Information about cheat

Ancient for ARC Raiders — is reliable software created for those who want to feel as confident as possible on the battlefield and progress faster through the game. The software is equipped with an aimbot with Mouse and Memory modes, which allows you to choose the optimal aiming style — from maximally smooth to more aggressive. The detailed ESP helps you see players, drones, loot, containers and many other useful objects, while all elements are easy to customize to your preferences, including colors and distances. The built-in radar makes the situation on the map even more predictable, and the config system allows you to save sets of settings for different game scenarios. Ancient is distinguished by good optimization, stability and reliable protection, which makes it a comfortable tool for both beginners and experienced raiders.