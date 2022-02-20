Multihack SQUAD
Information about cheat
Multihack for Squad is a new product in our store. There are not many software for this game, so to find another hack for the same money -just impossible. The program includes many features: aimbot, wallhack(esp), no recoil, speedhack, radar and some others. Majority of features can be fine-tuned for more comfortable use. The cheat is configured through a convenient menu inside the game.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Bone - selection of a part of the body for aiming with an aimbot
- FOV - setting the radius of the aim
- Smooth - adjusting the smoothness of the aimbot's movements
- Preidction - predicting the movements of opponents
- Z Correction - aimbot correction taking into account height and ballistics
- Draw FOV - draw the radius of the aim using a circle around the sight
- Draw Priority - show the point to which the aimbot will move if you open fire from the current position of the sight
Visuals
- 2D BOX - highlighting enemy characters using boxes
- Health Bar - display information about the amount of health of opponents
- Names - shows game nicknames of other players
- Eye Direction - direction of view of enemy players
- Snaplines - lines from your model to enemy models
- Distance - shows the distance in meters to the target
- Local info(K/D) - Shows information about your stats while playing
- Vehicle - vehicle display
- Tanks - shows tanks
- IFV / APC - shows other armored vehicles (armored personnel carriers, etc.)
Misc
- No Recoil - disables weapon recoil when firing
- No Sway - disables weapon shaking when firing
- No Suppression Effects
- Speedhack - speed up movement
- Speedhack Value - setting the speed of movement when the speedhack is enabled
- Radar - a radar over the game. Adjusts the size of the radar and displays the distance to the targets on it
- Colors - Color customization for various visual features
- Keys - keybinding for activating certain cheat functions