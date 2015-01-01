Information about cheat

Pussycat — a balanced and reliable solution for Squad, combining solid functionality, strong protection, and an affordable price. The software follows the developer’s signature style and features a convenient, intuitive menu where all parameters are organized logically and configured without unnecessary complexity. The combat arsenal includes Silent Aim — the crosshair does not move visually, but shots land within the set FOV radius. The aimbot performs effectively even at very long distances, which is especially important for large maps and positional firefights in Squad. ESP (WH) provides informative and visually pleasing player rendering: boxes, health, distance, current weapon, snaplines, and other parameters. Visible Check is implemented, making it easy to distinguish visible targets from those behind cover. For tactical gameplay, Object ESP is available — displaying enemy FOBs with their HP level, placed mines, and enemy vehicles, including APCs and other equipment. Additional features include a speedhack for increased movement speed, a radar in a separate window displaying players, a custom crosshair, your own HP shown on the HUD, ammo replenishment for artillery and vehicles, as well as a config system for quickly saving and loading settings. Pussycat is a universal choice for confident and tactically competent gameplay in Squad.