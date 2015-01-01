Undetected software for Rematch at a reasonable price and with ban protection.

Rematch – is a new fast-paced 5v5 football simulator from Sloclap, the creators of the hit games Sifu and Absolver. Unlike traditional football games, here you control a single character, not the whole team. Every action – pass, shot, feint, or dash – is performed manually, making the gameplay intense and highly skill-based. The game’s setting takes us to an optimistic future in the year 2065, while the vibrant visual style and emphasis on speed create a unique atmosphere. In terms of gameplay feel, Rematch can be compared to Rocket League – matches are fast, rules are simplified (no offsides or fouls), and the result depends entirely on your skill and teamwork. Every hero has unique traits and customization options, including appearance, accessories, and special animations. This approach turns every match into a tense, thrilling battle where reaction time, tactics, and team coordination matter. The game has already been tested on many platforms, and the developers actively collect feedback and regularly release patches to improve balance, netcode, and content, keeping the community engaged. The Rematch player base exceeds 8 million users, making it one of the most talked-about next-gen sports games. Thanks to its combination of dynamic gameplay, vertical mechanics, character customization, and bright setting, Rematch confidently takes a place between traditional football sims and arcade sports titles. If you want to get the most out of this game, become the best footballer, level up your battle pass faster, or win way more often – check out the private cheats for Rematch in the Wh-Satano store! Our Rematch solutions will help you reach maximum progress and unlock your full potential with extended features unavailable to regular players.

If you’re interested in Rematch cheats, you might also like: "Cheats for Dead by Daylight", "Cheats for THE FINALS", "Cheats for CS2".

Features of Private Cheats for Rematch

Private cheats for Rematch are becoming more and more popular. Below is a list of the most in-demand features.

Rematch ESP (WH)

Visual tools in private cheats and hacks for “Rematch” make it much easier to read the field. Since all the action happens on a single open pitch, there’s not much need to track enemies through walls, but highlighted opponent outlines (Box ESP) or snaplines to each player can give you a useful edge in tracking the ball fight and planning your team’s tactics in advance.

Types of ESP in Rematch:

Player ESP. Wallhack for players, improving enemy visibility on the pitch and showing player info.

Wallhack for players, improving enemy visibility on the pitch and showing player info. Ball ESP. Highlights the football with a distinct color for perfect visibility anywhere on the field.

Highlights the football with a distinct color for perfect visibility anywhere on the field. Box ESP. WH in the form of rectangles (boxes) over all players or only enemies.

WH in the form of rectangles (boxes) over all players or only enemies. Box Style. Choose box ESP style (corners, rectangle, full fill).

Choose box ESP style (corners, rectangle, full fill). Stamina ESP. Displays stamina levels of players, including extra stamina.

Displays stamina levels of players, including extra stamina. Nickname ESP. Shows the player’s nickname next to the box for better visibility from long distances.

Shows the player’s nickname next to the box for better visibility from long distances. Snaplines. Draws lines to each player. Choose rendering style, e.g., from screen center or bottom center.

Rematch Speedhack

Private Rematch cheats let you tweak not only visuals but also character movement speed. Options range from simple boosts to fine-tuning rolls, passes, and other movements. Main speed-related functions:

Speedhack. Classic speed boost for your character – cross the pitch in seconds, with adjustable speed.

Classic speed boost for your character – cross the pitch in seconds, with adjustable speed. Sprint Speed. Changes speed only while sprinting.

Changes speed only while sprinting. Steal Speed. Boosts ball interception speed, cutting down the time needed to take the ball.

Boosts ball interception speed, cutting down the time needed to take the ball. Defense/Tracking Speed. Adjusts tracking and defense speed – especially useful for goalkeepers and defenders.

Fine-tuning sprint, interception, and defense helps you stay under the radar while playing effectively, while standard Speedhack is great for having fun and surprising everyone. Adjust agility and reaction speed to your style for maximum competitive advantage.

Rematch Scripts

Scripts in Rematch can automate various combos for defense, interception, dribbling, and auto-scoring. Popular scripts include:

Auto-Tackle – automatically intercepts the ball at critical moments.

– automatically intercepts the ball at critical moments. Auto Keeper – performs smart goalkeeper actions near your goal.

– performs smart goalkeeper actions near your goal. Distance Modules – trigger slides/movements based on proximity.

– trigger slides/movements based on proximity. Save Threshold – fine-tune when auto-save actions start.

– fine-tune when auto-save actions start. Customizable Save Timing – set timing to match your playstyle.

– set timing to match your playstyle. Ball Prediction – automatically predicts the ball’s trajectory for interception combos.

Rematch Exploits & Hacks

Private Rematch cheats also include popular exploits and hacks to expand gameplay possibilities.

