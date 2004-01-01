Dullwave Software for Arc Raiders
Information about cheat
Introducing one of the most stable and comfortable solutions for ARC Raiders — the private cheat Dullwave, developed by a creator we've been collaborating with for many years. Dullwave traditionally combines high optimization and rich functionality without affecting FPS or causing memory leaks, which is especially crucial in the dynamic PvPvE gameplay of ARC Raiders. At its core, the software features a precise aimbot with a flexible fine-tuning system and a separate Humanaizer module that makes targeting as natural as possible, resembling human behavior. For situational awareness, there is a detailed ESP that displays players, arcs, containers, resources, dead bodies, generators, and other useful objects with options for distance and color customization. The Battle Mode deserves special attention as it disables all unnecessary loot ESP, leaving only opponents visible on the screen for maximum combat focus. The signature Dullwave menu remains intuitive and flexible, while thoughtful optimization allows players to enjoy the game without lags or conflicts. Dullwave is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable and modern private cheat for ARC Raiders.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (2004, 20H1, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim)
- Enabled - Enable/Disable automated aiming
- Aim Key - Key for activating Aim
- Bones - Select bone for aiming
- Draw FOV - Display aimbot circle
- Aim Lock - Lock on target until eliminated
- Humanize - Human-like aim movements for natural behavior
- Invisibles - Aim at invisible targets
- Draw Snapline - Displays aiming line
- Ignore Knocked - Ignore knocked targets
- FOV - Aimbot's action radius around a circle
- Smooth - Smooth crosshair transitions
- Distance - Maximum effective range
Players ESP (WH)
- Player ESP - Enable/Disable WH on players
- Style - Display style (full, angles)
- Health Bar - Players' HP displayed as a bar
- Nickname - Display player nicknames
- Distance - Distance to targets in meters
- Skeleton - Display WH skeleton
- Snapline - WH lines to targets
- Weapon - Display current weapon
- Filled - Background fill for better visibility of boxes
- Head - Separate marker for heads
- Extraction - Show extraction points
- Arc - WH on arcs
- Corpse - Show bodies of dead targets
- Max Distance - Maximum display range for players, arcs, dead bodies, and extraction points
Items ESP (WH Loot)
- Enabled - Enable/Disable WH on loot
- Style - Display style of loot
- Show Count - Show quantity of items
- Draw Box - Enable boxes on loot
- Filled - Background fill for boxes
- Crafting Reagent - Crafting reagents
- Crafting Part - Crafting parts
- Melee Weapon - Melee weapons
- Other Items - Other items
- Ammunition - Ammunition
- Consumable - Consumables
- Containers - Containers
- Meta Item - Meta items
- Generator - Generators
- Backpack - Backpacks
- Currency - Currency
- Unarmed - Unarmed items
- Recipe - Recipes
- Gadget - Gadgets
- Armor - Armor
- Heal - Healing items
- Item Distance - Item display range
- Container Distance - Container display range
Other Dullwave ARC Raiders Features
- Battle Mode - When activated, disables all WH except player display
- Custom ESP Colors - Ability to set custom colors for ESP display elements
