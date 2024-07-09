Arcane Dark And Darker Software
Information about cheat
The private cheat Arcane for Dark and Darker is your reliable ally in the world of dungeons and dangers. This safe External software offers only ESP features that will help you stay one step ahead. The cheat displays players, mobs, bosses, loot, chests, portals, and other key objects on the map, giving you full control over the situation. With Arcane, you can see enemies through walls, find the best loot first, and always know where to go to achieve your goal. A convenient menu and flexible settings allow you to customize the ESP to your playstyle, so you only get the information you really need. The cheat supports the StreamProof feature, making it an ideal choice for streamers — no one will notice that you are using an advantage. Thanks to advanced protection methods, Arcane ensures a low ban chance, keeping your account safe. At an affordable price, you get high quality and reliability that will help you win in Dark and Darker. Buy Arcane and start dominating the dungeons today!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Player ESP (Wallhack)
- Player ESP - this tab of ESP is responsible for players
- Box 2D - show players using 2D boxes
- Box Style (Full, Corner) - box style, full 2D boxes or just corners
- Box Filled (Static, Gradient) - background fill of boxes, static or gradient, transparent
- Line - wallhack in the form of lines to enemies
- Skeleton - esp in the form of skeletons
- Nickname - players names
- Distance - distance to ESP targets in meters
- Level - the level of the players' characters
- Max Distance - ESP rendering distance against players
- Health (Text, Bar) - amount of HP for players
NPC ESP (Mobs, Bosses)
- Npc ESP - this ESP tab is responsible for displaying different monsters
- Show Type - show the type of the displayed mob
- Health (Text, Bar) - the amount of health the mob has
- Distance - distance in meters to targets
- Max Distance - range of ESP against mobs
- Box - esp in the form of boxes for displaying monsters
- Skeleton - esp in the form of skeletons for displaying mobs
- Categories (Wolf, Skeleton, Walkers, Mummy, Mimic, Giants, Spiders, Goblins, Other) - filter displayed mobs by categories
Loot & World ESP
- Items - show all items lying on the floor
- Distance - distance to the displayed objects
- Rendering Distance - the range of Loot ESP
- Small Chest - show small chests
- Medium Chest - show medium chests
- Large Chest - show large chests
- Traps - various traps
- Lever - levers for opening doors and secret passages
- Ore - various ores
- Portal - show portals (exits and transitions)
Misc (Other Arcane Dark And Darker Features)
- Battle Mode - enable battle mode, disables Loot / World ESP
- Menu Language (English, Chinese) - the cheat menu is available in 2 languages
- Menu Key - key bind to open the cheat menu
- Unload Key - key bind to disable cheat (Panic Key)
- Crosshair - static sight in the middle of the screen and its settings
- Configs - ability to save your settings cheat Arcane Dark And Darker
- Custom Colors - you can choose colors for ESP and some other elements
- StreamProof - cheat is completely hidden when recording video, screenshots, streams