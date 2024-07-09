Squad Arcane Software
Information about cheat
Arcane private cheat for SQUAD is a powerful and safe software created for full control over the gameplay. Includes a vector Aimbot with flexible settings, allowing you to hit targets accurately and quickly. Additionally, exploits are available to improve shooting, such as infinite bullets, No Recoil, No Sway and others, which make shooting as convenient and stable as possible. ESP (Wallhack) helps track the location of enemies, vehicles and objects, providing a tactical advantage. The cheat is equipped with a convenient menu with support for Russian and English languages, as well as other useful features. Arcane Squad is an external software, which provides a low chance of ban. The affordable price makes it an excellent choice for those who want to improve the gameplay in SQUAD.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Enable Aimbot - enable Aimbot, aiming assistance when shooting
- FOV - the size of the area in which the aim will select targets
- Draw FOV - show the size of the aim area using a circle around the sight
- FOV Color - the color of the circle showing the area of the aimbot's work
- Bone - select body parts that the aimbot will aim at when shooting
- Smooth - smoothing of aimbot movements, the higher the value, the slower and smoother the aim moves
- Distance - aim range
- Aim Key - select a key to activate aim
- Mode (Hold, Toggle) - aim activation mode
Players ESP (WH)
- Players ESP - displaying players using WH
- 2D Box - esp in the form of boxes
- Filled Box - fill the background of the boxes with a dark transparent background
- Health (Text, Bar) - show players' HP
- Nickname - players names
- Distance - distance in meters to players
- Max Distance - limit the range of Player ESP
- Item In Hands (Weapon) - item in the player's hands
- Line - wh in the form of lines (snaplines)
- Skeleton - esp in the form of skeletons
- Scope Zoom - scale of ESP elements for zoom in the sight
- Out Of Arrows - arrows pointing to targets outside the screen
Vehicle & Object ESP (World)
- Vehicles - shows transport with ESP
- Category - type of vehicle displayed
- Health - amount of HP for displayed objects
- HAB Base - display of bunkers and protected areas (shelters)
- FOB Radio - Enemy Bases
- Show Distance - distance to displayed objects
- Max Distance - limitation of the ESP operating range for displaying objects and vehicles
Exploits
- Unlimited Ammo - infinite ammo for your weapon
- Unlimited RPG Ammo - infinite ammo for RPG
- No Recoil - disable weapon recoil when shooting
- No Sway - disable weapon sway when shooting
- Rapid Fire - increased rate of fire
- Show Ammo Count - show the number of ammo in the weapon
- Big Player - increase your model
- Speedhack - Increase your movement speed
- FOV Changer - allows you to change the camera's viewing angle
Misc (Other SQUAD Arcane Features)
- Crosshair - static crosshair in the middle of the screen
- CFG System - the ability to save and load your settings for the Arcane SQUAD cheat
- Language (English, Russian) - Arcane cheat menu is available in 2 languages
- StreamProof - software is completely invisible when streaming or recording video
- Custom Colors - the ability to customize colors for the ESP to your taste
- Menu Color - allows you to change the color of menu items