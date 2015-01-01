Pussycat Software User's Guide

The Isle, Marauders, Instructions

This page contains instructions for the following products: Pussycat Marauders, Pussycat The Isle, Evirma Horde.

Software Launch Instructions

Step-by-step guide to launching Pussycat cheats:

  1. After successful payment, you will receive a key to activate access to the cheat, a link to this page, and a link to the loader.
  2. Prepare to download and launch the loader:
    • Completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). If you have other antivirus programs installed on your PC, we recommend uninstalling them, as they may prevent the software from running correctly.
    • We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender using Defender Control, which can be downloaded from this link. The password for the archive is sordum.
    • Launch the game without the cheat and set the screen mode to "Borderless" or "Windowed". The Pussycat software will not work in "Full Screen".
  3. Download the cheat loader from the link you received with the key.
  4. Run the loader as administrator and activate your key.
  5. After some loading, a message will appear asking you to launch the game.
  6. Launch the game and wait until the main menu fully loads.
  7. In the main menu, press F2 to inject.
  8. The cheat menu will appear.
  9. The Pussycat cheat has been successfully launched! Enjoy the game.

Next, the cheat menu can be opened and closed by pressing the Insert / Home keys.

Video Launch Guide

Video Launch Guide

Potential Problems and Solutions

Known issues and solutions:

