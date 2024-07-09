Arcane Cheat for Dayz
Information about cheat
Meet another great product for Dayz in our store - Arcane. This software is perfect for connoisseurs of high-quality hacking, because it is made very decently. The aimbot works without complaints here, you will no longer have any problems when shooting - a powerful aim will solve everything for you. ESP (WH) will also please you, because it looks very stylish, beautiful and informative, all the information fits comfortably on the screen. In addition to WH and AIM, Dayz Arcane also has exploits like No Clip, disabling grass, changing the time of day and others, so all the necessary types of hacking are collected here. For complete pleasure, this cheat also includes HWID-Spoofer to bypass blocking and Chinese localization (hello to our customers from China). We hope that you will appreciate Arcane for Dayz!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (AIM)
- Silent Aimbot - a powerful type of aim, shots hit enemies, but the sight and camera do not move
- Enabled - turn off/on aimbot
- FOV - the size of the area within which the aim will select targets
- Draw FOV (Style, Color) - show the size of the aim area using a circle
- Max Distance - aim range
- Ignore - ignore certain targets (zombies, friends)
- Bone - selection of body parts (hitboxes) that the aim will shoot at in Arcane
- Line To Target - line to the current aim target
ESP (Wallhack)
- Players - wh showing players
- Zombies - show zombies with wh
- Friends - show or not show friends
- Box (2D Boxes, Corners, Outline, Filled) - ESP in the form of boxes and its settings
- Head Dot - a dot on the players head
- Skeleton - esp in the form of skeletons
- Health Bar - an indicator showing the amount of HP of targets
- Distance - distance to targets
- Name - players' nicknames
- Inventory - inventory of ESP targets
- Item in Hands - item/weapon in the active slot
- Tracers (Snaplines) - wallhack in the form of lines
World ESP (Other)
- Animals - esp for displaying animals
- Cars - display of cars
- Car Inventory - contents of the vehicle inventory
- Distance - distance to objects
- Name - names of objects displayed by the ESP
- Max Distance - setting the operating range of World ESP
- Helicrash - helicopter crash sites
- Crosshair - static crosshair in the middle of the screen
Loot ESP (Items)
- Loot ESP - esp for displaying loot
- Name - names of displayed items
- Distance - distance to loot
- Items - shows items lying on the map
- Corpses - shows corpses and their contents
- Quality (Text, Bar) - display of the item's quality using text or a bar
- Filter By Quality (Pristine, Worn, Damaged, Badly damaged, Ruined) - filter displayed loot by quality
- Filter By Category - filter items by categories
- Max Distance - the range of the Loot ESP in dayz arcane
- Hide In Battle Mode - hide loot in battle mode
- Show Only When Hovering - show the contents of containers only when hovering over them
Loot Categories (Filters)
- Weapons - firearms
- Magazines - magazines for guns
- Ammo - bullets for weapons
- Explosive - explosives
- Suppressors - modules for the gun barrel
- Optics - sights, optics
- Attachments - other modules for weapons
- Food - food products
- Drink - drinks
- Cooking - items for cooking
- Backpacks - bags, rucksacks
- Vests - waistcoats
- Clothing - various clothes
- Medical - items for treatment
- Melee - melee weapon
- Vehicle - spare parts for cars
- Supplies - supplies
- Consumables - consumables
Misc (other features)
- No Clip - free flight mode
- Always Day - change time of day to day
- Local position - your location on the map
- Thirdperson unlock - 3rd person mode on any server
- No grass - disable grass rendering
- Language (English, Chinese) - Dayz Arcane has 2 languages available: English and Chinese
- CFG System - ability to save and load your configs
- Built-In Spoofer - built-in spoofer for bypassing blocking by HWID
- Battle Mode - battle mode disables all ESP except players
- Custom Colors for ESP - choose colors for WH to your taste