ARC Raiders is a dynamic third-person cooperative shooter where players unite to battle against machine invasions from space. The game's atmosphere combines a futuristic setting, vast maps, and team-based combat. You can expect epic clashes with huge mechanical enemies and a well-thought-out survival system. The game often draws comparisons to titles like Destiny 2 or Warframe, yet it maintains a unique style based on tactics, cooperation, and spectacular battles. ARC Raiders is available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, making it popular among players worldwide. However, the high difficulty level and unpredictability of battles lead many to seek new ways to improve their odds. This is where private cheats come in—a convenient tool that allows you to play more confidently and effectively. It's worth noting that cheats are created exclusively for PC. On consoles (PlayStation, Xbox), their use is impossible for technical reasons. Furthermore, most private software is designed for online modes: PvP, co-op, or PvE raids.

If you are interested in ARC Raiders Cheats, check out: "Escape from Tarkov Cheats", "Arena Breakout: Infinite Cheats", "Delta Force: Hawk Ops Cheats", "Dark and Darker Cheats".

ARC Raiders Cheats Features

Our private software for ARC Raiders isn't just a standard set of features. It's a collection of functions that enhance effectiveness, make the game more convenient, and give the player complete control over the situation. Below is a detailed description of the key capabilities.

ARC Raiders Aim Bot

The aimbot in private cheats is primarily a tool for improving shot consistency in dynamic firefights and targeting priority enemies. It doesn't "shoot for you," but rather smooths out the human factor: it speeds up aiming, helps maintain focus in massive clashes, and saves ammunition during lengthy raids. A properly configured aimbot turns uncertain moments into predictable battle outcomes.

Enable Aimbot – instant activation/deactivation

description: flexible switching for different mission phases; can be enabled only for difficult combat stages.

– instant activation/deactivation description: flexible switching for different mission phases; can be enabled only for difficult combat stages. Type – mouse movement simulation

benefit: natural crosshair behavior, minimizes jerky movements and looks more "human".

– mouse movement simulation benefit: natural crosshair behavior, minimizes jerky movements and looks more "human". Aim Priority (Crosshair / Distance) – priority by crosshair or distance

benefit: choose the aimbot's logic based on the task—focus on immediate threats or targets you're already aiming at.

(Crosshair / Distance) – priority by crosshair or distance benefit: choose the aimbot's logic based on the task—focus on immediate threats or targets you're already aiming at. Visibility Check – target visibility check

benefit: targets are only engaged if they are truly visible, preventing wasted resources on "through-wall" targets.

– target visibility check benefit: targets are only engaged if they are truly visible, preventing wasted resources on "through-wall" targets. Control Radius / Draw FOV circle / FOV / Distance – activation zone and range

benefit: precise adjustment of the engagement zone to match your playstyle—from "tight" sniping to "wide" crowd combat.

– activation zone and range benefit: precise adjustment of the engagement zone to match your playstyle—from "tight" sniping to "wide" crowd combat. Bone Selection – selecting the body part to aim for

benefit: you can target the head for quick kills or the torso for greater reliability.

– selecting the body part to aim for benefit: you can target the head for quick kills or the torso for greater reliability. Aim Key – aim activation via a hold key

benefit: control is in your hands—the aimbot only works while you hold the key.

Usage Examples in ARC Raiders:

During boss raids—lock onto the boss's weak spot and maintain precise aim on the vulnerable part.

In PvP escalations—use distance priority to react first to nearby raiders.

When defending an extraction zone—activate a short FOV and "headshot aim" for quickly neutralizing snipers.

In missions with many small drones—expand the FOV and set aim to the torso for reliable cleanup.

In large-scale clashes with limited ammo—conserve bullets through high accuracy.

A properly calibrated aimbot provides control and confidence in critical moments, leaving tactical decisions and the feel of the game to the player. It's a tool that improves performance without replacing gameplay.

ARC Raiders WH (ESP)

ESP gives you an overview of what is normally hidden: enemy and ally positions, health, and distance to targets. It's a situational awareness tool—it doesn't shoot for you, but allows you to make more informed decisions and avoid unwanted encounters. In team modes, ESP helps synchronize operator actions and assign roles during a raid.

Skeleton / Box Style (Box 2D / Box 3D) – visual representation of models

benefit: instant recognition of enemy positions and spatial orientation.

