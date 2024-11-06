Fecurity Dark and Darker Software (DaD)
Information about cheat
We are glad to present you the Fecurity cheat for the game Dark and Darker. This software is made very high quality and much attention is paid to security and optimization. The main functionality of this product is Wallhack - there is ESP for displaying Players, Mobs, Loot, Chests, Portals and much more. The cheat menu also deserves a mention: it is stylish, convenient and ergonomic. All elements are located clearly and logically, so you will not have problems with the settings. High optimization and Internal technologies allow you to play in any screen mode without reducing FPS. Thanks to reliable bypass of anti-cheat and the absence of risky types of hacking, the chance of a ban when playing with the Fecurity cheat for the game Dark and Darker will be minimal. If you are looking for safe and high-quality software for Dark and Darker - Fecurity is perfect for you. Successful raids to you!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games, Blacksmith Launcher
Character ESP (Players, Monsters)
- Players ESP - wh for displaying players
- Mobs ESP - wh for displaying mobs
- Enemy Only - show only enemy players
- Box ESP - ESP in the form of boxes
- Box Outline - additional outline of the box
- Health - show the target's HP using a bar (indicator)
- Shield - show armor and target amount with a bar (strip)
- Skeleton - wallhack in the form of skeletons
- Skeleton Thickness - the thickness of the lines used in the skeletons
- Distance - distance to targets (in meters or feet)
- Max Distance - Character ESP range
- Nickname - game names of players, names of mobs
- Weapon - a weapon equipped by the target
World & Loot ESP (Items and other objects)
- Portals - show portal locations using ESP
- Ores - display of ore locations
- Traps - show traps
- Chests - various chests and containers with loot inside
- Items - display of various loot (items)
- Distance - distance to displayed objects
- Max Distance - setting the operating range for categories of displayed objects
- Name - names of displayed objects
Misc (Other Fecurity Dard and Darker Features)
- Override FOV - allows you to change the camera's viewing angle
- Distance Unit (Meters, Feet) - unit of measurement for ESP
- Menu Key - the ability to bind your key to call the Fecurity cheat menu
- Localization support - the cheat displays the names of game entities in the same language your game is running in
- Custom Colors - you can choose colors for displayed ESP objects to your taste