SMG for ARMA III (Arma 3 SMG)
Information about cheat
SMG for Arma 3 — private software designed for maximum control and efficiency in combat conditions. At its core is a Silent Aimbot with numerous settings that allow precise targeting without noticeable movements. A powerful ESP displays players, vehicles, and surrounding items, providing full situational awareness. Additional features include ZoomHack, No Recoil for any weapon, and Infinite Stamina for long movements without fatigue. The interface is designed in a modern style with a beautiful and user-friendly menu, and the config system allows saving and quickly loading optimal settings. SMG combines functionality, stability, and convenience — everything you need for confident gameplay in Arma 3. If you need powerful and reliable cheats for Arma III, consider this product from SMG. We look forward to your feedback and purchases!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Silent Aim)
- Silent Aimbot – a very powerful type of aim, bullets always hit the target without moving the crosshair
- Enable – activate/deactivate the aim assist feature
- Auto Switch – automatically switches targets
- Visible Check – determines if the enemy is visible in the field of view or behind an obstacle
- FOV – the radius of the aim assist's action
- Show FOV – displays the radius of the aimbot's action on the screen
- Show Target Bone – displays the target's limb where the aimbot will aim
- Show Line to Target – draws a line to the target
- Maximum Distance – maximum range of the Silent Aimbot
- Bone Selection – allows selecting the limb where the aim assist will aim (Head, Neck, Body, Pelvis)
Visuals (Player ESP)
- Box Mode – type of boxes (rectangles) on enemies
- Box Visible State – box color if the enemy is in the field of view
- Filled – fills the enemy's box with color for better visibility
- Name – displays player nicknames
- Distance – the distance at which enemy boxes are displayed
- Snapline – draws lines for better orientation to the target
- Visible Check – checks if the enemy is visible in the field of view, changes the box color
- Health – displays the current HP level of enemies
- Friendly – displays allies through walls
- Preview – preview window of selected ESP settings
World ESP (Object and Vehicle ESP)
- Corpse – marks dead bodies through walls
- Heavy Vehicle – displays heavy vehicles
- Recon Vehicle – displays reconnaissance vehicles
- Helicopter & Drones – displays helicopters and drones
- Airplane – displays airplanes
- Submarine – shows the location of submarines
- Ship – displays the location of boats/ships
Misc (Other SMG Features)
- FOV Changer – changes the field of view
- Zoom Hack – allows changing the camera zoom level
- No Recoil – completely disables weapon recoil during shooting
- Infinite Stamina – infinite stamina without fatigue
- Configs – configuration system (save/load/reset)
- Custom Font – allows setting a custom font for the menu
- Binds – hotkeys for activating the menu, panic key, and unloading the cheat from the RAM
- Custom Colors – almost every feature can have its own custom color set via an RGB palette
