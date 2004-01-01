Information about cheat

Mason for Arma 3 — is one of the most reliable and popular private software that has long established itself in the market. The minimalist dropdown menu does not obstruct the view and allows quick control of functions directly in the game. Mason's arsenal includes a precise and customizable Silent Aimbot, a convenient ESP for players, ground, air, and water vehicles. Among its special features are infinite stamina, disabling recoil (No Recoil), disabling sway (No Sway), and Noclip for free movement across the map with the ability to attack and collect loot while flying. StreamProof support ensures that the menu does not appear in broadcasts, recordings, or screenshots. Mason demonstrates stable performance on current patches and regularly receives updates. Thanks to its optimized code, it has almost no impact on FPS, which is especially important in dynamic PvP battles.