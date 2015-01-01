Information about cheat

SMG for Ark: Survival Ascended – is a powerful private cheat with a beautiful menu and convenient navigation, created for those who want to gain maximum control and advantages in the harsh conditions of the game. Its arsenal includes an advanced Aimbot for players and dinosaurs with flexible and deep customization, allowing you to adjust shooting parameters to any playstyle, whether it's precise legit play or aggressive raids. Detailed WH (ESP) provides full awareness, displaying health, level, and distance to opponents. An extended ESP for items and key objects is available in a separate tab: generators, teleporters, replicators, various turrets, loot boxes, forges, and much more. Each element can be customized for convenience. Additional features include ZoomHack, photo mode through walls, custom fonts, and other useful tools. The built-in HWID spoofer makes the game safer, reducing the risk of hardware bans and allowing bypassing restrictions. SMG is a universal solution for Ark SA, combining convenience, stability, and rich functionality.