Information about cheat

This software continues the best traditions of the Arcane series, combining a modern approach with a convenient and stylish menu featuring rich functionality. Like other products in the lineup, it includes a built-in HWID spoofer and powerful StreamProof protection, which hides all interface elements on streams, videos, and screenshots. The arsenal includes a vector aimbot with flexible settings, allowing for precise control over targets. Detailed ESP provides all the necessary information: the location of players, vehicles, outposts, garrisons, and other key map objectives. For combat convenience, functions like No Recoil and Rapid Fire turn semi-automatic weapons into truly rapid-firing. For fast navigation, there’s a speedhack. Special attention is given to Battle Mode, which disables everything unnecessary and keeps only Player ESP, allowing you to focus exclusively on gunfights. Arcane for HLL – reliability, high security levels, and flexible capabilities for gamers who value both legitimate and aggressive gameplay styles.