Ancient Software for ARC Raiders
Information about cheat
Ancient for ARC Raiders — is reliable software created for those who want to feel as confident as possible on the battlefield and progress faster through the game. The software is equipped with an aimbot with Mouse and Memory modes, which allows you to choose the optimal aiming style — from maximally smooth to more aggressive. The detailed ESP helps you see players, drones, loot, containers and many other useful objects, while all elements are easy to customize to your preferences, including colors and distances. The built-in radar makes the situation on the map even more predictable, and the config system allows you to save sets of settings for different game scenarios. Ancient is distinguished by good optimization, stability and reliable protection, which makes it a comfortable tool for both beginners and experienced raiders.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enable - activate automatic aiming at the target
- Aim Key - key to activate the aimbot
- Aim Type - aimbot operating mode (Mouse, Memory)
- FOV - aimbot field of view
- Smooth - smoothing of aimbot movement
- Draw FOV - show the aimbot operating circle
- Bones - select the bone the aimbot aims at (head, body, etc.)
- Prediction - aim with target movement prediction
- Prediction Dot - dot showing where the aim will land with prediction
- Target Line - draw lines to the hitbox within the aimbot area
- Target Lock - aim stays locked on the target while the key is held
- Visible Check - aim only at visible targets (not behind obstacles)
- Max Distance - maximum distance for aimbot operation
Player ESP (Wallhack)
- Name - shows players' nicknames
- Box - WH as ESP boxes around players
- Skeleton - WH in the form of player skeletons
- Squad - display player squads
- Distance - distance to the target in meters
- Visible Check - visible/invisible players are highlighted in different colors
- Health - players' HP level
- Armor - players' armor level
- Arrows - show directional arrows pointing to players outside the field of view
- Max Distance - WH range for players
World ESP (Environment)
- Crates - show loot containers
- Drones - show drone robots
- Dropped Items - show items dropped on the ground
- Corpse - show dead bodies
- Salvage - show extraction points
- Carryable - show carryable items
- Supply Station - show supply points
- Enable - enable display of containers/drones/other loot
- Draw Dot - show a dot on the object
- Draw Icon - show an icon with the drone type
- Draw Name - show the object name
- Distance - distance to the object in meters
- Max Distance - display range for world objects
- Filter - option to select only specific object types to display
- Show in Battle Mode - WH will work when Battle Mode is enabled
Other Ancient ARC Raiders Features
- By Search - ability to find a setting using the search bar
- Radar - separate radar window showing players
- Battle Mode - disable all WH except Player ESP (by keybind)
- Custom Colors - ability to set your own colors for ESP elements
- Configs - profile system with settings for quick loading of cheat parameters
