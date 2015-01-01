Information about cheat

Arcane for Ark: Survival Ascended — is a private cheat with a user-friendly interface that combines powerful functionality and a high level of security. It opens up vast opportunities for controlling the gameplay, allowing you to effectively defend your bases and confidently attack other tribes' bases. At its core — an advanced Aimbot with fine-tuning parameters for maximum comfortable shooting. Detailed ESP (WH) displays players, dinosaurs, and important objects, while a flexible filtering system allows you to display only the necessary data. Among additional features: disabling recoil and bullet spread, advanced control of the viewing angle, zoom adjustment (ZoomHack), and much more. This solution has a built-in HWID Spoofer. It helps to avoid being banned and bypass the hardware (hwid) ban. Special attention deserves the powerful StreamProof protection — the cheat's interface and visual elements are not displayed on screenshots, videos, and streams. The Arcane software is regularly updated for new patches and maintains Undetected status, making it one of the most reliable solutions for Ark SA.