Arcane for Ark: Survival Ascended — is a private cheat with a user-friendly interface that combines powerful functionality and a high level of security. It opens up vast opportunities for controlling the gameplay, allowing you to effectively defend your bases and confidently attack other tribes' bases. At its core — an advanced Aimbot with fine-tuning parameters for maximum comfortable shooting. Detailed ESP (WH) displays players, dinosaurs, and important objects, while a flexible filtering system allows you to display only the necessary data. Among additional features: disabling recoil and bullet spread, advanced control of the viewing angle, zoom adjustment (ZoomHack), and much more. This solution has a built-in HWID Spoofer. It helps to avoid being banned and bypass the hardware (hwid) ban. Special attention deserves the powerful StreamProof protection — the cheat's interface and visual elements are not displayed on screenshots, videos, and streams. The Arcane software is regularly updated for new patches and maintains Undetected status, making it one of the most reliable solutions for Ark SA.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: AMD & INTEL
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam, Epic Games, Microsoft Store (Xbox Gamepass PC)
Aimbot (Aim)
- Target - targets for the aimbot to work on (players, dinosaurs)
- Keybind - key to activate the aimbot
- Mode - aimbot operation mode (on press, on hold)
- Prediction - trajectory prediction for aiming
- Humanization - aiming mode will be more human-like and smooth
- Draw FOV Border - display the aimbot's working radius on the screen
- Priority - aimbot priority (center of the screen or by distance)
- Smooth - smoothing when aiming at a target
- Max Distance - maximum working distance of the aimbot
Players ESP (WH)
- Box 2D - WH display mode (boxes or corners)
- Box Filled - box fill type (static or gradient)
- Health Bar - health indicator of characters
- Health Text - character HP level in text form
- Nickname - players' in-game names
- Distance - distance to targets in meters
- Level - shows the player's level
- Item In Hands - current item in characters' hands
- Show Ammo Count - display the amount of ammunition
- Skeleton - ESP in the form of skeletons
- Show Dead - display dead players
- Sleeping - display sleeping players
- Line - draws lines to targets
- Rendering Distance - WH working distance
Dinosaurs ESP (Dino WH)
- Box 2D - WH display mode (boxes or corners) around the dino model
- Box Filled - box fill type (static or gradient)
- Health Bar - health indicator of dinosaurs
- Dino Species - shows the type of dinosaurs
- Distance - distance to targets in meters
- Level - shows the dino's level
- Health Text - character HP level in text form
- Stamina - displays the dinosaur's stamina level
- Weight - displays the dino's weight
- Sleeping - display sleeping dinos
- Show Dead - display dead dinos
- Rendering Distance - WH working distance on Dinos
World & Loot ESP
- Enable - enable/disable WH on items
- Show Category - display the item's category
- Show Distance - distance to the item in meters
- Battle Mode - ability to enable battle mode, in which all ESP except players is disabled
- Rendering Distance - WH working distance on items
- Category - various item categories for display
- Objects - various objects for display
Exploits
- Dino Upscaler - ability to visually change the size of dinos
- Disable Shadow - ability to change shadow settings
- FOV Changer - function to change the field of view
- Zoom Hack - allows changing the zoom level
- No Camera Shake - disables camera shaking
- No Recoil - completely removes weapon recoil
- No Spread - disables bullet spread (everything hits one point)
- Rapid Fire - shooting at maximum speed from semi-automatic weapons
Other Arcane Ark Ascended Features
- Crosshair - allows displaying a custom crosshair on the screen
- Off Screen - arrows pointing to players outside the field of view
- Enable Particle - enables visual effects in the cheat menu
- Theme - themes in the cheat menu (light and dark)
- VSync - enable/disable VSync directly from the cheat menu
- Show FPS - displays FPS on the screen
- Show Current Time - displays the current time
- DPI Scale - allows adjusting the interface scale of the cheat
- Watermark Position - setting the position of the software watermark
- Notify Position - setting the position of notifications from cheat actions
- Language - Arcane cheat supports 3 languages (Russian, English, Chinese)
- HWID Spoofer - the Arcane cheat has a built-in Hardware Spoofer to bypass the HWID ban
