves is a pirate sandbox with unpredictable sessions: boarding, treasure hunts, event raids. You choose your path—from deliveries to fleet attacks. Mistakes can cost all your loot, while successful maneuvers bring legendary rewards. The game requires conscious navigation and information about enemies and events. The ocean hides threats: storms, fog, ambushes, enemy ships, and megalodons. In such conditions, the one who reacts faster and correctly assesses the situation wins. Private cheats provide an advantage: ESP/Wallhack shows player positions, Loot ESP speeds up the search for valuables, Aimbot stabilizes duels, and Radar Hack gathers information around the ship. This turns chaos into a controlled situation, allowing for planning instead of hoping.

Features of Private Cheats for Sea of Thieves

Private cheats for Sea of Thieves expand the player's capabilities, seamlessly integrating into the gameplay. Each module solves specific tasks: simplifies navigation, enhances PvP skills, or makes farming more efficient. We will break down the main tools available to users of private software: Aimbot, WH for players, NPCs and ships, loot, treasures, and radar hack.

Aimbot for Sea of Thieves (Aim SoT)

In naval battles, accurate shooting decides the outcome of a duel just as much as sailing skill. Keeping a blunderbuss on target during boarding or hitting with a sniper rifle from a swaying deck is no easy task. This is where the Aimbot (Aim Bot) built into private software for Sea of Thieves helps.

Aimbot Capabilities:

Enable — activation or deactivation of the module.

— activation or deactivation of the module. Aim Key — key for quick aiming activation.

— key for quick aiming activation. Aim Mode — operation mode: constant or on button hold.

— operation mode: constant or on button hold. Bone Selection — selection of the body part to aim at (head, chest, pelvis).

— selection of the body part to aim at (head, chest, pelvis). Aim Lock — keeping the enemy in sight until they are completely defeated.

— keeping the enemy in sight until they are completely defeated. Targets — selection of target categories (players, skeletons, animals).

— selection of target categories (players, skeletons, animals). FOV — the aimbot's area of effect within the sight radius.

— the aimbot's area of effect within the sight radius. Draw FOV — rendering the area of effect as a circle on the screen.

— rendering the area of effect as a circle on the screen. Smooth — aim smoothing (the higher the value, the smoother the sight looks).

— aim smoothing (the higher the value, the smoother the sight looks). Max Distance — maximum working distance of the Aimbot.

Usage Scenarios:

During Boarding — when a close-quarters fight is happening on the deck and every shot counts.

— when a close-quarters fight is happening on the deck and every shot counts. On Islands — when defending against skeleton waves or ambushing rivals at quest points.

— when defending against skeleton waves or ambushing rivals at quest points. In PvP Sniper Duels — when accuracy decides who falls overboard first.

— when accuracy decides who falls overboard first. When Hunting Animals or Sharks — when quick resource farming without misses is needed.



Aimbot in Sea of Thieves doesn't make the game "safe," but it removes the element of chance. If under normal conditions misses and spread can cost you your life and loot, with this tool every shot works towards the result. In skilled hands, Aimbot becomes a weapon of tactical advantage, allowing you to win skirmishes and maintain control of the situation.

Player ESP (WH) for Sea of Thieves

One of the strongest aspects of private cheats in Sea of Thieves is Wallhack. This tool literally "lifts the veil" from the game world, allowing you to see opponents and their actions through walls, rocks, and other objects. In a world where every sudden ambush can cost your crew treasures and your ship, the ability to know in advance about the presence of other pirates provides a huge advantage.

Player ESP Features:

Bounding Box — displays opponents as a box (corner or full box).

— displays opponents as a box (corner or full box). Fill Box — box fill (static or gradient).

— box fill (static or gradient). Health Bar — shows a health bar above the player.

— shows a health bar above the player. Oxygen Bar — air indicator (relevant for underwater skirmishes).

— air indicator (relevant for underwater skirmishes). Nickname ESP — displays enemy nicknames.

— displays enemy nicknames. Skeleton ESP — visualization of the model's skeleton for precise understanding of body position.

— visualization of the model's skeleton for precise understanding of body position. View Line — line of sight showing the direction the opponent is looking.

— line of sight showing the direction the opponent is looking. Chams — highlights player models with chosen colors.

Application in Sea of Thieves:

Ship Defense — you know exactly if an opponent is trying to sneak up the ladder.

— you know exactly if an opponent is trying to sneak up the ladder. Island Ambushes — you can see in advance how many players are waiting for you at the quest chest or skeleton captain.

— you can see in advance how many players are waiting for you at the quest chest or skeleton captain. Underwater Attacks — easily spot an opponent swimming towards your ship.