Only Visible – show only visible players

benefit: clean information feed without "noise" from hidden targets.

Friends – highlighting teammates

benefit: minimizes the risk of friendly fire and helps coordinate attacks.

Name – displaying player names

benefit: quick identification of friend or foe, crucial when prioritizing targets.

Health – health indicator

benefit: focus on weakened enemies and smart priority selection for finishing blows.

Distance / Max Distance – display distance

benefit: filtering out distant targets and customizing the view to match the operation's scale.

Wallhack Settings – fine-tuning the display

benefit: adapting visuals to your interface so information doesn't become obstructive.

Usage Examples in ARC Raiders:

On large reconnaissance maps—ESP shows enemy patrol dens and allows you to bypass main checkpoints.

When assaulting fortified positions—see snipers and their cover in advance, coordinate suppression.

In team clearing operations—highlighting teammates helps assign roles: who covers the flank, who goes center.

When defending an extraction base—see which approach routes enemies are using and direct resources accordingly.

In missions involving transport—knowing vehicle locations helps intercept enemy reinforcements.

ESP is about information and preemptive decisions. The more accurately and carefully you configure the display, the greater the advantage in planning and the fewer random deaths.

Loot ESP for ARC Raiders

Loot ESP is a separate category because in ARC Raiders, gathering resources and finding valuable items often determine the outcome of a session. Loot ESP speeds up farming, helps you avoid missing rare modules, and saves time in resource-limited zones. This is especially valuable during repeated raid attempts and when searching for specific upgrades.

Backlight Distance – highlighting objects at a distance

benefit: you won't miss a rare drop even while moving dynamically through the location.

– highlighting objects at a distance benefit: you won't miss a rare drop even while moving dynamically through the location. Max Render Distance – extended search radius

benefit: detecting items beyond standard view, saving time on searching.

– extended search radius benefit: detecting items beyond standard view, saving time on searching. Color Differentiation of Items – filtering by rarity

benefit: see rare and valuable items immediately, don't waste time on junk.

– filtering by rarity benefit: see rare and valuable items immediately, don't waste time on junk. Item Icons/Labels (Type/Name) – displaying loot type

benefit: quickly orient yourself on whether to pick up an item or move on.

(Type/Name) – displaying loot type benefit: quickly orient yourself on whether to pick up an item or move on. Category Filters (modules, ammo, upgrades) – prioritization

benefit: automatic focus on what you currently need for your build.

Usage Examples in ARC Raiders:

Searching for a rare weapon upgrade module during a raid—the highlight guides you to the spot.

During resource farming sessions—filtering by type saves hours of pure gameplay.

In short timed missions—the extended search radius helps gather the maximum within the allotted time.

When collecting a set for a specific build—color differentiation immediately shows what you need.

In high-competition zones—you find useful items faster before they disappear.

Loot ESP turns routine farming into a controlled process. It's not an "autonomous farmer," but a tool that makes resource gathering efficient and predictable.

ARC Raiders Hacks (Exploits)

This section covers all auxiliary options that make the core cheat suite universal and convenient: mini-radar, flexible color palette, hotkeys, and general interface settings. These small details often provide a quantitative increase in convenience and reaction speed, especially in team play and when frequently switching tactics.

Radar / Position by X / Position by Y / Size / Alpha – mini-radar with settings

benefit: overview of the immediate surroundings right on the HUD, quick detection of flanking threats.

– mini-radar with settings benefit: overview of the immediate surroundings right on the HUD, quick detection of flanking threats. Radar Distance – detection range

benefit: choose the size of your "attention zone" depending on the map and task.

– detection range benefit: choose the size of your "attention zone" depending on the map and task. Color Settings – Color friends / Color hidden enemy / Color visible enemy / Target color

benefit: instant visual distinction between allies, hidden, and visible enemies.

– Color friends / Color hidden enemy / Color visible enemy / Target color benefit: instant visual distinction between allies, hidden, and visible enemies. Hotkeys / Keybinds – custom key assignments for functions

benefit: activating the needed feature "on the fly" without distracting from combat.

– custom key assignments for functions benefit: activating the needed feature "on the fly" without distracting from combat. No Recoil / No Spread – disabling weapon recoil and bullet spread when shooting.

benefit: maximally precise shooting without misses.

