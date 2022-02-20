Private Cheat for Dark And Darker
Information about cheat
The Wh-Satano team has been supporting the cheat for the game Dark and Darker since the first releases and closed tests, when the game was available on Steam. We updated and supported the cheat at all stages of closed and open tests of the game. We have also updated and continue to support the software after the official release of the game in Blacksmith Launcher. Initially, Wh-Satano Dark And Darker cheat was a simple software with an input and a couple of little things, but now, as a result of many updates, the cheat has acquired a large number of features and settings. Inside the product you will find a beautiful and convenient ESP with flexible settings and excellent optimization, Fullbright (Increases brightness, makes the game very bright), radar and some other little things. We will add other secure features to this product as possible. It is also worth noting that our priority is the safety and security of your account, we do not want our clients to receive bans, so we only add legitimate functionality in which we ourselves are 100% confident.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVidia & AMD
- Client: Blacksmith Launcher, Steam
Players ESP(Wallhack against Players)
- Players
- Enabled
- Boxes
- Filled Boxes
- Skeleton
- Health
- Render Distance
- Class
- Names
- Visible Check
- Enemy Only
Loot ESP(Items)
- Small Chests
- Medium Chests
- Large Chests
- Gold Chests
- Stone Tumb
- Pot
- Skeleton Corpse
- Point Lights
- Items
- Item Names
- Item rarity
- Render Distance
Mobs ESP(Monsters)
- Skeletons
- Death Skulls
- Zombies
- Spiders
- Mummy
- Dragon Fly
- Bat
- Centipede
- Wolf
- Wraith
- Mimic
- Dead Bat
- Goblins
- Render Distance
- Mob Health
Other Features(Extra)
- Portals(Exits)
- Ores
- Traps
- Radar
- Fullbright
- Custom Colors for All ESP features