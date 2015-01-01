SMG for Ark: Survival Ascended (SMG Ark Ascended)
SMG for Ark: Survival Ascended – is a powerful private cheat with a beautiful menu and convenient navigation, created for those who want to gain maximum control and advantages in the harsh conditions of the game. Its arsenal includes an advanced Aimbot for players and dinosaurs with flexible and deep customization, allowing you to adjust shooting parameters to any playstyle, whether it's precise legit play or aggressive raids. Detailed WH (ESP) provides full awareness, displaying health, level, and distance to opponents. An extended ESP for items and key objects is available in a separate tab: generators, teleporters, replicators, various turrets, loot boxes, forges, and much more. Each element can be customized for convenience. Additional features include ZoomHack, photo mode through walls, custom fonts, and other useful tools. The built-in HWID spoofer makes the game safer, reducing the risk of hardware bans and allowing bypassing restrictions. SMG is a universal solution for Ark SA, combining convenience, stability, and rich functionality.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: AMD & INTEL
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam
Players ESP (WH)
- Bounding Box - ESP display mode (outlines)
- Skeleton - draws the skeleton based on the model's silhouette
- Name - displays the player's nickname
- Distance - distance to the player
- Health - displays players' HP level
- Level - shows the player's level
- Line To The Player - draws lines to the player
- Toggle Players - toggle players
- Toggle Sleepers - toggle sleeping players
- Toggle Dead Players - toggle dead players
- Vis Check - players in the field of view are highlighted in a different color
- Toggle Tribe - toggle tribe
- Toggle Enemy - toggle enemies
- Max Distance Slider - slider to adjust the ESP working distance
Dino ESP (Dinosaurs Wallhack)
- Bounding Box - ESP display mode (outlines) for dinos
- Distance - shows the distance to dinosaurs
- Name - shows the names of dinosaurs
- Health - displays the HP level of dinosaurs
- Level - shows the level of dinosaurs
- Toggle Wild Dino - toggle wild dinosaurs
- Toggle Tamed Dino - toggle tamed dinosaurs
- Toggle Dead Dino - toggle dead dinosaurs
- Line To The Dino - displays lines to dinosaurs
- Vis Check - dinos in the field of view are highlighted in a different color
- Sorting By Name - sorting by name
- Sorting By Level - sorting by level
- Toggle Tribe - toggle dino tribe
- Max Distance Slider - slider to adjust the ESP working distance
Aimbot (Aim)
- Toggle Aimbot - toggle aimbot
- Aim Player - aimbot will target players
- Aim Dino - aimbot will target dinosaurs
- Custom Bone Target - custom bone target settings
- Aim Style - aim style settings
- Aim Smoothing Toggle - toggle aim smoothing
- Smooth Size - adjust the level of aimbot smoothing
- Show FOV - show the aimbot working radius
- FOV Size - size of the aimbot field of view (radius)
- Draw Target locked - draw locked target
- Toggle Aim Players - toggle aiming at players
- Vis Check - aimbot visibility check for players in the field of view
- Max Distance Slider - maximum aimbot working distance
- Prediction - trajectory prediction for aimbot
- Fine-Tuning Ballistics - fine-tuning ballistics for aimbot targeting
- Ignore The Allies - ignore aimbot targeting allies
Object ESP (World & Items)
- Tek Objects - display various technological objects
- Turrets - display various turrets
- Turrets Info - displays information about turrets (ammunition)
- Health - shows HP of objects and items
- Forge - display various forges (industrial, steampunk, etc.)
- Generator - shows generators
- Teleport - display various teleports
- Transmitter - shows transmitters
- Replicator - display replicators
- Incubator - shows the location of incubators
- Fabricator - display fabricators
- Gene Infuser - display gene infusers
- Industrial Cooking - shows the location of industrial cookers
- Grill - displays grills on the map
- Grinder - show the location of grinders
- Preserving Bin - display preserving bins
- Gas Collecter - shows the location of gas collectors
- Tribe Tower - shows tribe towers
- Oil Pump - show oil pumps
- Trough - displays feeding troughs
- Cloning Chamber - show the location of cloning chambers
- Cryo Fridge - displays cryo fridges
- Vault - show safes
- Other Objects - displays other objects
- Explorer Notes - shows explorer notes
- Orbital and Cave Drops - show orbital and cave drops
- Structures (giving spam) - displays structures giving spam
- Number of slots - displays the number of slots
- Ignore The Allies - ignore allied structures
- Ignoring Empty - ignore empty objects
- Changing Colors - customize colors for elements
- Your Own Title - displays your own title
- Max Distance Slider - slider to adjust the ESP working distance
Other SMG Features
- Custom Crosshair - custom crosshair
- Photo Mode Through Wall - enable photo mode without restrictions
- FOV Change - changes the field of view
- Zoom Hack - changes zoom
- Unlock Researcher's Notes - unlock notes (level 72+)
- Configs - configuration system
- Custom Fonts - allows setting custom fonts in the software menu
- Binds - key binds for menu, battle mode, and software disabling
