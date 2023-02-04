Guide for using and running cheat for Dayz by Wh-Satano

This page provides instructions for activating and launching for a Dayz Standalone private hack.

Instructions for activating the key and starting the cheat for Dayz:

1. After payment you will receive a license key to activate the product.

to activate the product. 2. Before starting, you need to make sure that everything is ready for this: Remove Faceit Anti-Cheat and Riot Vanguard(Valorant Anti-Cheat) using software uninstalling; Discord must be running, also in discord settings the in-game overlay must be activated.

Antivirus and Windows Defender must be disabled, as this may block the cheat from loading and starting. We strongly recommend to disable the Windows Defender using the Defender Control , this is the only way to guarantee 100% shutdown of Windows Defender. You can download Defender Control using this link .

3. Now download the cheat loader from this link .

. 4. Run the downloaded file. Antivirus must be disabled. Run it as administrator. The first start can last 2-7 minutes.

5. To activate the key click on the "Activation key" button and enter the key received after purchase.

click on the "Activation key" button and enter the key received after purchase. 6. Make sure that the game is closed. Select Dayz StandAlone from the list of available games and click Load .

. 7. After Game will be opened and discord overlay will be loaded - open loader window and press 'Discord initialized' button. Menu will be opened in game. Cheat menu - Insert key.

The cheat is able to show cities from Chernarus, as well as from Livonia DLC.

Video with the launch and gameplay for this DAYZ cheat:







If you do everything according to the instructions, but the cheat does not start correctly, then check the following:

All antiviruses must be disabled, and you must also disable Windows Defender (Real-time Protection). Disabling Windows Defender( Click here to open )

It is necessary to remove FaceIT and Riot Vanguard anti-cheats (Valorant anti-cheat). Anti-cheats must be removed through the "Software Uninstalling", you cannot just delete the shortcut or folder with the anti-cheat.

Our cheat only works with Windows 10 and Windows 11, As a rule, newer versions of OC are in priority. If you have an old build of Windows 10, then you should upgrade to a newer one (21H2 for example).

Windows 10 and Windows 11, As a rule, newer versions of OC are in priority. If you have an old build of Windows 10, then you should upgrade to a newer one (21H2 for example). Discord must be running and the in-game overlay must be enabled in the discord settings.

It may also be that your PC is unable to connect to our server. In this case, you should try using a VPN when starting the cheat.

If you cannot activate your key and you see an error, then you need to contact our technical support for help. Also, do not forget that each key is tied to 1 PC, you cannot use the same key on several different computers.