– disabling weapon recoil and bullet spread when shooting. benefit: maximally precise shooting without misses. Zoom Hack – adjustable zoom level.

benefit: conveniently and significantly zooms the crosshair for better long-distance view, without optics.

Conclusion: Auxiliary options are about convenience and adaptation to the player's style. They don't do the work for you, but they make it more convenient, faster, and more predictable.

Best ARC Raiders Hacks– Wh-Satano

Private software for ARC Raiders isn't just a program; it's a tool that must be stable, safe, and convenient. Therefore, it's important to choose not random files from the internet, but proven solutions from an experienced team. Wh-Satano is a platform where cheats are created and maintained by professionals, not amateurs.

We understand that in ARC Raiders, every mistake or delay can cost the entire team a victory. That's why our products are thoroughly tested, updated, and protected from anti-cheat systems. The player receives not only powerful features but also confidence that their account will remain secure.

The main difference with Wh-Satano is that we offer not "raw software," but a full-fledged service: from choosing a subscription to constant support.

Wh-Satano Advantages

Experience and Professionalism

Our developers have been working with private cheats since 2018. This means the code is optimized and the mechanics are time-tested.

Our developers have been working with private cheats since 2018. This means the code is optimized and the mechanics are time-tested. Security and Privacy

We pay special attention to bypassing anti-cheat and protecting client accounts. Your data will not fall into the hands of third parties, and the risk of a ban is minimized.

We pay special attention to bypassing anti-cheat and protecting client accounts. Your data will not fall into the hands of third parties, and the risk of a ban is minimized. 24/7 Support

If you have questions or difficulties, our support team is always available. We'll help you configure the cheat, explain features, and guide you from purchase to launch.

If you have questions or difficulties, our support team is always available. We'll help you configure the cheat, explain features, and guide you from purchase to launch. Fast Installation and Access

After payment, you instantly receive access to the software and detailed instructions. Even if you're a beginner, installation takes just minutes.

After payment, you instantly receive access to the software and detailed instructions. Even if you're a beginner, installation takes just minutes. Transparent Pricing and Affordable Prices

We don't impose hidden fees or commissions. The subscription cost is clear and fixed, with a choice of terms—from a day to a month.

We don't impose hidden fees or commissions. The subscription cost is clear and fixed, with a choice of terms—from a day to a month. Regular Updates

Every ARC Raiders patch can change the game's mechanics. We monitor updates and keep the software current and stable.

Wh-Satano isn't just a cheat store, but a service focused on the player. We provide access to reliable private software, offer full support, and guarantee a high level of security.

With us, you get not just a program, but confidence and comfort in every ARC Raiders battle.

How to Buy ARC Raiders Cheats in 2025?

The process of purchasing private cheats for ARC Raiders is extremely simple and convenient. We've made sure that even a beginner can easily place an order, pay for it, and gain access to the software in just a few minutes. No unnecessary steps, no complicated instructions—everything is maximally transparent and fast.

Step-by-Step Guide:

Go to the official Wh-Satano website. Open the section with cheats for ARC Raiders. Browse the assortment and available software options. Select the cheat you like and go to its page. Familiarize yourself with the description of features and operational specifics. Choose a convenient subscription period (day, week, month). Click the "Buy" button. Select a suitable payment method and confirm the transaction. Receive access to download the software and installation instructions. Install the cheat on your PC, launch ARC Raiders, and enjoy a new level of gameplay.

As you can see, it's not complicated. Just 10 simple steps—and you get fully functional private software that will make playing ARC Raiders more comfortable and interesting.

ARC Raiders Undetected Paid Hacks

ARC Raiders cheats from Wh-Satano aren't just a set of functions, but a full-fledged tool that changes your approach to the game. They help unlock your character's potential, make battles more spectacular and comfortable, and the process itself—more engaging and dynamic.

We always emphasize safety and privacy. Our software is protected from anti-cheat systems, regularly updated, and supported by the developers, which minimizes risks. You get not only powerful functionality but also confidence that your gaming experience won't be ruined by bans or technical problems.

Wh-Satano is a service that cares about you. We offer 24/7 support, simple installation, and fair prices. By purchasing from us, you get not just software, but a reliable partner in the gaming world.

Wh-Satano – play boldly, win easily!