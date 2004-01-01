Mason Arma 3 Software (External)
Mason for Arma 3 — is one of the most reliable and popular private software that has long established itself in the market. The minimalist dropdown menu does not obstruct the view and allows quick control of functions directly in the game. Mason's arsenal includes a precise and customizable Silent Aimbot, a convenient ESP for players, ground, air, and water vehicles. Among its special features are infinite stamina, disabling recoil (No Recoil), disabling sway (No Sway), and Noclip for free movement across the map with the ability to attack and collect loot while flying. StreamProof support ensures that the menu does not appear in broadcasts, recordings, or screenshots. Mason demonstrates stable performance on current patches and regularly receives updates. Thanks to its optimized code, it has almost no impact on FPS, which is especially important in dynamic PvP battles.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (2004 / 20H2 / 21H1 / 21H2 / 22H2 / 23H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Silent Aim)
- Silent Aimbot - a type of aim assist where bullets always hit the target, even if the crosshair is not aimed at the target
- Enabled – enable/disable Aim Assist
- Aim Key – Key to activate Aimbot (hold and press)
- Auto Switch – Automatically switch to the nearest target within the aimbot radius
- Aim Spot – Choose aiming point: head or chest
- Aim Distance Limit – Set the working distance of the aimbot
- Aim Radius – Set the action radius of the aimbot
Visuals (General WH Features)
- Enabled – enable/disable ESP
- Show Players – display players
- Show Invisible Players – display invisible players (admins, moderators)
- Show Bounding Box – draw 2D boxes on players
- Show Player Name – display player names
- Show Player Health – display player health
- Show Distance – display distance to the target
- Ignore Team – ignore your own team (relevant on servers with a single team)
- Display Distance – set the ESP display distance
- Ignore Player On Crosshair – key to add the nearest player to the crosshair to the friendly list (exclude from ESP and aimbot)
- Clear Ignore List – clear the friendly list
World ESP (WH for Vehicles)
- Show Vehicle Name – display vehicle names
- Show Vehicle Health – display vehicle durability
- Show Heavy Vehicles – display heavy vehicles (tanks, UAVs, combat drones, turrets, mortars)
- Show Recon Vehicles – display reconnaissance vehicles (jeeps, quad bikes, motorcycles, etc.)
- Show Air Vehicles – display air vehicles (planes, helicopters, paragliders)
- Show Water Vehicles – display water vehicles (ships, submarines)
Exploits
- Enabled – enable/disable Misc features
- Spoof Stamina – infinite stamina
- Remove Recoil – remove weapon recoil when shooting
- Remove Sway – remove weapon sway when shooting
- Aspect Ratio – change aspect ratio
- Noclip – free movement across the map, item pickup, and player attack
Other Mason Features
- Menu Key – set the key to display the cheat menu
- Save CPU – slow down cheat operation to reduce CPU load
- Show Crosshair – display a crosshair in the center of the screen
- Show Aim Radius – display the aimbot activation radius
- Panic Key – emergency disable cheat during gameplay
