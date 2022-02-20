Private cheat for Dayz: Standalone (Wh-Satano)
Information about cheat
Buying a private cheat for Dayz will greatly facilitate your game. ESP, Aim and display of everything you need will allow you to quickly find the top loot and defeat any opponent. Works with the official version of Dayz Standalone on steam, and also supports the Livonia add-on. Regular updates and technical support of the cheat will allow you not to worry about the security of your account. Buying from us, you will get the best private cheat for Dayz with Undetected status.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Player ESP (Wallhack)
- Player ESP - WH against players
- Enabled - enable/disable ESP
- Local - activate visuals on you
- Boxes - show opponent's boxes
- Filled - box background fill
- Skeleton - drawing skeletons
- Distance - distance to targets in meters
- Dead - showing dead enemies
- Name ESP - nicknames of other people
- Render Distance - choice of working aria for WH(up to 1000 m)
World ESP (Animals, Zombies & More)
- Zombie ESP - show zombies
- Vehicles - location of transport
- Animals - animal information
- Cities Chernarus - cities on the map Chernarus
- Cities Livonia - cities on the map of Livonia
- Name - names of displayed objects
- Distance - distance to objects
- Render Distance - limit world esp
Aimbot (Silent Aim)
- Aimbot - aiming at enemies when shooting
- Enabled - enable/disable aimbot
- Silent Aim - hit the enemy without aiming the sight
- Max Distance - max aiming distance
- On Zombies - works against zombies
- On Players - works against people
- FOV - aim workspace
- Bone -selection of body part for targeting
- Draw FOV - display aimbot FOV(circle around the sight)
- Target Color - show available for hitting enemies
Loot ESP(Items)
- items ESP - display loot around you
- Item Filter - filtering displayed things
- Loot Quality - the quality of the shown items
- Weapons - show guns
- Melee - cold steel arms
- Attachments - modules for firearms
- Ammo - highlight ammunition
- Clothes - wears
- Backpacks - rucksack and bags
- Food - food location
- Drinks - location of thirsts
- Medical - medicine related items
- Vehicle Parts - spare parts for cars
- Building - player buildings and building materials
- Others - other items
Misc (Other hack features)
- Time - seet any time
- No Grass - turn off the grass
- Colors - detailed color customization for all features
- Language - Russian and English languages supported
- Detailed Settings - everything can be customized in detail