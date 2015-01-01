Buy Arcane Software for Sea of Thieves (Arcane SoT)
Information about cheat
Arcane for Sea of Thieves – is a universal and modern solution for conquerors of the seas. In the updated menu, which has become even more convenient and stylish, you will find numerous settings for fine-tuning to your playstyle, as well as a useful search bar for islands. Arcane's arsenal includes a powerful Aimbot for accurate shooting and detailed ESP for players and ships, allowing you to always control the situation. With ESP for treasures, barrels, items, and valuable loot, you will no longer miss any spoils, and the markers for islands and outposts will help you quickly navigate the world. Additional features include Underwater Walk, a convenient Battle Mode, and a unique system for visualizing the trajectory of cannon and harpoon projectiles, making shooting extremely accurate. Security is ensured by excellent anti-cheat bypass, StreamProof, and built-in Spoofer, so you can play confidently and comfortably.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam, Microsoft Store (XBOX PC)
Aimbot (Vector Aim)
- Enable – activate/deactivate Aimbot
- Aim Mode (Hold, Always) – Aimbot operation type (on key press, always active)
- Aim Key – key to activate Aimbot
- Target Lock – Aimbot locks onto the target until it is destroyed
- Bones – selection of hitboxes where Aimbot will aim (Head, Neck, Chest, Pelvis)
- FOV – Aimbot action area
- Draw FOV – displays the Aimbot action area as a circle
- FOV Color – customize the color and thickness of the Aimbot action area circle
- Smooth – Aimbot smoothing (the higher, the smoother)
- Max Distance – Aimbot working range
Players & NPC ESP (WH)
- Box – WH in the form of 2D boxes
- Box Style (2D, Corners, Filled, Gradient) - box display settings
- Name – display the name of the player/bot
- Distance – distance to targets in meters
- Health Bar – displays players' HP as a bar
- Oxygen Bar – displays oxygen level as a bar
- Skeleton – WH in the form of skeletons
- View Line – shows the direction of view
- Render Distance – WH working range
Objects & Ships ESP
- Name – display the name of objects (ships, cannons, harpoons)
- Box Owned – displays your ship with a box
- Box Enemy – WH on enemy ships in the form of boxes
- Box AI – displays skeleton ships in the form of boxes
- Prediction Line – shows the trajectory where the cannonball or harpoon will hit
- Circle – displays the impact point of the cannonball or harpoon
- Min Distance – minimum distance for displaying ships
- Max Distance – WH working range
World ESP (Items and Treasures)
- Items – WH on items
- Islands – displays the location and distance to islands
- Other – WH for other objects
- Treasures – display treasures (chests, rubies, skulls, etc.)
- Barrel – display barrels with loot (planks, food, cannonballs, general)
- Animal – display animals (friendly and/or hostile)
- Damage Zone – display areas with received damage
- Event – displays active events on the map
- Raid – displays active raids on the map
- Creature – display underwater creatures (megalodon, kraken, etc.)
- Emissary Table – displays the location of the emissary table
- Misc Items – display quest items, faction flags, meat, resources, etc.
- Islands Filter – select specific islands for display by filters
- Search – search for an island by name in the cheat menu
Item Categories (Filters)
- Chest - Various Chests (treasures, storage, etc.)
- Skull - Skulls for the Order of Souls
- Gem - Mermaid Rubies, Sapphires, etc.
- Pouch - Pouches with money, ammunition
- Gift - Various gifts (Humble, Generous, etc)
- Tome - Various books (Curses, Flame and Ash, Resurrection, etc.)
- Special - Special and rare items
- Buried Treasure - Buried treasure on the island
- Key - Keys for chests and doors (ash key, quest keys, etc.)
- Merchant Commodity - Merchants/Gold Hoarders
- Resource - Various resources (cannonballs, chainshots, bombs, bait, etc.)
- Quest Item - Quest items
- Fraction Flag - Emissary flags (Gold Hoarders, Order of Souls, Merchant Alliance, etc.)
- Raw Food - Raw food (meat, fruits)
- Smugglers Items – Smugglers' items (Season 17)
- Others - Other items not included in the category list
Other Arcane SoT Features
- Underwater Walk – ability to walk underwater
- Battle Mode – when activated, disables all ESP except Players WH
- Crosshair – display a static crosshair in the center of the screen
- Camera FOV – significantly increases the field of view
- Oxygen – displays oxygen level in the HUD
- Crews – displays the crew list in the HUD
- Configs (Save, Load, Reset, Share) – ability to save, load, and share your settings
- Custom Colors – allows setting custom colors for many ESP elements
- Menu Key – key to open the Arcane Menu
- Unload Key – key to disable the cheat from the game
- HWID Spoofer – built-in spoofer to bypass hardware bans
- StreamProof – protection from interface recording. Cheat menu and ESP are not visible on screenshots, videos, and streams.
- Language (RU, EN, CN) – Arcane SoT supports three languages: Russian, English, Chinese
