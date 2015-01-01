Pussycat Software for Ark Survival Ascended

Information about cheat

Meet the new Pussycat software for Ark Survival Ascended! This product includes all the necessary features for a comfortable and effective game. A vector aimbot with simple settings will help you quickly aim at the target. The informative ESP displays players, dinosaurs, loot, buildings and environmental objects, giving a complete picture of the world. The detailed inventory of loot and structures facilitates the search for resources and bases. There is also weapon control — disabling scattering, shaking and swinging to increase accuracy. In addition, there is a radar, a display of the number of online players, a ghost mode and other options that increase convenience and tactical capabilities. Pussycat is a reliable assistant for those who want to gain an advantage in Ark Survival Ascended.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
  • Processor: AMD & INTEL
  • Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
  • Client: Steam, Epic Games, Microsoft Store (Xbox Gamepass PC)
Aimbot (Aim)

  • Vector Aimbot – type of aimbot with smooth or sudden aiming at target
  • Enable – toggle on/off the aimbot
  • Targets – select targets for aiming (players, dinosaurs)
  • Aim Key – activation key for the aimbot
  • Draw FOV – display the aimbot’s field of view (FOV) as a circle
  • FOV Color – color of the aimbot’s FOV circle
  • Filled FOV – fill the circle for better visibility
  • FOV – aimbot’s working area
  • Lock Target – lock aim on a target while the aim key is active
  • Hitboxes – select bone(s) for the aimbot to hit (head, body, etc.)
  • Max Distance – maximum range of the aimbot
  • No Shake – disable weapon recoil effect
  • No Spread – make all bullets hit the same point
  • No Sway – remove weapon sway
  • No Zoom – disable zoom scope
  • Fast Scope – instant aiming or scoped view

Players ESP (Wallhack)

  • Enable – turn on ESP for players
  • BOX – display players with box outlines
  • Box Style – appearance of boxes (corners, solid boxes)
  • Snaplines – draw lines to players
  • Snaplines Style – style of ESP lines
  • Skeleton – display player skeletons
  • Health – show HP as text and bar
  • Show Level – display player level
  • Server Name – show server name
  • Steam Name – display Steam nicknames
  • Ignore Sleepers – hide sleeping players
  • Show Dead – display bodies of killed players
  • Max Distance – ESP visibility range for players

Dino ESP (Dinosaurs)

  • Enable – turn on ESP for dinosaurs
  • Snaplines – draw lines to dinosaurs
  • Health – show dinosaur HP as text
  • Show Level – display dinosaur level
  • Show Name – display dinosaur name
  • Show Gender – show dinosaur gender
  • Only with Rider – display only tamed dinosaurs
  • Torpor Points – display dinosaur torpor (stun) progress
  • Show Dead – display dead dinosaurs
  • Filter Level – display only dinos above a certain level
  • Max Distance – range of dinosaur ESP

Items ESP (Loot & Objects)

  • Show Items – enable item ESP
  • Supply Level Filter – show only items of certain quality/level
  • Inventory Count – show item stack size
  • Max Distance – display range of items
  • Names – show item names
  • Storages – display loot boxes and storage containers
  • Turrets – display turrets (configurable)
  • Building – show structures for bases (fireplaces, grills, cryo chambers, beds, etc.)
  • Tek Structures – display Tek objects (replicator, transmitter, teleporter, etc.)
  • Workbench – show workbenches
  • Traps – display traps
  • Explorer Notes – show explorer’s notes

Other Pussycat Ark Ascended Features

  • Radar – separate window showing players/dinosaurs on radar (configurable)
  • Crosshair – customizable crosshair at screen center
  • Online Players – display current online player count
  • Combat Graphics – enable simplified graphics for combat (bindable)
  • Ghost Mode – enable ghost (noclip) mode (bindable)
  • Configs – quick load/save settings system
  • Menu Key – assign custom key to open menu
  • Custom ESP Colors – fine-tune appearance of ESP elements

