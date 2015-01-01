Information about cheat

Meet the new Pussycat software for Ark Survival Ascended! This product includes all the necessary features for a comfortable and effective game. A vector aimbot with simple settings will help you quickly aim at the target. The informative ESP displays players, dinosaurs, loot, buildings and environmental objects, giving a complete picture of the world. The detailed inventory of loot and structures facilitates the search for resources and bases. There is also weapon control — disabling scattering, shaking and swinging to increase accuracy. In addition, there is a radar, a display of the number of online players, a ghost mode and other options that increase convenience and tactical capabilities. Pussycat is a reliable assistant for those who want to gain an advantage in Ark Survival Ascended.