Noclip. Fly freely around the pitch and even leave the map boundaries.

Fly freely around the pitch and even leave the map boundaries. Infinite Stamina. Unlimited stamina – no drain when sprinting, intercepting, defending, or attacking.

Unlimited stamina – no drain when sprinting, intercepting, defending, or attacking. Instant Shot. Instantly shoot without waiting for the animation.

Instantly shoot without waiting for the animation. Ball Teleport. Teleport the ball to your character or back to its spawn point.

Other Hack Features for Rematch

Besides the above, you also get:

Skin/Outfit Changer. Change your character’s look mid-match to any available skins – even premium ones normally locked behind donations or battle pass progress.

Environment & Lighting Modifiers. Customize the game world – colors, styles, lighting, and more.

Ball Trail. A small but cool visual touch leaving a trail behind the ball.

Configs. Save your settings, load them instantly next time, or share them with other cheat users.

Rematch Game Features

Unlike traditional football sims, the focus here is on fast gameplay, spectacular matches, and each player’s unique style. Every second counts, and unique character abilities plus interactive arenas make every match different.

Unique Football Format

Rematch offers 5v5 where each participant controls only their own character – creating the feel of a real sports competition where refined skills, reaction time, and teamwork decide the outcome.

Bright Futuristic Setting

The year is 2065 – a world where sports and high technology have merged. Match arenas aren’t just football fields but futuristic stages with neon lighting, sci-fi designs, and dynamic elements affecting gameplay.

Fast, Dynamic Gameplay

No offsides, no fouls, no long stops. Average match length is about 6 minutes. It’s non-stop action where seconds decide victory. Controls give you full command over every move – pass, shot, tackle, or feint.

Diverse Heroes & Characters

Each character has their own style, stats, and animations. Players can change looks, outfits, accessories, and even goal celebration animations – adding individuality and helping you stand out.

Unique Arenas

Every Rematch arena has its own personality and quirks. Some feature interactive objects that can help or hinder scoring, making every match unpredictable.

Constant Growth & Updates

The devs keep adding new heroes, skins, arenas, and modes. With over 8 million players, matchmaking is quick and competition is fierce.

Competitive Drive

Rematch is for those who love adrenaline, teamwork, and quick reactions. No long pauses – only tactical thinking, lightning-fast decisions, and teamwork will bring victory.

Top Rematch Cheats — Wh-Satano

Wh-Satano is a trusted store operating for over a decade, remaining one of the leading providers of private hacks and specialized software for popular games, including Rematch. We value every customer and offer only tested, safe, and up-to-date solutions to maximize your enjoyment.

Why players choose us:

Experience & Trust — on the market since 2015, with a large base of loyal customers and a flawless reputation.

— on the market since 2015, with a large base of loyal customers and a flawless reputation. Total Safety — all software is Undetected and thoroughly checked for malicious code.

— all software is Undetected and thoroughly checked for malicious code. 24/7 Support — our team is always available to help.

— our team is always available to help. Great Prices — the best balance of cost and quality without unnecessary markups.

— the best balance of cost and quality without unnecessary markups. Multiple Payment Options — we support popular international and local payment systems.

— we support popular international and local payment systems. Transparency — each product has a detailed description, feature list, and step-by-step install guide.

How to Buy Rematch Cheats in 2025?

Buying private hacks and software for Rematch from Wh-Satano is easy, safe, and fast — the whole process takes just a few minutes. We’ve made ordering as simple as possible so you can start playing with advanced features right away.

Step-by-Step Purchase Process:

Go to the Wh-Satano website. Open the Rematch cheats section and browse the available options. Select the product you want and open its page. Check the description, feature list, and details to ensure it’s right for you. Choose a subscription plan or duration. Click “Buy”. Select your preferred payment method and complete the transaction. After payment, you’ll automatically get access to files and keys. Download and install using the instructions provided. Launch the game and enjoy private cheat features.

Thanks to instant key delivery, ordering takes only a couple of minutes. And if you run into trouble — our 24/7 support team is always available via the online chat on the site.

Rematch is a great example of how classic sports genres can be reimagined into thrilling, dynamic esports of the future. Its unique mix of spectacular gameplay, futuristic style, and easy learning curve has made it a hit among millions of players worldwide. There’s no room for boredom here — every minute in the arena is packed with adrenaline, unexpected turns, and moments you’ll want to replay again and again. Enter the world of Rematch and you become part of a massive international community that values teamwork, personal skill, and split-second decision-making. This is a game that not only entertains but inspires victory, sharpens reflexes, develops tactical thinking, and builds team spirit. If you want to unleash your full potential and win every round with confidence, check out the private cheats in the Wh-Satano store. We hope our offers will interest you. We look forward to your purchases and feedback. Good luck on the field!