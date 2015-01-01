Hell Let Loose Arcane Software

This software continues the best traditions of the Arcane series, combining a modern approach with a convenient and stylish menu featuring rich functionality. Like other products in the lineup, it includes a built-in HWID spoofer and powerful StreamProof protection, which hides all interface elements on streams, videos, and screenshots. The arsenal includes a vector aimbot with flexible settings, allowing for precise control over targets. Detailed ESP provides all the necessary information: the location of players, vehicles, outposts, garrisons, and other key map objectives. For combat convenience, functions like No Recoil and Rapid Fire turn semi-automatic weapons into truly rapid-firing. For fast navigation, there’s a speedhack. Special attention is given to Battle Mode, which disables everything unnecessary and keeps only Player ESP, allowing you to focus exclusively on gunfights. Arcane for HLL – reliability, high security levels, and flexible capabilities for gamers who value both legitimate and aggressive gameplay styles.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
  • Processor: AMD & Intel
  • Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
  • Client: Steam, Epic Games, Microsoft Store (XBox GamePass)
Aimbot (Vector Aim Bot)

  • Vector Aimbot - type of aimbot with "human" behavior
  • Enabled - activate/deactivate Aimbot
  • Aim Key - key for Aim activation
  • FOV - area of Aimbot functionality
  • Smooth - smoothness of aim towards a target
  • Bones - choose target bone for Aimbot (head, neck, body, legs)
  • Show FOV - display Aim working area as a circle
  • Distance - range of Aimbot work
  • No Recoil - disables weapon recoil
  • Rapid Fire - enables rapid firing from semi-automatic weapons

Player ESP (Wallhack)

  • Box - ESP in the form of boxes
  • Filled - adds background to boxes for better visibility
  • Health (Text/Bar) - shows players’ HP (in text or bar)
  • Level - shows player’s current rank (level)
  • Nickname - displays player’s name
  • Distance - distance to the target in meters
  • Platform - shows player’s platform
  • Item in Hands - shows the current item in players’ hands
  • Snaplines - ESP in the form of lines
  • View Line - displays players’ line of sight

World ESP (Vehicles, Objects)

  • Distance - displays distance to objects in meters
  • Max Distance - maximum range of ESP on objects
  • Vehicles - various types of vehicles
  • Tanks - displays tanks on the map
  • Garrisons - location of garrisons
  • Supply Drops - shows airdrop supplies
  • Outposts - displays outposts
  • Fuel - displays fuel stations
  • Ammunitions - shows the location of ammunition
  • Ammo Boxes - displays ammo boxes

Other Features of Arcane HLL

  • Battle Mode - disables all ESP except Player ESP when activated
  • Speedhack - increases infantry movement speed
  • FOV Changer - increases Field of View
  • Crosshair - displays a static crosshair in the center of the screen
  • Out of Arrows - shows arrows pointing to enemies outside the field of view
  • Configs (Save, Load, Reset) - configuration system allows quick interaction with cheat settings
  • Themes - two interface themes available (light, dark)
  • Language (RU, ENG) - Arcane menu supports two languages: Russian, English
  • HWID Spoofer - built-in hardware spoofer in Arcane for HLL
  • StreamProof - menu and cheat elements are hidden on screens, videos, and streams

