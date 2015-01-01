Pussycat Software for Hell Let Loose
Pussycat — an affordable and functional solution for Hell Let Loose from the developer Pussycat, focused on convenience, stability, and a practical set of features. The software is perfect for players who want to increase combat efficiency without overpaying for excessive functionality. Its arsenal includes an aimbot with clear and easy‑to‑adjust parameters, allowing you to adapt shooting to your personal playstyle. It works stably and helps you confidently win engagements at medium and long distances, which is especially important in large-scale HLL battles. ESP / WallHack provides clean and informative player highlighting with various additional settings. The visuals are easy to read and do not clutter the screen, allowing you to always stay aware of enemy positions. Complementing this is a radar that helps you navigate the map and maintain control of the battlefield. Pussycat also includes useful additional options: a custom crosshair, display of your own HP on the HUD, a speedhack to increase movement speed, and a config system for saving and quickly loading settings. Pussycat is a balanced and cost‑effective solution for confident gameplay in Hell Let Loose.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam, Epic Games, Microsoft Store (XBox GamePass)
Aimbot (Vector Aim)
- Enable - enables or disables automatic target aiming
- Aim Key - sets the key to activate the aimbot
- Bones - selects the priority body part to aim at (e.g., head)
- Smooth - smooths aimbot movements for more natural aiming
- Max Distance - maximum distance at which the aimbot works
- FOV - size of the aimbot target capture radius
- FOV Draw - displays the aimbot's active zone as a circle
- FOV Color - configures the color of the FOV circle
- FOV Filled - fills the FOV area with color
Players ESP
- Show Players - enables ESP display for players
- Draw BOX - displays players as boxes
- Box Style - selects box style (full, corner)
- Max Distance - maximum ESP rendering distance
- Snaplines - lines from the screen to players
- Skeleton - displays the player model skeleton
- Names - shows player nicknames
- Level - shows the player's level
- Health Points - health value as text
- Health Bar - displays health as a bar
Other Pussycat HLL Features
- ESP Colors - configures colors for boxes, lines, skeletons, and player names
- Radar - enables radar to display enemies
- Crosshair - displays a static crosshair in the center of the screen
- HP Hud - displays a health indicator on the interface
- Font Size - adjusts the ESP font size
- SpeedHack - increases character movement speed
- Save Config - saves current cheat settings
- Load Config - loads a saved profile
- Menu Key - key to open the menu