— easily spot an opponent swimming towards your ship. PvP Battles — battlefield control, understanding enemy positions and their health status.



Imagine a situation: your crew has just unloaded chests at an outpost. Usually, ships are easy prey for ambushers at this moment. But with Player ESP activated, you see enemies hiding behind rocks or concealed in bushes near the dock. This allows you to calmly decide whether to engage in combat or bypass the opponents. You are no longer dependent on random ambushes or the enemy's luck — now all their movements and intentions are clear as day.

NPCs and Bots ESP Sea of Thieves

This tool allows you to see all NPCs and mobs on the map and track their actions. This is especially important in PvE content, as it is often such enemies that interfere with peacefully farming treasures or completing story quests.

AI ESP Capabilities (WH):

Box — displays enemy NPCs (skeletons and other mobs) as boxes.

— displays enemy NPCs (skeletons and other mobs) as boxes. Fill Box — highlights boxes with a gradient or static color.

— highlights boxes with a gradient or static color. HP Bar — health bar above enemies.

— health bar above enemies. Names — NPC names (especially convenient for traders and quest characters).

— NPC names (especially convenient for traders and quest characters). Skeleton — highlights models by bones for better visibility.

— highlights models by bones for better visibility. View Line — shows exactly where NPCs or bots are looking.

— shows exactly where NPCs or bots are looking. Mermaid ESP — displays mermaids on the map.

— displays mermaids on the map. Animals ESP — highlights animals that can be turned in for gold.

— highlights animals that can be turned in for gold. Shark ESP — highlights sharks.

— highlights sharks. Puzzle Doors ESP — displays puzzle doors.

— displays puzzle doors. Megalodon ESP — detects the megalodon in advance.

— detects the megalodon in advance. Weapon Wireframes — highlights weapons held by NPCs.

Application in Sea of Thieves:

Gold Farming — easily find animals for trading quests.

— easily find animals for trading quests. PvE Battles — know the location of skeletons and their health in advance.

— know the location of skeletons and their health in advance. Hunting Sharks and Megalodons — ESP allows you to spot dangerous opponents first.

— ESP allows you to spot dangerous opponents first. Quest Acceleration — highlighting traders and puzzle doors saves a lot of time.

ESP for NPCs and bots in Sea of Thieves turns routine farming and quest completion into a fast and efficient process. You see all enemies, animals, and even rare bosses long before you meet them.

Ships ESP for Sea of Thieves

Ships are the foundation of all gameplay in Sea of Thieves. How quickly you spot an enemy brig or frigate on the horizon can determine the fate of your loot and gold. Ordinary players rely on the spyglass and caution, but private cheats provide a much more powerful tool — ESP for ships.



Main Ships ESP Features:

Name — ship name or type (sloop, brig, galleon, NPC vessel).

— ship name or type (sloop, brig, galleon, NPC vessel). Box Owned — highlights your own ship for convenience (especially useful during teleports).

— highlights your own ship for convenience (especially useful during teleports). Box Enemy — highlights enemy ships to immediately see the threat.

— highlights enemy ships to immediately see the threat. Box AI — displays ships controlled by bots.

— displays ships controlled by bots. Render Distance — sets the distance from which ships will be visible.

Use Scenarios:

Hunting for Loot — with ESP, it's easy to find other players' ships to attack and take their loot.

— with ESP, it's easy to find other players' ships to attack and take their loot. Avoiding Combat — conversely, you can spot an approaching enemy in time and change course.

— conversely, you can spot an approaching enemy in time and change course. Team Coordination — precise understanding of where opponents are helps build PvP strategy.

— precise understanding of where opponents are helps build PvP strategy. Navigation in Fog or at Night — ships are highlighted even in poor visibility conditions.

You are farming chests on an island when an enemy sloop appears in the distance. An ordinary player might miss it, as the ship is still beyond the horizon. With Ships ESP, you see it in advance, understand its course, and decide: either hide the loot and leave, or prepare cannon volleys and set up an ambush.

Loot ESP for Sea of Thieves

The main goal of any pirate in SoT is gold, chests, rare skulls, and other valuables. But searching for treasures always takes a lot of time: you need to explore islands, fight skeletons, search for buried treasures, and carry all this loot to the ship. With ESP for loot and items, you save hours of gameplay time. All chests, keys, rare artifacts, and resources are highlighted on the map and in the game world, meaning you only need to collect them without running around the island blindly.

Main Loot ESP Features:

Names — displays the item name with category-based highlighting.

— displays the item name with category-based highlighting. Chest — shows chests: gold, gold hoarder's, cursed.

