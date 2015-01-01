Hell Let Loose Arcane Software
Information about cheat
This software continues the best traditions of the Arcane series, combining a modern approach with a convenient and stylish menu featuring rich functionality. Like other products in the lineup, it includes a built-in HWID spoofer and powerful StreamProof protection, which hides all interface elements on streams, videos, and screenshots. The arsenal includes a vector aimbot with flexible settings, allowing for precise control over targets. Detailed ESP provides all the necessary information: the location of players, vehicles, outposts, garrisons, and other key map objectives. For combat convenience, functions like No Recoil and Rapid Fire turn semi-automatic weapons into truly rapid-firing. For fast navigation, there’s a speedhack. Special attention is given to Battle Mode, which disables everything unnecessary and keeps only Player ESP, allowing you to focus exclusively on gunfights. Arcane for HLL – reliability, high security levels, and flexible capabilities for gamers who value both legitimate and aggressive gameplay styles.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam, Epic Games, Microsoft Store (XBox GamePass)
Aimbot (Vector Aim Bot)
- Vector Aimbot - type of aimbot with "human" behavior
- Enabled - activate/deactivate Aimbot
- Aim Key - key for Aim activation
- FOV - area of Aimbot functionality
- Smooth - smoothness of aim towards a target
- Bones - choose target bone for Aimbot (head, neck, body, legs)
- Show FOV - display Aim working area as a circle
- Distance - range of Aimbot work
- No Recoil - disables weapon recoil
- Rapid Fire - enables rapid firing from semi-automatic weapons
Player ESP (Wallhack)
- Box - ESP in the form of boxes
- Filled - adds background to boxes for better visibility
- Health (Text/Bar) - shows players’ HP (in text or bar)
- Level - shows player’s current rank (level)
- Nickname - displays player’s name
- Distance - distance to the target in meters
- Platform - shows player’s platform
- Item in Hands - shows the current item in players’ hands
- Snaplines - ESP in the form of lines
- View Line - displays players’ line of sight
World ESP (Vehicles, Objects)
- Distance - displays distance to objects in meters
- Max Distance - maximum range of ESP on objects
- Vehicles - various types of vehicles
- Tanks - displays tanks on the map
- Garrisons - location of garrisons
- Supply Drops - shows airdrop supplies
- Outposts - displays outposts
- Fuel - displays fuel stations
- Ammunitions - shows the location of ammunition
- Ammo Boxes - displays ammo boxes
Other Features of Arcane HLL
- Battle Mode - disables all ESP except Player ESP when activated
- Speedhack - increases infantry movement speed
- FOV Changer - increases Field of View
- Crosshair - displays a static crosshair in the center of the screen
- Out of Arrows - shows arrows pointing to enemies outside the field of view
- Configs (Save, Load, Reset) - configuration system allows quick interaction with cheat settings
- Themes - two interface themes available (light, dark)
- Language (RU, ENG) - Arcane menu supports two languages: Russian, English
- HWID Spoofer - built-in hardware spoofer in Arcane for HLL
- StreamProof - menu and cheat elements are hidden on screens, videos, and streams
