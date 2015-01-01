Arcane Software for ARC Raiders
Information about cheat
Introducing the premium private cheat Arcane for ARC Raiders — one of the most sought-after solutions among players who seek maximum efficiency, stability, and top-tier protection. Arcane has long proven itself in other projects and confidently maintains its quality in ARC Raiders, offering extensive capabilities both for engaging enemies and for quick loot searches. At its core, the functionality includes a flexible vector aimbot, allowing you to fully adapt targeting behavior to your play style — from careful legit play to confident aggression. The advanced ESP is thoroughly developed: it displays players, bots, allies, useful resources, containers, drones, and many other objects. All visualization elements are easily customizable — distances, colors, filters, and target importance. Arcane is equipped with StreamProof protection, which completely hides the menu and software elements from screenshots, video recordings, and streams, making its use as safe as possible. Additionally, the package includes an HWID Spoofer, reducing the risk of hardware bans if you use multiple accounts or often engage in high-risk scenarios. Arcane for ARC Raiders is created for those who want to enjoy the game, accelerate progress, enhance results, and utilize premium-level functionality with high reliability.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim)
- Enable - enable/disable aimbot
- Aim Mode - aimbot operating type (always active, on keypress)
- Aim Keys - keys to activate the aimbot (two choices)
- Visible Check - aimbot targets only visible enemies in the field of view
- Draw FOV - display the aimbot’s area of action as a circle
- FOV Style - visual settings for the aimbot circle
- FOV - configure the area of the aimbot’s action
- Smooth - smooth the aimbot movements
- Targets - choose targets for the aimbot (players, bots, teammates)
- Bones - choose hitbox for the aimbot to target (head, neck, body, pelvis)
- Bones Priority - set priority for choosing the aimbot point (selected hitbox, nearest bone to crosshair, random)
- Max Distance - aimbot activation range in meters
Players & Bots ESP (WH)
- Box - WH as boxes
- Box Style - configure box type, color, and other parameters
- Visible Check - differentiate players as visible/invisible using different colors
- Name - display player nicknames
- Distance - distance to the targets in meters
- Health - display health level as a bar
- Skeleton - WH as skeletons
- View Line - display player viewing direction
- Snaplines - WH with lines pointing to enemies
- Bots - display bots
- Teammates - display allies
- Max Distance - ESP detection range
World ESP (Loot and Objects)
- Amount - displays the quantity of items in a stack
- Distance - display the distance to an object/loot in meters
- Custom Colors - ability to choose a custom color for displaying items
- Drones
- Containers
- Dropped Items
Other Arcane ARC Raiders Features
- Menu Key - key to open the menu
- Unload Key - key to completely disable the cheat
- Crosshair - custom crosshair at the center of the screen with settings
- Radar - radar that displays all players in a separate window (flexible settings)
- Configs - settings system (save, load, reset, share)
- StreamProof - cheat menu and WH not visible in game window captures
- Languages - supports 3 languages (Russian, Chinese, English)
- HWID Spoofer - built-in spoofer to minimize or bypass hardware bans
