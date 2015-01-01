Pussycat Software for Squad
Information about cheat
Pussycat — a balanced and reliable solution for Squad, combining solid functionality, strong protection, and an affordable price. The software follows the developer’s signature style and features a convenient, intuitive menu where all parameters are organized logically and configured without unnecessary complexity. The combat arsenal includes Silent Aim — the crosshair does not move visually, but shots land within the set FOV radius. The aimbot performs effectively even at very long distances, which is especially important for large maps and positional firefights in Squad. ESP (WH) provides informative and visually pleasing player rendering: boxes, health, distance, current weapon, snaplines, and other parameters. Visible Check is implemented, making it easy to distinguish visible targets from those behind cover. For tactical gameplay, Object ESP is available — displaying enemy FOBs with their HP level, placed mines, and enemy vehicles, including APCs and other equipment. Additional features include a speedhack for increased movement speed, a radar in a separate window displaying players, a custom crosshair, your own HP shown on the HUD, ammo replenishment for artillery and vehicles, as well as a config system for quickly saving and loading settings. Pussycat is a universal choice for confident and tactically competent gameplay in Squad.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Silent Aim)
- Aimbot - enables or disables automatic target aiming
- Aim Key - key to activate aimbot
- Magic Bullet - hits the target regardless of precise crosshair aim
- Safe Bullet [HP > 80] - limits aim function if health drops below the set value
- Draw FOV - displays the aimbot working area on screen
- Radius FOV - sets the radius of target capture zone
- Target Bone - selects the body part to aim at
- Max Distance - maximum aimbot working distance
- Refill Ammo - instant ammo refill
Player ESP
- Show Players - enables ESP display for players
- Draw BOX - displays players as boxes
- Skeleton - shows player model skeleton
- Snaplines - lines from screen to players
- Ignore Team - disables ESP for teammates
- Names - displays player nicknames
- HealthPoints - shows numeric health value
- HealthBar - displays health as a bar
- Tracelines Type - style of lines (snaplines) to targets
- BOX Type - type of boxes (full, corner, etc)
- Max Distance - maximum ESP display distance
Vehicle ESP
- Health Points - display vehicle durability as text
- Health Bar - shows vehicle durability as a bar
- Type Vehicle - displays vehicle type
- Role Vehicle - shows the vehicle's role or purpose
- Distance - distance to the vehicle
- Ignore Team Vehicle - hides friendly vehicles
Objects ESP
- FOB Base - displays FOB bases on the map
- Health Value FOB - numeric durability of FOB
- Health Bar FOB - FOB health bar
- Ignore Team FOB - hides friendly FOBs
- Deployable Mine - shows deployed mines
Other Pussycat Squad Features
- Speedhack - increases movement speed
- Speed - speed boost setting
- Radar - radar for displaying players and objects
- Crosshair - static crosshair in the center of the screen
- Unlock FOV - removes field‑of‑view restrictions
- HP Hud - displays health in HUD
- Ammo Hud - displays ammo in HUD
- Refill Artillery Ammo - refills artillery ammunition
- Refill Vehicle Ammo - refills vehicle ammunition
- Enemy Font Size - sets enemy font size
- Item Font Size - sets item font size
- Configs - save/load configuration system
- Menu Key - key to open software menu