— shows chests: gold, gold hoarder's, cursed. Skull — displays skulls for the Order of Souls.

— displays skulls for the Order of Souls. Gem — highlights precious gems (sapphires, emeralds, rubies).

— highlights precious gems (sapphires, emeralds, rubies). Pouch — pouches of gold, ammo, and other resources.

— pouches of gold, ammo, and other resources. Tome — books for collections and quests.

— books for collections and quests. Special — special or rare items.

— special or rare items. Buried Treasure — shows buried treasures.

— shows buried treasures. Key — keys for chests and doors.

Practical Application:

Loot Farming — an island can be cleared of all valuables in minutes.

— an island can be cleared of all valuables in minutes. Raid Preparation — find keys and artifacts in advance to avoid wasting time searching.

— find keys and artifacts in advance to avoid wasting time searching. Outpacing Competitors — claim event rewards faster than other players.

— claim event rewards faster than other players. Time Saving — no need to rummage through every cave and bush — everything is visible immediately.

ESP for items and loot in Sea of Thieves turns the game into a true treasure conveyor. You gain full control over the server's resources, farm gold and reputation faster, and competitors are left with nothing.

World ESP for Sea of Thieves

Not only loot is important, but also the game world objects themselves: traders, resources, quest items, etc. All of this directly affects leveling speed and gold acquisition. However, in the normal game, many of these objects are hidden, barely noticeable, or simply get lost in the crowd. With World ESP, you gain a complete understanding of your surroundings.

Main World ESP Features:

Traders — shows traders at outposts.

— shows traders at outposts. Resource — highlights resources: cannonballs, planks, bananas, meat.

— highlights resources: cannonballs, planks, bananas, meat. Quest Item — displays quest items.

— displays quest items. Fraction Flag — faction flags, important for PvP and trading missions.

— faction flags, important for PvP and trading missions. Raw Food — highlights raw animal meat suitable for turning in to the Hunter's Call.

— highlights raw animal meat suitable for turning in to the Hunter's Call. Others — additional items that may be useful for farming.

— additional items that may be useful for farming. Render Distance — sets the maximum display distance to avoid cluttering the screen.

Usage Examples:

Resource Farming Before Battle — quickly find cannonballs and planks for repairs without running around barrels.

— quickly find cannonballs and planks for repairs without running around barrels. Turning in Meat to Hunters — immediately see where animal meat drops, speeding up reputation farming with the Hunter's Call.

— immediately see where animal meat drops, speeding up reputation farming with the Hunter's Call. Quest Optimization — no longer need to search all over the location for quest items.

— no longer need to search all over the location for quest items. Ship Preparation — fill all chests with planks, food, and cannonballs in minutes.

Imagine you land on an island searching for resources. Usually, you need to run around barrels and chests, wasting a lot of time. With World ESP, you immediately see where planks, cannonballs, and food are located. You can also set filters — display only the most needed items (e.g., cannonballs for cannons).

Radar Hack for Sea of Thieves

A tool that allows the player to see the entire picture of what's happening on the server on a convenient mini-map. Unlike the regular map, which only shows islands and routes, the radar displays live players, ships, NPCs, animals, and even items. It's a real "third hand" that lets you stay aware of the situation at any moment.

Main Radar Hack Features:

Players — displays all players on the server (with separation into friendly and enemy).

— displays all players on the server (with separation into friendly and enemy). Items — highlights items on the radar with different colors by category (chests, skulls, resources).

— highlights items on the radar with different colors by category (chests, skulls, resources). Ships — displays ships: sloops, brigs, galleons, and NPC vessels.

— displays ships: sloops, brigs, galleons, and NPC vessels. Locations — displays outposts, mermaid treasuries, islands.

— displays outposts, mermaid treasuries, islands. NPC & Bots — traders, animals, and skeletons are highlighted on the map.

— traders, animals, and skeletons are highlighted on the map. Colors Settings — ability to set custom colors for displayed categories.

Usage Examples:

Enemy Search — the radar immediately shows who is moving towards you and at what speed.

— the radar immediately shows who is moving towards you and at what speed. Territory Control — convenient to track outposts and chests in underwater temples to know if they are occupied by other players.

— convenient to track outposts and chests in underwater temples to know if they are occupied by other players. Chase or Escape — knowing the location of enemy ships, you can timely move to a safe direction or catch up with an opponent.

— knowing the location of enemy ships, you can timely move to a safe direction or catch up with an opponent. Item Farming — the radar helps immediately find chests, skulls, and other objects without running blindly around the island.

Radar cheat for Sea of Thieves is a powerful tool for situational awareness. It removes the element of uncertainty and allows for faster strategic decision-making.

Types of Sea of Thieves Hacks (Exploits)

Unlike standard cheat functions, exploits are based not only on the software's built-in capabilities but also on the game's own mechanics. Essentially, these are ways to "trick" the game mechanics, speed up actions, or gain access to what is initially unavailable.

In this section, we will break down the most popular exploits and hacks used by players:

Skinchanger (Skinchanger SoT) — changing skins without donating;

Title Change Cheat (Titles Changer Sea of Thieves) — selection of any titles, even the rarest;

Teleport (Teleport Hack SoT) — instant movement across the map;

Speedhack (Speedhack Sea of Thieves) — acceleration of movement and interactions;

Noclip (Noclip in Sea of Thieves) — movement through walls and objects;

Other Hacks (Fast Ladders, Bunny Hop, Anti-AFK, etc.).

Each of these tools provides unique advantages and is used in a variety of gameplay scenarios.

Sea of Thieves Skinchanger

One of the most popular features of private software for Sea of Thieves is the Skinchanger. This tool provides access to a huge amount of cosmetics and external items without requiring either grinding or investment in the donation store.

Using the Skinchanger, a player can change the appearance of their pirate and ship in a few clicks:

Selection of clothing by categories;

Ship skins: decoration of cannons, deck, flags, and hull;

Pets: appearance of parrots, monkeys, and cats;

Skins change instantly without the need to restart the game.

Examples:

A player can try on the rarest sets, usually available only in seasonal events or for real money;

Coordinate team style — for example, the whole party can enable matching outfits for atmosphere;

Change the ship's appearance before raids or naval battles to impress allies or intimidate enemies.

It is important to note that skins selected via Skinchanger are only visible to you. Other players will still see the standard equipment.

Titles Changer Hack for Sea of Thieves

In Sea of Thieves, titles are symbols of achievement and status. Many are awarded for difficult tasks, seasonal events, or manually by developers. Obtaining rare titles honestly takes tens or hundreds of hours. Titles Changer allows you to choose any title for your pirate.

Technical Features of Titles Changer:

Full list of available titles — from basic to the rarest (including developer and event titles);

Instant activation — no need to complete trials or restart the game;

Public visibility — unlike the skinchanger, the selected title will be seen by all players on the server;

Title categories: regular, seasonal, rare, developer.

Examples of Rare Titles:

Rare Crew

Legendary Hunter of the Sea of Thieves

Voyager of Lost Souls

Sailor of the Merchant Alliance

These titles are usually only available to developers, moderators, or individual players who have completed unique tasks.

Titles Changer is a quick way to stand out and emphasize status without long farming. Unlike skins, this is about a real demonstration to other players, making this function especially attractive for those who love attention and showing off in the game.

Teleport Hack Sea of Thieves

In Sea of Thieves, the map is huge, and travel takes dozens of minutes. Sometimes you need to quickly get to an outpost, hide loot, or catch up with rivals — and this is where the teleport cheat comes to the rescue.

Features of Teleport:

Teleport to Players — even if they are beyond the horizon or in underwater treasuries;

— even if they are beyond the horizon or in underwater treasuries; Teleport to Outposts and Islands — instant movement to traders, NPCs, and key points;

— instant movement to traders, NPCs, and key points; Teleport to Loot — ability to move directly to treasuries or chests, bypassing obstacles;

— ability to move directly to treasuries or chests, bypassing obstacles; Custom Points — the player can create their own "checkpoints" for quick teleportation (e.g., ship's hold ⇄ treasury);

— the player can create their own "checkpoints" for quick teleportation (e.g., ship's hold ⇄ treasury); Instant Interaction — upon activation, you can immediately turn in chests, books, or resources to traders.

In-Game Usage Examples:

Gold and reputation farming: farm chests on an island → teleport to an outpost in seconds → instantly turn in loot;

Attacking rivals: teleport directly onto an enemy ship for a surprise attack;

Evacuation: if enemies are catching up, you can instantly "drop" part of the loot to a pre-selected point;

Bypassing quests: many quests can be completed instantly by moving from one object to another without sailing.

Teleport in Sea of Thieves is one of the most powerful tools that completely breaks the game's balance. It turns long voyages and tense firefights over loot into a simple task: want → be where you need to be. This is a cheat used both by farmers for quick gold farming and by "pirate raiders" for sudden attacks.

Speedhack Sea of Thieves

In the world of Sea of Thieves, speed decides much: raising the anchor faster, repairing the ship faster, getting to loot faster, or escaping from enemies. For this, there is a speed cheat (SpeedHack) that gives the pirate or even the ship supernatural speed.

