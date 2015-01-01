Fecurity for ARC Raiders (Security Arc Raiders)
Information about cheat
Introducing the long-awaited addition — Fecurity for Arc Raiders, a premium-class private cheat created for those who value stability, quality, and style. The Fecurity team consistently excels — their signature approach to design and functionality makes this software one of the best solutions for Arc Raiders. A pleasant and intuitive menu, a flexible customization system, and a fully adaptable interface allow users to fine-tune the cheat according to any gaming preferences. Armed with a high-precision aimbot ensuring smooth and natural aiming, with fine-tuning options for sensitivity, viewing angles, and reaction speed. The informative ESP displays opponents with maximum detail and allows customization of colors and styles — change each element's look, create your own visual style, and enjoy a perfect balance of functionality and aesthetics. Fecurity for Arc Raiders is a blend of beauty, efficiency, and security. The cheat works stably, does not overload the system, and is regularly updated to support new game versions while maintaining high levels of protection and reliability.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: INTEL & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enabled - enable/disable Aimbot
- Aim Key 1/2 - button to activate aimbot
- Visible Check - aim will only work on visible enemies (not behind obstacles)
- Enemy Only - aim will only target enemies
- FOV - Aimbot effective area
- Smooth - smoothness of aimbot along vertical/horizontal
- RCS - recoil control system during aim
- Draw FOV - display the Aimbot working area as a circle
- Target Switch Delay - delay in milliseconds before switching target during aim
- GamePad Buttons - key to activate aim on joystick (gamepad)
- Hitbox Priority - ability to choose priority body parts for aim
- Nearest Coefficient - percentage of shots aimed at the closest body part to the crosshair
- Aim Toggle Key - key to fully enable/disable aimbot
Visuals (WH)
- Players ESP - WH for displaying players and their info
- Enemy Only - display only enemies
- Box ESP - Wallhack as boxes
- Box Outline - additional outline for boxes
- Health - players' HP displayed as a bar
- Skeleton - WH as player skeletons
- Distance - distance to ESP targets
- Max Distance - maximum range of WH
Other Fecurity ARC Raiders features
- Invisible Opacity – setting transparency for ESP elements
- Custom Colors - ability to customize colors for all visuals in the cheat
- Menu Key - ability to bind a custom key for software menu call
Ty for review
