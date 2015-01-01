Pussycat Software for Ark Survival Ascended
Information about cheat
Meet the new Pussycat software for Ark Survival Ascended! This product includes all the necessary features for a comfortable and effective game. A vector aimbot with simple settings will help you quickly aim at the target. The informative ESP displays players, dinosaurs, loot, buildings and environmental objects, giving a complete picture of the world. The detailed inventory of loot and structures facilitates the search for resources and bases. There is also weapon control — disabling scattering, shaking and swinging to increase accuracy. In addition, there is a radar, a display of the number of online players, a ghost mode and other options that increase convenience and tactical capabilities. Pussycat is a reliable assistant for those who want to gain an advantage in Ark Survival Ascended.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: AMD & INTEL
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam, Epic Games, Microsoft Store (Xbox Gamepass PC)
Aimbot (Aim)
- Vector Aimbot – type of aimbot with smooth or sudden aiming at target
- Enable – toggle on/off the aimbot
- Targets – select targets for aiming (players, dinosaurs)
- Aim Key – activation key for the aimbot
- Draw FOV – display the aimbot’s field of view (FOV) as a circle
- FOV Color – color of the aimbot’s FOV circle
- Filled FOV – fill the circle for better visibility
- FOV – aimbot’s working area
- Lock Target – lock aim on a target while the aim key is active
- Hitboxes – select bone(s) for the aimbot to hit (head, body, etc.)
- Max Distance – maximum range of the aimbot
- No Shake – disable weapon recoil effect
- No Spread – make all bullets hit the same point
- No Sway – remove weapon sway
- No Zoom – disable zoom scope
- Fast Scope – instant aiming or scoped view
Players ESP (Wallhack)
- Enable – turn on ESP for players
- BOX – display players with box outlines
- Box Style – appearance of boxes (corners, solid boxes)
- Snaplines – draw lines to players
- Snaplines Style – style of ESP lines
- Skeleton – display player skeletons
- Health – show HP as text and bar
- Show Level – display player level
- Server Name – show server name
- Steam Name – display Steam nicknames
- Ignore Sleepers – hide sleeping players
- Show Dead – display bodies of killed players
- Max Distance – ESP visibility range for players
Dino ESP (Dinosaurs)
- Enable – turn on ESP for dinosaurs
- Snaplines – draw lines to dinosaurs
- Health – show dinosaur HP as text
- Show Level – display dinosaur level
- Show Name – display dinosaur name
- Show Gender – show dinosaur gender
- Only with Rider – display only tamed dinosaurs
- Torpor Points – display dinosaur torpor (stun) progress
- Show Dead – display dead dinosaurs
- Filter Level – display only dinos above a certain level
- Max Distance – range of dinosaur ESP
Items ESP (Loot & Objects)
- Show Items – enable item ESP
- Supply Level Filter – show only items of certain quality/level
- Inventory Count – show item stack size
- Max Distance – display range of items
- Names – show item names
- Storages – display loot boxes and storage containers
- Turrets – display turrets (configurable)
- Building – show structures for bases (fireplaces, grills, cryo chambers, beds, etc.)
- Tek Structures – display Tek objects (replicator, transmitter, teleporter, etc.)
- Workbench – show workbenches
- Traps – display traps
- Explorer Notes – show explorer’s notes
Other Pussycat Ark Ascended Features
- Radar – separate window showing players/dinosaurs on radar (configurable)
- Crosshair – customizable crosshair at screen center
- Online Players – display current online player count
- Combat Graphics – enable simplified graphics for combat (bindable)
- Ghost Mode – enable ghost (noclip) mode (bindable)
- Configs – quick load/save settings system
- Menu Key – assign custom key to open menu
- Custom ESP Colors – fine-tune appearance of ESP elements
Ty for review 🤗