Real Application Scenarios:

Naval battle: catch up with a brig or galleon, overtake an opponent, and intercept their course;

Loot evacuation: loaded chests and instantly left for an outpost before the enemy could react;

Resource farming: quickly collect cannonballs, planks, food, and gold across islands;

PvP firefights: speed allows easy dodging of shots, quickly changing positions, and getting behind the enemy's back.

Where ordinary players spend minutes on interactions, a speedhack user manages in seconds. For farming, it provides huge benefits, and in PvP, it makes the pirate almost elusive.

Noclip Sea of Thieves (FlyHack)

Noclip for Sea of Thieves is one of the most radical features of private software. It allows the pirate to completely ignore the game's physics and move through any objects: walls, rocks, buildings, ships, and even underwater locations.

Usage Examples:

Robbing treasuries: loot from underwater or land vaults can be taken without solving puzzles or passing trials.

Stealing from players: chests and artifacts can be taken directly from the holds of other ships without engaging in combat.

Mission abuse: quick completion of story quests and contracts, bypassing complex mechanics.

PvP advantage: unexpected appearance behind an enemy's back or instant escape from the combat zone.

Noclip turns the game into a sandbox without restrictions. The user can move where ordinary players simply cannot reach. For farming, it is one of the most powerful tools, and for PvP — an unpredictable weapon.

Other Types of Hacks for Sea of Thieves

In addition to the main capabilities like Aimbot, WH, or Radar, private cheats for Sea of Thieves offer a whole set of auxiliary features. These mechanics are often less noticeable to others but give the cheater a serious advantage in combat dynamics, resource farming, and even everyday actions.

Fast Ladders — fast climbing up and down ladders.

— fast climbing up and down ladders. Fast Wheel — accelerated wheel turning, anchor raising, use of gates/elevators.

— accelerated wheel turning, anchor raising, use of gates/elevators. Bunny Hop — ability to perform a chain of jumps for dynamic movement.

— ability to perform a chain of jumps for dynamic movement. Fast Reload — instant weapon reload (blunderbuss, sniper rifle, etc.).

— instant weapon reload (blunderbuss, sniper rifle, etc.). No Cooldown — disables cooldowns after sword strikes or other actions.

— disables cooldowns after sword strikes or other actions. No Post Process — disables graphical post-processing (improves visibility).

— disables graphical post-processing (improves visibility). Anti-AFK — simulates character actions to prevent being kicked from the server.

Additional features drastically change the gameplay, making it convenient and dynamic. In combat, this provides an advantage, and when farming — saves time.

Sea of Thieves Cheats for PC (Computer)

This is a game originally created for PC and Xbox, and later released on PlayStation. However, it is important to understand that all private cheats are developed exclusively for PC, and using them on other platforms is impossible. Thus, PC remains the only platform where third-party software can be used.

Why Do Cheats Only Work for PC?

Below are the main technical features of PC that allow private cheats for the game "Sea of Thieves" to work effectively on this platform:

Platform — cheats only work under Windows (the game is distributed via Steam, Microsoft Store, or Xbox Game Pass).

— cheats only work under Windows (the game is distributed via Steam, Microsoft Store, or Xbox Game Pass). Injectors — most private solutions use driver-based launch or safe injection into the game's memory.

— most private solutions use driver-based launch or safe injection into the game's memory. Compatibility — DirectX 11 and 12 are supported, allowing for correct rendering of ESP elements and overlays.

— DirectX 11 and 12 are supported, allowing for correct rendering of ESP elements and overlays. Anti-Cheat — the game uses a built-in protection system, so private cheats bypass it using special masking methods.

— the game uses a built-in protection system, so private cheats bypass it using special masking methods. Account — everything is tied to your Xbox Live (Microsoft) account, but software use is only available when launching the game from a PC.

Advantages of Sea of Thieves PC Cheats

Below are the main advantages of private cheats and hacks for Sea of Thieves when playing on PC:

Full Functionality — access to all types of ESP, Aimbot, Radar, Teleport, and Speedhack.

— access to all types of ESP, Aimbot, Radar, Teleport, and Speedhack. High Performance — the PC version allows stable operation even with many active functions.

— the PC version allows stable operation even with many active functions. Customizable Settings — flexible parameters (FOV, smoothing, distance, color palette).

— flexible parameters (FOV, smoothing, distance, color palette). Convenient Interface — overlay menu with hotkeys.

— overlay menu with hotkeys. Versatility — suitable for all Sea of Thieves modes and updates.

Thus, Sea of Thieves cheats are only relevant on PC and are unlikely to ever appear on other platforms. This means that only PC players can use ESP, Aimbot, Radar, and other capabilities, gaining a huge advantage in the gameplay.

