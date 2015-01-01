This page contains a guide on how to use the following private cheats: SMG Unturned.

Instructions for Using the Software

Step-by-step guide for using SMG-Cheats software:

After payment, you will receive an activation key for the cheat, a link to these instructions, and a link to the loader. First, you need to prepare for downloading and launching the loader: Completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). If you have other antivirus software installed on your PC, it is recommended to uninstall them as they may interfere with the software’s operation.

We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender using the Defender Control tool, which you can download from this link. Archive password is sordum .

. Launch the game without the cheat and set the display mode to " Borderless " or " Windowed ". The cheat will not work in " Fullscreen " mode.

" or " ". The cheat will not work in " " mode. Completely uninstall the following programs from Control Panel (Add or Remove Programs): Faceit AC, Riot Vanguard, GameGuard, ACE (AntiCheatExpert). These anti-cheats prevent the cheat from launching properly. Now that everything is ready, download the loader using the link you received along with these instructions and your key. Run the loader file as Administrator. Paste your key into the loader window and activate it. Click "Inject" to proceed with the software launch. You will be asked whether to launch the spoofer. Choose "Yes" or "No". Once the spoofer window opens, type 0 and press Enter. After the settings window closes and a short loading process finishes in the console (black window), the word "SUCCESS" will appear — this means you should now launch the game. The loader and console will close automatically. Launch the game, and after it fully loads, press the F2 key in the game’s main menu. The cheat is now successfully launched!

The software settings menu can be opened by pressing Home or Insert, depending on the game.

Do not run Resource Monitor / Process Hacker or any other debugging or analysis tools while using this cheat. Doing so will result in your key being banned.

Launch and Gameplay Video

FAQ for Common Errors

Common issues and how to fix them:

The most common issue is Windows Defender or antivirus being enabled. Fully disable Defender as previously mentioned and remove any third-party antivirus software.

Update your Visual C++ libraries. You can download them here.

Also update DirectX, available here.

Anti-cheats like FaceIt and Riot Vanguard prevent cheat operation. Uninstall them via Control Panel.

To run the cheat, disable Reputation-Based Protection: Open the Start Menu and search "Reputation-based protection".

In the opened window, turn off all options.

Ensure the game is set to " Windowed " or " Borderless " mode. SMG cheats do not work in " Fullscreen " mode.

" or " " mode. SMG cheats do not work in " " mode. If your system clock is incorrect, sync it via Windows Settings. Press Windows + I, go to Time & Language", and under "Clock sync" click " Sync ".

". If ESP looks distorted, set your screen scale to 100% in display settings and ensure your game resolution matches your screen resolution.

If the software fails to connect to servers, try running the loader with a VPN enabled.

Disable Core Isolation: open Start Menu, search " Core Isolation ", and disable all options.

", and disable all options. Also, disable Secure Boot in BIOS for proper cheat operation.

If after a successful injection the cheat menu does not appear, it means that you need to try to run the game launcher and the cheat loader as an administrator.

