SMG for Hell Let Loose – this is a private and reliable solution ideal for both newcomers and experienced players. The software features a high-precision vector aimbot that helps keep enemies in sight even at long distances. The aimbot includes numerous customizable parameters to suit your play style, whether it’s aggressive assaults or careful legit play. Complementing it is a detailed ESP – showing players, vehicles, fortifications, and objects on the map, keeping you constantly aware of the battlefield situation. The embedded World ESP makes it easy to locate enemy vehicles. Additional features include visual customization, a convenient config system, and a settings preview window to instantly see results. Security is top-notch: a built-in HWID spoofer protects against hardware bans, and constant updates ensure SMG is as reliable and up-to-date as possible for Hell Let Loose.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Vector Aimbot – an aiming system that mimics human behavior, suitable for legit play with cheats
- Enable – enable/disable Aimbot
- Aim Key – key to activate the aim
- Auto Switch Target – automatic switching of aimbot targets
- Prediction – predicting aim for moving targets
- FOV – field of view or work area of the aimbot
- Smooth – smooth aiming movements
- Max Distance – maximum distance for aimbot functionality
- Show FOV – display the aimbot's field of view as a circle
- Crosshair – shows a static crosshair at the center of the screen
- Bones – select target body parts for the aim (head, neck, torso, pelvis, arms)
Players ESP (Wallhack)
- Box – ESP rendered as boxes around enemies
- Box Style – configure box appearance (color, type, filled background)
- Name – display player nicknames
- Weapon – display the weapons currently held
- Health – show players' HP level
- Visible Check – enemies inside line of sight have a different box color
- Role – display the enemy's class/role
- Skeleton – ESP displayed as skeletons
- Snaplines – draws lines to enemies for better visibility
- Teammate – enable ESP for allies
- Distance – display distance to targets in meters
- Max Distance – maximum range for ESP functionality
Vehicles & Objects ESP
- Transport – renders various vehicles
- Recon Vehicle – displays reconnaissance vehicles
- Supply Truck – shows resource transport trucks
- Garrisons – displays garrison locations
- Tanks – displays all tanks
- Outpost – shows the location of deployed outposts
- Artillery – displays artillery positions
- Grenades – displays grenade locations
Other SMG HLL Features
- FOV Changer – significantly expands the field of view
- Zoom Hack – allows modifying the zoom level
- No Recoil – disables weapon recoil during shooting
- Fast Ads – enables fast aiming mode
- Speedhack – greatly increases walking/running speed
- HWID Spoofer – built-in spoofer for bypassing hardware bans
- Menu Key – allows setting a custom key to display the SMG menu
- Panic Key – fully unloads the cheat from game memory with a press
- Configs (Save, Load, Reset) – configuration system for cheat management
- Fonts Settings – change font style and size
- Colors Settings – customize colors for almost every ESP element
- Language (RU, EN) – the SMG menu supports two languages: Russian and English
