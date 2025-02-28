Universal guide for Arcane software (Instructions)

This page contains instructions for cheats Arcane for Marvel Rivals, Arcane for PUBG, Arcane for DayZ and Arcane for SQUAD. These products were developed jointly with our partners from Arcane.

User Guide

Step-by-step instructions for launching Arcane products:

After successful payment, you will receive a license key to activate access to the software and a link to this guide. First, you need to prepare to download and launch the loader: Completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). If you have other antiviruses installed on your PC, it is recommended to remove them, as they may prevent the software from launching correctly;

We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender through the Defender Control program, you can download it using this link. Password for the archive - sordum .

. If you have an NVidia video card, you will need the Nvidia GeForce Experience overlay enabled to run the software. You can download Nvidia GeForce Experience using this link. To enable the overlay, go to Settings - In-game overlay - Enable.

If you have an AMD video card, you need to install AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition (PRO does not work), enable the game overlay in the settings, and enable performance display in the performance tab.

Enter the game without the cheat and set the screen mode to "Borderless" or "Windowed", the software will not work in "Full Screen". Now you can proceed to downloading and running the software. Download the Arcane loader from this link. Run the downloaded file as administrator. If necessary, wait for the loader to update and run it again. Enter your key and press Enter in the loader window. To paste the copied key into the loader window, right-click on the window. For supported games, you will be prompted to clear traces of previous bans. Click "Yes" if you need to. For supported games, you will be prompted to use a spoofer. Click "Yes" if you need to. The loader will automatically close after successful loading. Now you can launch the game. The cheat menu will appear automatically.

Arcane software successfully launched!

In Marvel Rivals, Dayz and SQUAD, the cheat menu is opened/closed by pressing the "Home" or "Insert" keys.

In PUBG, the cheat menu is opened/closed by pressing the "Insert" key, but it can only be seen in a match. The cheat menu will not be visible in the main menu of the game (in the lobby).

To completely unload (disable) the software, use the "END" key. It is recommended to press it before exiting the game.

Video with launch and gameplay:

The video shows the launch of a cheat for Dayz, the launch for other games is similar.

Possible problems and ways to solve them.

Known possible difficulties and methods for fixing them:

The most popular problem is the enabled Windows Defender / Antivirus. Disable Windows Defender completely (as we described earlier) and uninstall other antivirus software.

Update Visual C++ libraries, you can download them from this link.

You should also update DirectX, you can download it from this link.

FaceIt and Riot Vanguard anti-cheats installed on your PC also interfere with the software. Remove them using "Add or Remove Programs".

If you have Windows 11, you must disable kernel isolation and use this fix.

To run the cheat, you must also disable Reputation-based Protection (SmartScreen): Open the start(windows) menu and search for “Reputation-Based Protection.” Open this window.

In the window that opens, disable all options.

Also make sure you have " Borderless " or " Windowed " screen mode set in the game settings.

" or " " screen mode set in the game settings. Disable Intel Rapid Storage Technology in BIOS.

