Private Cheat for Dark And Darker

Information about cheat

The Wh-Satano team has been supporting the cheat for the game Dark and Darker since the first releases and closed tests, when the game was available on Steam. We updated and supported the cheat at all stages of closed and open tests of the game. We have also updated and continue to support the software after the official release of the game in Blacksmith Launcher. Initially, Wh-Satano Dark And Darker cheat was a simple software with an input and a couple of little things, but now, as a result of many updates, the cheat has acquired a large number of features and settings. Inside the product you will find a beautiful and convenient ESP with flexible settings and excellent optimization, Fullbright (Increases brightness, makes the game very bright), radar and some other little things. We will add other secure features to this product as possible. It is also worth noting that our priority is the safety and security of your account, we do not want our clients to receive bans, so we only add legitimate functionality in which we ourselves are 100% confident.